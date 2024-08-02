Morsa Images

Investment thesis

Macroeconomic developments have caused the collapse of some luxury furniture retailers, opening up an opportunity from which incumbents can operate in a fragmented market. Arhaus has a dense branch network similar to larger competitor RH and can partially cover the weakening consumer demand through inventory management. However, the shares are now priced higher.

About Arhaus and RH

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) is an omnichannel retailer in the luxury furniture space that sells through showrooms and an eCommerce platform. The company currently operates 80 traditional showrooms, 9 design studios, 4 outlets and an online eshop where they also provide design services. In addition, the company provides an in-home designer service. The company operates in 29 US states, with the most showrooms in California, Ohio and Florida.

RH (RH) is the main competitor of Arhaus. RH, like Arhaus, sells its products through Galleries, of which it has 84, including 14 Waterworks showrooms, with Design Galleries (31) and Legacy Galleries (35) taking up the largest part of the portfolio. Design Galleries are galleries with a larger footprint with a focus on hospitality, i.e. restaurants, bars, wine bars. On the other hand, Legacy Galleries are smaller scale outlets showing only 10% of the company's product range, and so RH decided to transform its Real Estate strategy. Apart from this, RH's distribution channels are also its website.

Market specifics and current conditions

The US luxury furniture market is about $100 billion in size, while the size of the total furniture market is estimated at $400 billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% through 2029. The market is specific because of its high fragmentation. There are multiple players with a market share of a few percent. Arhaus has a market share of approximately 1.3%, while RH has a market share of 3% and Ethan Allen Interiors less than 0.8%. The main motto of both Arhaus and RH is retail as a theatre, which gives them less room for differentiation. Still, there are a few. One, for example, is RH's focus on the hospitality sector, where the company operates restaurants and hotels where the furniture on offer is displayed. Customers can buy this online or in one of the galleries. Another difference is RH's use of private aircraft and yachts.

The furniture market, even the luxury one, is under pressure from high-interest rates and worse consumer sentiment. With the prospect of a Fed rate cut coming as early as the September meeting, stocks in the construction and consumer sectors are getting a positive boost from the Fed, which is supporting valuations.

Unit economics

Both companies are focused on growing their showroom network. While Arhaus plans to grow by 9-11 showrooms including design centers per year, RH is now focusing on international expansion into Germany and the UK.

Although both companies intend to grow in the number of branches, I don't think they will take full advantage of economies of scale. This is mainly because they don't sell fast-moving consumer goods. RH has better unit economics, and this is despite the fact that some capacities are not strictly for sale, such as restaurants. The reason for the lower unit economics is also not due to warehouse efficiency because Arhaus can circulate stock quickly. I think the weaker unit economics is due to higher acquisition costs per customer, as the SG&A expenses to revenue ratio is slightly higher for Arhaus. Comparing the branch growth and the Revenues/Total Showrooms ratio, we can see that Arhaus is not able to maintain a growing unit economics. I think the main reason for this is the rejection of discounting, lack of economies of scale, but mainly that new branches do not seem to bring the effect of growing revenues.

Comparison of unit economics. Fiscal year RH ending 29 Jan 2022, 28 Jan 2023, 3 Feb 2024 corresponds to fiscal year ARHS ending 31 Dec 2021, 31 Dec 2022, 31 Dec 2023. Source: Author's calculation

Physical presence and expansion plans

The following table compares the states in the U.S. where people earn the most, along with the percentage of ARHS and RH locations. The comparison shows that Arhaus tends to have a presence in states where people earn more than RH. In addition, Arhaus is focusing its expansion in the U.S., which will increase exposure to these lucrative locations. Conversely, RH is also expanding into Europe, where I see a longer-term headwind in the form of deteriorating consumer sentiment due to the outlook for the economy, which will be impacted by the deteriorating outlook for the automotive industry. Europe is dependent on it and is also part of the competition with China. RH's expansion into Europe is a big unknown even for the company itself, so attempts to open some offices may be a short-term headwind. On the other hand, RH is looking for buildings by famous architects from which previous tenants have left, as was the case in Paris.

Source: company filing, author's elaboration

eCommerce

In addition to physical showrooms, both Arhaus and RH operate in an online environment. It is eCommerce that is Arhaus' fastest growing sales channel, accounting for around 18% of sales in 2023, with online sales growing faster than showroom sales for the company. RH's long-term direction, by contrast, is in physical retail, although the company also allows people to buy goods online.

Finance

Cash Conversion Cycle and Liquidity

Arhaus has a healthy Cash Conversion Cycle, as it makes the time to turn inventory into cash flow the shortest among the companies compared. The CCC ratio has been around the 100-day level since 2Q2022.

Cash Conversion Cycle. Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P.

The following table of Quick Ratio development is also indicative of healthy liquidity, showing Arhaus' stronger position compared to RH. Of the companies compared, ETD and ARHS have the largest coverage of current liabilities from cash and accounts receivable, while RH's largest component of current assets is inventory, which is not liquid in times of weaker demand. This entails additional risks that the company has to face.

Quick Ratio comparison. Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P.

ROIC is a reliable indicator of the return on invested capital that companies use in their expansions. Arhaus has by far the highest ROIC of the companies compared. However, the trend of all firms is downward, which is due to declining profitability over the period due to macroeconomic effects. Of the three companies, Arhaus and RH are the ones that invest more than 3% of their revenues in capex on a quarterly basis, and the amounts are very similar and replicate each other.

The RH quarter ended 7/30/2022, 10/29/2022, 1/28/2023, 4/29/2023, 7/29/2023, 10/28/2023, 2/3/2024, 5/4/2024, and the ARHS and ETD quarters ended normally. Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P.

In a fragmented industry such as luxury furniture sales, the key indicator of the strength of a market position is the development of margins. Although all companies are promoting vertical integration, i.e. linking the traditional retail sales channel with eCommerce, they are achieving different margins. I believe that the improvement in operating margins will come in the latter part of this year due to strengthening demand as well as easing wage pressures. On the other hand, higher ocean freight rates will hinder margin expansion.

Margins comparison. Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P.

Valuation

DCF model

In my DCF model, I have assumed constant eCommerce sales growth of 7% YoY, while from 2026 onwards, sales from the retail segment are expected to grow at 6% YoY, thus slightly outperforming the market due to a more favorable macro situation as well as a larger number of Arhaus branches. In 2024 and 2025 I expect a more gradual growth of 1% and 4% respectively. I expect operating margin cost pressures to ease from early 2025, while gross margin pressures could persist this year and ease from 2026.

DCF model. Source: author's elaboration

EV/EBITDA

According to EV/EBITDA, Arhaus now trades at a high premium to the historical development of this indicator. This is due to a better outlook for the next year due to an increase in bets on falling rates. Compared to RH, I find Arhaus' valuation more interesting despite the fact that management expects lower growth than RH management. On the other hand, RH investors should demand a discount for the company's debt, which is higher compared to Arhaus.

EV/EBITDA ratio comparison. Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P.

Risks

The general risk in this market is weak barriers to entry, i.e. weaker MOAT across the sector, which may threaten existing players in the market. A significant risk now is weakening demand for Arhaus products as the company is in an expansion phase and any significant cash flow shortfall may negatively impact the expansion of the branch base. In addition, there are also potential risks in the failure of supply chains, as if the company is unable to deliver, some client deposits would have to be returned.

Conclusion

Arhaus is a company with strong potential, mainly due to its mastery of operational management in the form of good warehouse management. The density of the branch network and the prospect of further expansion gives Arhaus the opportunity to gain a larger share of a fragmented market. Despite the result from the DCF model, I think the valuation of the stock is high.