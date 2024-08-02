CPSJ ETF: Buffered ETFs, Limitations And Cautions

FinancialDave profile picture
FinancialDave
1.61K Followers

Summary

  • This is a journey into investing in Calamos ETF, CPSJ.
  • This fund seeks to provide results before fees that will match the positive price return of the SPY 500 ETF trust, with a cap of 9.45%.
  • Its job is also to protect you from 100% of any negative price return, once again after fees and expenses, which I will explain below.
  • This ETF will reset roughly every 365 days with a new cap.
  • If you buy this ETF in a taxable account, it does offer the possible advantage of a LTCG for positive gains held more than 1 yr.
Calamos office building in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

JHVEPhoto

This is a journey into investing in Calamos ETF, (NYSEARCA:CPSJ). This fund came to market July 1, 2024, and seeks to provide results before fees that will match the positive price return of the SPY 500 ETF trust with a cap

This article was written by

FinancialDave profile picture
FinancialDave
1.61K Followers
I am a retired Electrical Engineer since 2012 and a Retired Financial Consultant (RFC) since 2022. I have been investing in equities, in the form of stocks & options, since the early 80’s and more recently in mutual funds, and ETF’s. My current investments consist of a DGI, 10 stock portfolio +7 ETF portfolio for my supplemental retirement income and a second portfolio of mutual funds, ETF’s, & stocks primarily focused on growth. This is how I keep my income strategy separate from my growth strategy.X-ray of stock positions from largest (6.3%) to smallest (.5%) across all portfolios (as of 06/06/24)NFLX,META,BRK.B,BA,GOOGL,CMG,AMZN,TSLA,NVDA,CRM,PYPL,ILMN,FSK,MAC,NXPI,ENPH,MSFT,CL; Bonds 8%, Cash 8%.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CPSJ, CPSA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CPSJ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on CPSJ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CPSJ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News