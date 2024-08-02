Nikola Stojadinovic

Thesis

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL), is currently navigating a complex retail landscape by leveraging strategic acquisitions and enhancing its digital-first marketing approach, which includes innovative features like the "Fit Finder" to improve customer experience and reduce operational costs. While the increased risk of integration, fierce competition, and possible economic challenges are noteworthy, I see the company's expansion opportunities in a more optimistic light. However, with current valuation, I hold a neutral stance on Shoe Carnival.

Organization Summary

Shoe Carnival is a retailer that is based in Evansville, Indiana. The retail stores are located mostly in the United States and operate a chain of family footwear stores. The company sells the latest fashion footwear for men, women, and children, such as street, sports shoes, sandals, and boots. They also stock other items such as socks, insoles, shoe care products, and handbags.

Shoe Carnival has a business model that is based on providing various footwear in the market at a competitive rate. They often market brand-name goods as well as private-label ones. Their shops are typically located in areas where there is a lot of traffic, e.g., strip malls and shopping centers, to ensure the ease of shopping. Besides, we can also see Shoe Carnival's e-commerce platform, which helps the customers to order online.

Latest Undertakings and Potential Complications

Shoe Carnival continues to strive to get out ahead and diversify in redefining its business, a fresh addition to this being the exclusive "Fit Finder" feature which was rolled out at the shoe retailer and is devised to make the e-commerce activity further personal on the customer side by giving practical "best fit" guidance. Launched in early 2024, this capability operates on customer data and highly effective algorithms to decrease the return rate due to size and fit problems, thus elevating the customer experience and reducing the operational cost. The company anticipates that the initiative will maximize the conversion rates by online visitors and eliminate the expenses of returned goods' transportation, which will consequently strengthen their cash flow.

While the implementation of "Fit Finder" makes an impact, it also accompanies some unique difficulties. The essential factor is the question of whether the capability and dependability of the new technology will be enough. If this algorithm cannot create correct recommendations, it will cause more customer dissatisfaction and return rates, which will mean that there is no use of the intended benefits. I also see that the concern about the security of the data and the security of the people has been heightened, as the technology relies heavily on collecting and analyzing customer data. Any data breaches or misuse of personal information might lead to severe damage to Shoe Carnival's credibility and customer trust.

Shoe Carnival, the company that is looking for new ways to improve customer experience in shopping, is joining the initiative for visual search mobile technology, according to retaildive. This will allow the customers to aim their phone camera at a particular product and check if it is available at the retailer's store. The use of this mobile commerce method aims to make the shopping experience more intuitive and direct. Through Slyce, a visual product search engine, and the mobile optimization of the store location pages, Shoe Carnival has managed to get the customers to interact and engage with the site significantly more.

However, intertwining these tech developments into the already established e-commerce platform, demands a lot of money and technical know-how. Anything like software errors or long server downtimes in the setup stage might hinder the online purchases and lessen the overall customer experience. I also see that there is a possibility of pushback from buyers who prefer traditional shopping methods and feel unsure about digital solutions for buying shoes.

Financial Metrics

Seeking Alpha

Shoe Carnival's revenue has increased to $300.4 million in the first quarter of 2024 according to the earnings call, a 6.8% increase from the year before. Most of the growth in revenue at that time was due to the Rogan's Shoes acquisition that racked up $19.6 million dollars in sales for the quarter. The methodical takeover of Shoe Carnival by this company has resulted in expanded operation and introduced brand-new customer types, especially in the Midwest region. Additionally, Shoe Carnival website was successfully restored in Q3 of 2023. This operation's success was closely followed by a 12.5% increase in E-commerce sales in Q1 2024. The Improved digital platform has positively impacted the customer's satisfaction of e. shoppers, thus, resulting in the development of higher conversion rates and more considerable sales.

Also, the SG&A expenses of the company increased to $84.3 million in Q1 2024, a climb of $6.7 million. This was due to higher marketing expenses and other costs associated with the integration of Rogan's Shoes. The digital-first marketing strategy, which covers social media campaigns and CRM activities, enabled the improvement of sales of the sandal category but consumed a lot of money. Moreover, the alignment of Rogan's Shoes operational processes and systems has contributed to the temporary increase in operational costs.

