MicroStockHub

While shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) are still trading in the single digits, this was a mic drop quarter that should turn anyone who is still skeptical, bullish. Despite beating the consensus estimates on the top and bottom line, shares of SOFI are still in the red by -24.22% in 2024. There is still 17.50% short interest in SOFI, and while they have been in control throughout 2024, I wouldn't want to be standing in their shoes after this mic drop moment that Anthony Noto (SOFI CEO) left shareholders with on the earnings call. Mr. Noto left shareholders and the analyst community energized with his closing remarks as he indicated that hard isn't for everyone, but the team at SOFI is well-equipped for the future as EBITDA grew 80% YoY, and he loves what they have built. There is nothing more compelling than a CEO that is excited about tackling the future and proud of all the accomplishments the team has achieved. In Q2 2024, SOFI delivered a quadruple beat as they exceeded their high-end guidance in Adjusted net revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and GAAP Net Income. SOFI continues to prove the bears and the shorts wrong, and issued strong guidance for Q3. Based on SOFI's past performance, I wouldn't be surprised if Mr. Noto set the stage for another big earnings beat in October. As a shareholder, I would love to see SOFI's shares trade at a higher price, but I am equally happy to add to my position while shares remain in the single digits. I believe that market sentiment will eventually turn in SOFI's favor, and there isn't a better CEO to capitalize on upcoming opportunities than Anthony Noto. I am very long SOFI and feel shareholders will be rewarded as we enter a lower rate environment and get to see what SOFI can accomplish without one hand tied behind its back.

Seeking Alpha

Following up on my previous article about SOFI

In my previous article about SOFI that was published at the beginning of May (can be read here), I discussed how SOFI was selling off after a double beat while raising guidance for 2024. After going through their Q2 results several times, I am shocked that shares of SOFI are not closer to $10 or even exceeding the double-digit mark. In this article, I am going to discuss SOFI's numbers, how I believe Anthony Noto is setting the stage for the 2nd half of 2024, and why shareholders should be excited about being a shareholder of SOFI. I think SOFI represents a large value opportunity and that there could be tremendous upside appreciation on the horizon.

Seeking Alpha

Risks to investing in SOFI

While I remain very bullish on SOFI, there are several risk factors to consider. SOFI operates in a highly competitive sector and doesn't operate physical branches. While some may look at this as an asset, it could also limit prospective clients as an entire demographic wants the option of a physical branch, even if they have no intention of utilizing it. Customer acquisition is also more difficult in banking than other areas, and a large obstacle to adding new customers is the daunting task of updating direct deposit and all of the auto-pay bills. SOFI also faces increased competition as legacy banks allocate more capital to enhancing their digital infrastructure. Outside of the competitive forces SOFI faces, they are also expanding its lending capacity, which is tied to the strength of the consumer. Unemployment is at 4.1%, and companies such as Intel (INTC) are about to embark on a large reduction in force. We are seeing more companies announce layoffs, and a weakening consumer could be negative for SOFI as their personal loan book continues to drive originations. Ultimately, there are many risk factors for SOFI, and while banking is a necessity, not everyone is sold on a cloud-native solution. If member growth retraces, and delinquencies in loans rise, it could cause SOFI to have difficulty expanding at their projected growth rates and cause more pain for shareholders.

I believe SOFI had a mic drop moment in Q2 as the stage is set for enhanced growth

While investors are becoming accustomed to SOFI beating earnings, the Q2 results hit a bit differently than previous earnings beats. SOFI delivered $0.01 in EPS, which came in ahead of flat estimates and surpassed the consensus revenue estimates by $30.5 million, as they generated $596.97 million during Q2. Anyone who follows SOFI knows that Anthony Noto has traditionally underpromised and over-delivered. What was once the largest obstacle for SOFI may end up becoming its greatest inspiration because when the student loan moratorium occurred, they were forced to pivot and build out multiple business segments. What was once a student loan refinancing company is now a one-stop shop for digital financial services, as lending represented 57% of adjusted net revenue, compared to 99% several years ago. Student loan originations in Q2 only accounted for 13.78% of the originations generated from its lending segment, and since Q1 of 2019, student loans have only accounted for 30.24% of SOFI's total originations. This was the third quarter of GAAP profitability for SOFI as EBITDA grew 80% YoY to $138 million, and new records in adjusted net revenue were achieved after a 22% YoY increase to $597 million.

