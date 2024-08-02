MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 02, 2024 4:12 AM ETMercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.08K Followers

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Cathcart – Investor Relations Officer
Marcos Galperín – Chief Executive Officer
Martin de los Santos – Chief Financial Officer
Osvaldo Gimenez – Fintech President
Ariel Szarfsztejn – Commerce President

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Ruben – Morgan Stanley
Irma Sgarz – Goldman Sachs
Robert Ford – Bank of America
Marcelo Santos – JPMorgan
Maria Clara Infantozzi – Itaú
Kaio Da Prato – UBS
João Soares – Citi
Jamie Friedman – Susquehanna International Group
Geoffrey Elliott – Autonomous
Craig Maurer – FT Partners
Marvin Fong – BTIG

Richard Cathcart

Hello everyone, and welcome to the MercadoLibre Earnings Conference Call for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024. Thank you for joining us. I am Richard Cathcart, MercadoLibre's Investor Relations Officer. Today we will share our quarterly highlights on video, after which we will begin our live Q&A session with our CFO, Martin de los Santos; our Fintech President, Osvaldo Gimenez; and our Commerce President, Ariel Szarfsztejn.

Before we go on to discuss our results of the second quarter of 2024, I remind you that management may make or refer to, and this presentation may contain, forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures, so please refer to the disclaimer on screen, which will also be available in our earnings materials on our investor relations website.

Marcos Galperín

Tomorrow, August 2, 2024, marks 25 years since we founded MercadoLibre with the mission of democratizing commerce and financial services in Latin America. Over those 25 years, we have built a sustainable company that provides millions of small and medium-sized businesses with the tools they need to compete with larger players; we have enabled the shift to online retail by providing tens of millions of consumers with world-class levels of service; and we have included millions of people into

Recommended For You

About MELI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MELI

Trending Analysis

Trending News