John M Lund Photography Inc

Harmonic Investment Thesis

After the market closed on Monday, July 29, 2024, Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) released its second-quarter 2024 earnings. It beat revenue estimates by $5.09 million, and its non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beat estimates by $0.04.

That brought out buyers on July 30, and they bid up the share price by 21.19%:

HLIT 5-day price chart (Seeking Alpha)

Should the rest of us take an interest in Harmonic, too? Do the fundamentals support an investment, or was this a temporary outburst of enthusiasm that won't last?

This price movement drew attention to a stock with excellent earnings potential; I have a one-year price target of $20.00 and a Strong Buy rating.

What Harmonic Does

The company calls itself a leading global provider of broadband access solutions as well as video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services, according to its 10-K for 2023.

It operates through two segments, Broadband and Video:

Broadband: This segment "provides broadband access solutions and related services, including our cOS software-based broadband access solution, to broadband operators globally."

Video: This segment "provides video processing and production and playout solutions and services worldwide to broadband operators and satellite and telco Pay-TV service providers, which we refer to collectively as "service providers," and to broadcast and media companies, including streaming media companies."

Harmonic references its cOS software above, and it is a key driver of its business. It defined cOS this way in the 10-K, "cOS is a software-based solution that runs on COTS servers connected to distributed access nodes. Traditionally, the distributed access nodes deliver service to the subscribers over RF signals with DOCSIS. With cOS, FTTH services over passive optical networks (PON) can be supported with software running on cOS servers and with remote optical line termination (OLT) modules plugged into the DAA nodes. The result is that the cOS solution can support delivering both DOCSIS and PON services to different subscribers, which we believe is another key differentiating competitive advantage for Harmonic."

At the close on August 1, 2024, it traded at $14.50 and had a market capitalization of $1.70 billion.

Competition and Competitive Advantages

Not surprisingly, for a high-tech telecom company, Harmonic faces very competitive markets for both of its segments.

It lists the following factors for both segments: "product performance, functionality and features, reliability, pricing, breadth of product offerings, brand recognition and awareness, sales and distribution capabilities, technical operations, support and services, and customer relationships with our customers."

When I wrote about Harmonic last year, I identified the following competitors: Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV), NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT), Digi International Inc. (DGII), Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR), and Infinera Corporation (INFN). All, including Harmonic, had market caps between $1.1 billion and $2.23 billion.

Competitive advantages: as we saw above, the company considers its cOS software to be an advantage.

In reporting on the competitive factors above, Harmonic said it believed it competed favorably on each of those criteria.

It also has intellectual property, or IP; as of December 31, 2023, it held 133 issued patents, 47 foreign patents, and 39 patents pending. All technology companies have IP, of course, but new, would-be competitors face the costly and time-consuming challenge of accumulating enough of their own IP.

We get an important insight into its competitiveness by reviewing its margins:

HLIT gross margin, EBITDA margin, net income margin (Seeking Alpha)

Comments: Strong showings for the net income margin and return on total capital indicate the firm has a strong position in the Information Technology sector. They indicate the company has, and has had, pricing power that got it through the recent bout of inflation relatively unscathed.

Further, I would argue these metrics give it a medium moat.

Harmonic's Q2 Financial Report

The share price rose after the second quarter financials came out, suggesting investors believed the stock could go even higher. Highlights of the report included:

Net revenue was $138.7 million, below Q1 last year's $156 million, but above Q1's $122.1 million.

Net income, on a GAAP basis, was a loss of $12.5 million versus a profit of $1.6 million in the same quarter last year, and worse than Q1's loss of $8.1 million.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $9.3 million, compared to $14 million in Q2 of last year and Q1's $0.40 million.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $16.1 million, versus $21.1 million last year and $4.1 million in Q1.

Bookings for the quarter: $72.4 million, compared to $194.7 million last year and $146.1 million in the first quarter.

Backlog and deferred revenue was $613.1 million, versus $663.8 million last year and $677.8 million in Q1.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $45.9 million, down from $71.0 million last year and $84.3 million in Q1.

Overall, it's a mixed bag of financial results, but it had several encouraging business stories:

Expanded its cOS solution to 118 customers serving over 30 million cable modems.

Diversified its Broadband customer base, with Argentina's Telecentro choosing the cOS platform.

Produced its first production shipment of its new, high-density Pier optical line terminals.

Increased its Video sales pipeline through larger Appliance and Tier 1 SaaS opportunities.

To put Harmonic's results in context, this is a five-year chart of revenue, EBITDA, and net income:

HLIT revenue, EBITDA, and net income chart (Seeking Alpha)

In the Q2 earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Walter Jankovic pointed out the company incurred $11.5 million in restructuring costs and $9 million in lease-related impairments and other costs. If we were to add those one-time costs back into the final mix, the GAAP loss of $12.5 million would have turned into a profit. On the non-GAAP side, the profit of $9.3 million would have roughly tripled.