Steven Fiorillo, SOFI

In 2020, SOFI came to a fork in the road, and instead of complaining about factors outside of its control, SOFI diversified its business model and built a path forward. While the high-rate environment has impacted home originations, and student loan originations aren't where they once were, personal loan originations are achieving new heights. Even with 5% YoY growth in net revenue from its lending segment, SOFI has scaled its financial services and tech platform to account for 45% of their total adjusted net revenue after increasing 46% YoY. Financial services was a loss-leader for some time, but its contribution to profit in Q2 has increased 48.54% QoQ and by 120.35% since SOFI's first quarter of profitability in Q4, 2023. SOFI is experiencing quality growth and profitability as they are still writing loans to customers with an average income of $168,000, a FICO of 747 on the personal loan side, and $137,000 and 764 on the student loan side. There is also large interest in SOFI's loans as they closed $1.1 billion of principal and a blended execution of 106.2% in personal loans during Q2 in addition to executing $989 million of senior secured financing which are on the balance sheet as senior secured loans held for investment.

Steven Fiorillo, SOFI

This was a pivotal quarter for SOFI as they proved the bears incorrect once again. SOFI delivered a quadruple beat to the street as they exceeded the high-end range on their Q2 guidance in Adjusted net revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and GAAP Net Income. SOFI is delivering larger amounts of profitability at a stronger margin, while revenue continues to increase. The market sold off on Thursday as the ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to 46.6 in July, and it's shocking that the combination of economic data and headlines out of big tech are overshadowing how strong SOFI's fundamentals are. SOFI just guided for $645 million in Adjusted Net Revenue while generating $165 million in Adjusted EBITDA and $45 million in net income for Q3 at the high-end of their expectations. This would be 22% YOY growth in their revenue while increasing their Adjusted EBITDA Margin to 26%. SOFI also increased their 2024 guidance for the 2nd time and believes they will generate around $2.45 billion in Adjusted Net Revenue and drive about $180 million in net income when the year is finished. When I look at the financial projections and how SOFI has overcome extreme obstacles, I am still stunned at how high the short interest is. For a young company, SOFI has delivered a mic drop quarter as they are cementing a tradition of profitability into the record books, and providing a roadmap to their 2026 projections of generating between $0.55-$0.80 in GAAP EPS.

SOFI

Why I believe SOFI will outperform investors' expectations in the future

A tug of war continues after Q2 earnings between the bears and the bulls. Each side has their own opinions, but I believe the most important aspect to look at is SOFI's member growth. If SOFI's customers weren't happy, there are plenty of financial institutions, they could move their money to. SOFI's member growth continues to impress me, and it speaks volumes about their product. SOFI finished Q2 with 8.77 million members, as they added 643,000 members in Q2. Over the past year, SOFI's membership has increased by 41% as they have added more than 2.5 million members. Since becoming a bank in Q1 of 2022, SOFI has grown its deposits by $21.84 million (1,889.53%) while adding 4.91 million members (126.84%). The SoFi Plus platform, which is SOFI's premium membership tier for customers with direct deposit, has surpassed 1 million members, and the SoFi invest business has seen a 58% YoY increase in assets under management (AUM). There are now 11 million financial services products being used, as SOFI added 865,000 in Q2, bringing the YoY growth to 39%. SOFI's utilization growth across the board has driven larger amounts of profitability, and this is a trend that I believe will continue as more products and services are rolled out to its customers.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