Business Challenges

In a setting of the retail footwear market, Shoe Carnival comes up against major competitors like DSW and Foot Locker, as well as newly emerged online names like Zappos. Not only these, but other prominent opponents like Caleres and Revolve Group also offer similar product variety, and with the exception of the similarities in price and allure of the brand.

Shoe Carnival has exclusive features like an in-store experience that enables customers to get bonuses for a spin of the wheel, as well as customer loyalty programs like the Shoe Perk that has around 34 million members. If it wants to retain its market share and stay competitive, the firm has to redefine its customer interaction approaches such as leveraging the augmented reality fitting rooms and extend its digital reach through improved mobile application and web shopping features.

Year-Ahead Predictions

Category Revenue Growth YoY Revenue Future Growth (analyst estimate) Earnings growth YoY Earnings Future Growth (analyst estimate) Shoe Carnival -2.51% 1.31% -24.97% -7.74% Sector 2.11% 3.63% 5.05% 3.22% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Based on my own analysis, I argue that Shoe Carnival's opportunities for expansion are cautiously optimistic due to strategic acquisitions and the approach of digital marketing, such as the "Fit Finder" and visual search mobile technology. In spite of issues such as integration risks and tough competition, I expect that the company's revenue growth rate will rise with the estimated average sector growth rate of 3.63%, with a realistic range of 3% to 5%. Although, I think Shoe Carnival's buildup rate of profit will be a bit lower than the sector's future growing analyst estimate of 3.22%, as the company is supposed to get the charges for integration and high marketing expenses. I estimate the company's profit will grow between 0% and 2%, assuming the forthcoming cost reductions and performance improvements are balanced by ongoing difficulties.

Valuation

Gross Margin TTM ROE TTM PS Ratio TTM PE Ratio TTM PB Ratio TTM Revenue growth FWD (analysts estimate) Earnings growth FWD (analysts estimate) Shoe Carnival 35.97% 13.05 0.97 15.67 1.93 1.31% -7.74 Caleres 45.11% 32.62 0.47 8.18 2.38 -0.11% 3.92 Guess? 44.26% 42.75 0.46 7.01 2.28 5.45% 4.13 Torrid 36.1% -5.78 0.76 72.11 nan -3.3% -18.48 Revolve Group 52.51% 6.32 1.32 56.68 3.51 2.03% -6.81 Victoria's Secret & Co. 44.47% 29.78 0.23 13.31 3.27 -1.4% -25.45 Apparel Retail Industry (Median) 36.9% 11.87 0.95 18.34 2.27 3.7% 3.25 Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha. Retrieved on 08-01-2024.

Shoe Carnival is anticipated to record a revenue growth pace of 1.31% and a negative earnings growth rate of -7.74% according to analysts' estimates. Through my analysis, I suggest a growth rate of 3-5% in the company's revenue and a corresponding profit growth rate of 0-2%. Despite me being more optimistic about the company's future than the analysts, I would say that the valuation of Shoe Carnival is fair. That's because my lower expected earnings growth rate compared to the industry median makes me think that a discounted valuation is fair. And there just isn't enough of a discount compared to the median to say it is an undervalued stock. Moreover, based on the P/S ratio, Shoe Carnival is actually bought at a premium. With current statistics, that also indicates it's not an undervalued stock and thus, not an attractive buying opportunity. In conclusion, even though I am enthusiastic about the new projects the company has undertaken and its discounted P/E ratio compared to the industry, I am neutral about the stock at this point. Would a potential price drop lead to a better discount, I am willing to look at a buying opportunity again. For instance, a P/E ratio of under 15 would have been a more attractive buying opportunity.

Summary

When it comes to Shoe Carnival, I neither want to say the stock is overvalued or undervalued. The company's acquisition strategy and its digital-first marketing approach are putting it in good shape. Though there are certain issues such as the possibility of integration failures and intense competition in the market, the company indicates a willingness to improve its position in the market and get a larger market share. In the same breath, I am enduringly optimistic, albeit cautiously, about its development and success regardless of the changes in the economy and the industry's dynamics. When there is a better entry point, I will take a look at this stock again.