Harmonic also is trying to reduce its costs; management wrote in the 10-K, "We have implemented several restructuring plans in the past few years. The goal of these plans is to bring operational expenses to appropriate levels relative to our net revenues, while simultaneously implementing extensive company-wide expense control programs."

Comments: I see mixed messages in these results. As we can observe on the chart, the firm made solid bottom-line gains in 2023, and then they shrank in the first and second quarters of this year. That has to be discouraging for investors who were looking for continued growth this year.

However, there were one-time costs that switched a profit into a loss, and a smaller profit on a non-GAAP profit. Other one-time costs may pop up in subsequent quarters, but the company is closer to profitable growth than a first impression might suggest. That's backed up, in part, by its plans to control its operational expenses.

Harmonic Growth

The company offered earnings guidance for Q3 in its Q2 earnings report. Specifically, it expects GAAP net income per share of $0.19 per share, and non-GAAP it expects full-year net income of $0.56 per share.

The seven analysts offering EPS estimates expect 2024 to come in $0.08 higher than the company's estimate:

HLIT EPS estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Whether earnings hit $0.56 or $0.64, it will be a significant jump. The same holds for 2025.

Harmonic gets an A grade for growth, and this excerpt from the Growth page at Seeking Alpha shows where that strength originates:

HLIT earnings table (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings are the shining light for Harmonic investors, growth rates exceeding those of the sector. And that's true for both year-over-year and forward rates.

One potential event could change the revenue and net income situation dramatically. In an earlier earnings press release and 10-Q for Q3-2023, Harmonic announced it had initiated a strategic review process for its Video business. The purpose is "to better position the Company for long-term shareholder value creation." It reported it had already received an undisclosed number of offers for the segment.

The initiative does not appear to have been raised again, so the possibility of a sale remains. If it happens, expect lower revenue and earnings; in the second quarter 2024, Video accounted for $45.803 million, or 33% of the company's $138.740 million in net revenue. At the same time, the balance sheet would get a strong boost from the cash, stock, or other assets in the sale price.

HLIT Stock Valuation

Over the past five years, the share price has essentially doubled, with a little help from the recent spike:

HLIT 5-year price chart (Seeking Alpha)

That rate of increase will be one reason it receives only a moderate grade for valuation:

HLIT valuation metrics (Seeking Alpha)

Still, this excerpt from the Seeking Alpha valuation table shows how adding growth makes a big difference to Harmonic's valuation. The two PEG measures, Price/Earnings to Growth Ratio, are well below the fair value marker of 1.00.

So, when we account for growth, Harmonic becomes undervalued, with both PEG ratios being at least 80% below the Information Technology sector medians.

The analysts who have price targets forecast a less than 15% increase in the next year:

HLIT one-year price target (Seeking Alpha)

Since the price is already at $14.50, as of the close on August 1, and earnings are expected to surge an average of 68.83% (73.94% + 63.71% divided by 2) over the next year and a half, I believe the upper estimate of $20.00 is more realistic.

Earnings growth of 73.94% this year followed by growth of 63.71% next year is bound to get a lot of attention from investors, and they will bid up the price. Both the company and the sector should produce robust growth in the coming years as all things telecom carry increasing loads.

The earnings revisions back up this bullishness. In the past 90 days, analysts have issued six Up revisions and no Down revisions. It also enjoys an increasing level of momentum:

HLIT momentum table (Seeking Alpha)

Therefore, I believe the $20.00 target is reasonable and achievable. That's a 37.93% increase over the August 1 price and leads me to maintain my Strong Buy rating.

The Quant system gives Harmonic one of its rare Strong Buy ratings, while Wall Street analysts also settle on a Strong Buy.

Risk Factors

Given the intensity of competition, Harmonic needs to develop and deliver innovations routinely. Failure to keep up with competitors would become a serious problem quickly.

It has a concentrated group of customers, with its top 10 accounting for 66% of its net revenue in 2023. Work continues to broaden the customer base, but at the same time, the industry is consolidating.

Operating results have fluctuated and are expected to continue fluctuating, for several reasons. They include the level and timing of customer spending, economic and financial conditions, and the mix of domestic and international revenue.

Its products use components from a limited number of suppliers, including foreign firms. In addition, investors should be concerned about tariffs applied by the U.S. government, which would make its products more expensive.

Harmonic has facilities and almost 20% of its employees in Israel. Not only are its employees and properties exposed to the ongoing hostilities, but many of its employees are called for temporary or full-time military service.

Conclusion

Harmonic Inc.'s price surge turned out to be something of a one-day wonder, but it drew attention to a growth stock that is gaining earnings momentum. Big, double-digit increases this year and next year should lead to higher stock prices.

Based on its forecast growth, I have a one-year price target of $20.00 and a Strong Buy rating. Note, too, that it earned a Strong Buy from the Quant system, something very few companies ever receive.