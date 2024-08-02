Kathrin Ziegler/DigitalVision via Getty Images

You know what’s an excellent investment? Sleep. Being worry-free. Not having to wonder if you’ll wake up one day and have your portfolio down substantially. So why not invest in your sleep? While there are no ETFs that help you snooze at night, there are ETFs you can go to bed with knowing you’re safe. And one ETF that fits the bill is the US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL).

This ETF is a passive fund tracking (replicating) a basket of underlying securities that are part of a portion of the Treasury Bill (T-bill) marketplace, with 6-month maturity. The ETF invests in a portfolio of highly liquid, very short-term government securities. Its value proposition to investors revolves around the promise of delivering a competitive yield while mitigating the risk associated with bonds of longer-dated maturities. And given that the US government has a money printer, you know that you’ll get your money back.

A Look At The Holdings

So - this is hilariously straightforward. The fund has just two positions, and they are exactly what you’d expect. They are Treasury Bills.

ustreasuryetf.com

Could you conceivably just buy a Treasury Bill yourself? Of course! But the appeal is the simplicity of the fund, and the fact that it will roll over to the next 6-month Treasury Bill when that one matures, giving you constant access throughout time.

Sector Composition

Because it tracks an index composed of the US government’s short-term debt issuance (specifically, the 6-month US Treasury Bill segment), XBIL’s industry exposure is relatively straightforward: it’s 100 percent US government-backed short-term debt.

And what does that get you? The ability to sleep at night given the fund has a 30-Day SEC Yield of 5%.

Peer Comparison

Although XBIL is positioned for a special place in the fixed-income ETF universe, any ETF should be compared with other ETFs that look similar. The most well-known peers are the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) and the Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL).

The slightly shorter-duration BIL ETF has tended to provide a marginally lower yield than XBIL, while the slightly longer-duration GBIL ETF has tended to provide a marginally better yield than the benchmark (again, tiny differences given where they sit on the yield curve). However, it is important to keep in mind that these small differences in yield are often more than compensated for by the way, that XBIL focuses exclusively on the 6-month maturity point in the floating-rate yield curve, offering the best combination of liquidity and return potential.

When we look at the performance of XBIL to BIL and GBIL, we find that the three funds have performed relatively in-line with each other. Totally expected given their duration targeting.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons

On the positive side, XBIL’s advantages appeal to risk-avoiding investors: the fund’s direct exposure to US Treasury Bills, which are guaranteed by the US government with the full faith and credit of the US, makes credit risk negligible. Its short maturity means that interest rate risk is low. The liquidity of the underlying securities means an investor can shift tactically in a rising or falling rate environment, and the fund’s low expense ratio of 0.15% is cost-efficient.

But there are risks to taking this approach, starting with XBIL’s necessarily weak yield profile. As a fund that invests in short-term securities, it can never approach the returns of bond or equity funds with longer time horizons. XBIL could deliver good returns, especially relative to savings accounts or money market funds, but it won’t match the performance of longer-dated bond funds or equities when economic growth is strong.

Conclusion

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF offers investors a balanced approach to investing, with a focus on preservation of capital and a modest yield. Its allocation to short-term US Treasury Bills makes it a desirable safety net, whether in tumultuous times or as a temporary parking spot for stocks. But any investment should be seen as part of an across-the-board diversified portfolio – not an end in itself. Investors won’t lose sleep at night worrying about XBIL plummeting in value, as it has significantly less downside risk than the rest of an overall asset allocation that includes traditional stocks and bonds.



