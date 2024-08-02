Transocean Records Record High Dayrates, But More Is Yet To Come

Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
3.58K Followers

Summary

  • RIG stock surged by 10% after fleet status report, announcing $531 million contract with record high dayrates.
  • Transocean reported a net loss but increasing revenues, positive cash flow, and high dayrates in fleet status report.
  • Management is optimistic about the future, expects the fleet to be fully booked into 2026, improving balance sheet and liquidity projections.

Transocean Leader oil platform at Invergordon during sunset, cruise ship railing in front

MarkusBeck

A lot has happened since my last coverage of Transocean (NYSE:RIG). RIG stock surged by about 10% following the publication of the fleet status report. Later on July 31st, a contract worth $531 million at a daily rate of about $485,000

This article was written by

Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
3.58K Followers
A research analyst and a freelance writer looking for value investment opportunities. I have several years of investing experience. I am mostly interested in writing about bargain stocks of large companies. My interest is not limited to American companies but extends to firms operating in other countries but listed on US stock exchanges.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RIG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RIG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RIG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News