I think many people overlook the technology platform and do not take the AWS of Fintech commentary seriously. Galileo accounts increased by 23% YoY as they now have 158 million accounts operating at a 33% contribution profit margin. The technology platform is why I firmly believe SOFI will receive a hybrid technology multiple rather than being valued as a financial institution. SOFI continues to add customers in the B2B realm and through Secure Card, but I believe the real growth potential remains untapped. SOFI is still participating in several RFPs, which include U.S. and international financial institutions, while seeing interest from large-scale commercial brands. If these deals materialize, they will be on the enterprise partnership level, and it should provide a level of interest and understanding that may be worth more than the initial revenue boots. The combination of Galileo and Technisys has allowed SOFI to create a cloud-native architecture on a single core that supports multiple financial products. The endgame for SOFI will generate $75-$85 million in cost savings by transitioning SOFIs operations to an internal technology platform operation on a single core, then up to $70 million annually going forward.

Unlike other financial institutions, SOFI owns and operates its entire backend, so it can innovate how and when they want to roll out features without being on someone else's timetable. In addition to cost savings, SOFI is able to white-label this technology and power its competitor's businesses while generating incremental recurring revenue on an ongoing basis once the deals are solidified. From payments to hosting financial services, SOFI is in a position to be the backend for other fintechs or legacy financial institutions. As SOFI forms these partnerships, The Street may look differently upon this segment, and instead of looking at the technology platform as just a gateway to generate payment processing revenue, they may actually see it for being a premier engine in the financial sector and give SOFI a multiple that falls somewhere between a technology company and financial institution.

SOFI

SOFI just implemented Zelle on its platform in the latest update, and rolled out alternative assets and mutual funds that can be invested in from companies such as KKR, Carlyle, Franklin Templeton, and ARK Venture Fund on the invest side. There are many opportunities for SOFI outside of its current businesses, as SOFI has tremendous opportunities in business banking and wealth management. As more segments from its pipeline go live, we could see business banking for small and medium-size businesses go live, which will allow SOFI to form many corporate relationships. This could be a gateway to cross-sell businesses into having SOFI become their retirement plan sponsor. SOFI could generate asset management fees on 401k, 403b, and SEMP IRA plans, then generate management fees if their customers elect to invest in SOFI ETFs and Mutual funds. We are also heading into a lower rate environment, which should benefit SOFI in several ways. It should reduce the potential of delinquencies throughout their loan book and significantly improve mortgage originations. SOFI could also enter the business lending segment as the cost of capital declines and more businesses look to expand their operations. SOFI has done an incredible job expanding its business, and there are many more vehicles it can incorporate to generate future top- and bottom-line growth.

Conclusion

This was an incredible quarter for SOFI, and the investment opportunity continues to get stronger as shares remain in the single digits. Right now, SOFI is a broken stock, not a broken company, as guidance continues to increase. I don't think SOFI is getting enough credit, as they're trading at 15.78 times the consensus estimates of $0.48 in EPS for 2026. If the street is correct, SOFI will deliver a 163.47% YoY in EPS for the 2025 fiscal year, and another 98.15% in earnings growth in 2026. SOFI continues to outperform, and both Anthony Noto and Chris LaPointe (SOFI CFO) have indicated they will generate between $0.55-$0.80 in GAAP EPS for the 2026 fiscal year. The bear thesis is based on what, if not facts, as SOFI is profitable and is expected to grow its revenue by double-digit growth rates over the next several years. SOFI continues to deliver top- and bottom-line beats during earnings season. Football season is upon us, and SOFI will get a lot of exposure from SOFI Stadium. I think SOFI is a gigantic opportunity as they continue to add more members and grow their deposits. There are still plenty of areas for SOFI to expand into, and the AWS of fintech story has barely scratched the surface. SOFI is one of the most interesting companies in which I am invested, and I plan on adding to my position.