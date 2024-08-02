Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Being a contrarian-minded investor, the thought of a value play on beleaguered Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) (NEOE:INTC:CA) has crossed my mind on several occasions. At one point, I made a profitable short-term trade on the Long side. I've also written a few out-of-the-money (OTM) put options on the ticker this year. I came through unscathed in all cases. I was tending to sell calls with strikes in the high 20s whenever Intel reverted down to the ~$30 level.

Low and behold, I saw INTC back below $31 earlier this week, and then trading as low as $29 on Thursday, August 1, but this time I didn't pull the trigger. The tone in the markets has changed substantially in the past few weeks. If investors had stopped showing mercy to some of the leading technology firms, I reasoned that they wouldn't show any mercy to a languishing business such as Intel if results disappointed. I felt the stock was vulnerable, and now, as everybody knows already, INTC shares fell as much as -20% in after-hours trading following their disastrous Q2 earnings report.

Seeking Alpha

Selling Pressure Shielded From Low Dividend Fund Holdings

Intel shares seem destined to post 10-year price lows on Friday. This is uncharted territory, not necessarily because of the share price exactly, but because Intel has been a blue-chip stock for decades and was regarded as a longtime leader of the chip industry.

Those who are long INTC will be feeling a lot of pain, but let me tell you things could be a lot worse. That's because Intel has been a long-standing dividend payer (Seeking Alpha indicates 31 years); something that dividend funds love. However, the company announced that after distributing $0.125 per share in September, the company will be suspending their dividend.

In assessing my next move on the stock, I immediately wondered how many large dividend funds are going to pressure INTC shares even lower through forced divestments. Dividend funds are not supposed to hold non-dividend paying securities, of course.

Let me thus deliver the best news Intel shareholders will likely hear today: Intel is likely to be spared from 'forced' selling by mutual funds and ETFs. I took a look at the 12 largest dividend ETFs (per etfdb.com) and the 5 largest dividend mutual funds (mutualfunds.com), and here are the results.

author research

Of the dozen largest dividend ETFs, only 3 appear to hold positions in INTC. And none of the largest 5 dividend mutual funds were found to hold shares of Intel.

Allow me to add a caution here that it's not impossible my sources failed to list other large dividend ETFs/mutual funds. Furthermore, funds that are focused specifically on dividend value might be more likely to hold Intel.

With that said, it certainly appears that INTC selling, no matter how harsh, will not be nearly as bad as a situation where the stock was more prominently held by dividend funds.

Shifting Shareholder Base

One of the things that investors will grapple with over the next few weeks of trading, or longer, is the sea change that Intel management has brought upon shareholders. This was a company heralded by many to be investing in new processors that would restore its competitiveness against the players like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and NVIDIA (NVDA) who have leapfrogged it, especially in GPUs. Instead, shareholders will be waking up on Friday morning to the unexpected recognition that this is a company now focused on strengthening its balance sheet, resizing, and cutting investment spending.

No matter what the fair economic value of Intel is, the reality is that many investors will be holding a type of company that they hadn't initially planned on. This will likely exacerbate volatility and trading volume over the coming days and weeks as the shareholder base changes to one that is more value focused. The question is where that level of value stands.

Balance Sheet and Financial Condition

One of the things that troubled me in looking at Intel over recent months is the predicament that awaited the company if indeed its turnaround and attempted return to competitiveness failed (as company management is now implicitly admitting). Intel's financial condition and trends frankly look terrible.

Let's begin with Intel's Debt/Equity ratio, which has been on a steady climb.

Data by YCharts

This is a company (projected market value ~$100 billion on Friday) with more than $50 billion in debt (net debt ~$30 billion).

That's a level that has kept rising as annual new issuances have regularly exceeded debt repayments year after year.

Seeking Alpha

Now, this wouldn't be so problematic if investments were yielding operating results, but evidently, they have not been. And now management is pulling back the reins.

The below 2 metrics for selected chipmakers tell a story that needs little explanation:

Seeking Alpha

And as the company's investments have not been paying off as expected, Debt/EBITDA has been spiking, well before this latest quarter.

Data by YCharts

The fact that Intel management is retreating into salvage mode (at least temporarily) says a lot. Intel's financial health may not at first appear be at worrying levels (especially with >$20 billion in cash and equivalents) but if the company's leaders are doubting the business recovery efforts, that changes the picture a great deal.

Intel's Remaining Value/Takeover Target

I won't pretend to be as knowledgeable about the ins and outs of CPU and GPU specs as many of my fellow contributing analysts here at Seeking Alpha, but I know a thing or two about finance. If it isn't evident from above, Intel's financial situation in shrinkage mode is full of question marks.

One thing that I haven't discussed yet, which won't reflect on Intel's balance sheet, are the ~70,000 patents the company has accumulated. This isn't a company without intangible asset value, and one could surmise that the reported carrying value of Intangibles on Intel's balance sheet of ~$4.7 billion is a huge underprice. I couldn't possibly yield a guess at the true economic worth of those patents, but should Intel start to get booted around as a potential acquisition target (and I imagine they will) we'll see a lot more technically savvy analysts analyzing the economic value of those intangibles.

It's completely possible that amortization of intangibles has long been economically unwarranted (but accountingly unnecessary) for many years. If that's indeed the case, it would mean that Intel's official accounting profits may understate the reality in economic terms.

Data by YCharts

This brings me to the cash flow statement; a screen I spend a lot of time on when analyzing company stocks these days.

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately, for Intel bulls, there's little of consolation here, as the cashflow picture is pretty much consistent with the rest of the story. It's simple: that picture is deteriorating, and deteriorating rather rapidly.

At the risk of piling on, I further need to mention Intel's growing use of Stock-Based Compensation. (Note: I recently performed a detailed study of SBC for major tech stocks called, "How Stock-Based Compensation Impacts Your Favorite Tech Stocks".)

Intel's deteriorating cash flow picture would be even more dire had the company not substantially ramped-up SBC over the past few years.

Data by YCharts

On this note, my humble conclusion is that it's simply too hard to attempt to derive a fair valuation for Intel on the basis of its business operations. The 15% workforce reduction and tightening of capex may improve things somewhat, but likely won't change the big picture or endgame for the company.

Conclusion/Trading Ideas

My ultimate expectation here is that Intel, as a company, will land on the trading block. Management is clearly underperforming, and has been for a long time. A projected Enterprise Value of ~$130 billion Monday morning wouldn't be too hard for a viable major competitor to swallow. Furthermore, the cost efficiencies that Intel is pursuing would be much more tolerable as part of a larger holding company.

Despite Intel's terrible earnings results and financial picture, in the absence of heavy forced dividend fund selling, I'll enter Friday with a trading slant that is bullish, but cautious. I also plan a two-pronged approach.

I expect to enter the Put Option arena Friday morning, looking to write 3-4 month Put Options for high premiums as volatility engrosses INTC shares. These would be Put Options with exercise prices a few dollars below market. I may enter this arena lightly, in case shares continue to plummet. As Intel shares settle down into a new trading range and volatility subsides (if it does), I'll investigate being a buyer of long-dated OTM call options in the hopes that my prediction is correct and potential suitors start to circle the firm.

I'm unlikely to take any direct position in the equity here, at least in the near term.

Risks

The risks to either/both of my proposed bullish-slanted option trades include: