Energy is truly integral in this modern world. Without it, everything that we know would come to a halt rather quickly. That is one of the reasons why I have always been interested in the space. The fact that we are going through a massive energy transition, away from traditional fossil fuels and toward alternatives like nuclear and green energy, makes it all the more exciting. Of course, energy doesn't come from thin air. Depending on what type of energy you are talking about, the process of getting it to its final destination is long, complicated, time-consuming, and expensive.

One of the countless companies that operates in the energy space is Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN). With a market capitalization as of this writing of $6.36 billion, the firm is far from being a massive player in the space. But it's also far from small. The firm can best be described as an independent power producer and infrastructure business that focuses on producing and selling electricity, providing capacity in the space, and offering up ancillary services on the wholesale side of things. The firm's operations include nuclear energy, fossil fuels, solar power, and more. And just last year, the business exited bankruptcy and is now leaner than ever. Add on top of this a new reason to be optimistic that was just revealed on July 30th, and I do think that the company deserves a 'buy' rating at this time.

A look at Talen Energy

Operationally speaking, Talen Energy is a very interesting company to me. At its core, the business focuses on producing and distributing energy. But the company has had a complicated operating history. Poor financial performance drove the firm into bankruptcy in May 2022. One year later, in May 2023, the firm emerged from bankruptcy, having shed $2.2 billion worth of debt from its books. But that was only the start of the changes that the company has made.

When Talen Energy exited Chapter 11, it had approximately 12.4 GW of generation capacity in its portfolio. But some of this capacity took the form of non-core assets. Management quickly began selling these properties off. In early March of this year, for instance, the company struck a deal to sell off its zero-carbon data center campus, totaling about 1,200 acres that is located adjacent to its Susquehanna Nuclear Facility in Pennsylvania, to Amazon's (AMZN) AWS segment in exchange for $650 million. After paying off certain debt and interests associated with Orion, and paying taxes, fees, and other costs, the firm should get around $361 million in net proceeds.

Talen Energy

Amazon intends to further develop this facility into a 960 MW data center and, as part of the deal, it has agreed to purchase its energy directly from Talen Energy, with that power coming straight from the firm's nuclear facility. Depending on which option Amazon goes with, and how much energy is ultimately sold to it, Talen Energy stands to bring in hundreds of millions of dollars of additional revenue. This year, the company is entitled to a $15 million contractual minimum. These minimums eventually increase, with a maximum of $125 million annually in 2030. But payments could eventually grow to $255 million on an annual basis if things go well enough.

Talen Energy

It is worth noting that this particular transaction is facing some industry pushback. In June, rivals Exelon (EXC) and American Electric Power Company (AEP) lodged complaints with FERC (the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) to block the deal. Their allegation is that selling directly to Amazon will shift as much as $140 million in annual transmission costs onto PJM ratepayers. However, Talen Energy is pushing back as well, alleging that this maneuver by those firms is 'misguided'. Regardless of what transpires moving forward, this will certainly be an interesting transaction to keep an eye on.

Talen Energy

In early May, Talen Energy also announced that it had closed on the sale of its 1,710 MW generation portfolio located mostly in Texas and operating under ERCOT in exchange for $785 million. All of these properties, three distinct ones in all, focused on natural gas fired generation. After factoring in these transactions, the company has gotten its energy generation capacity down to 10.66 GW, spread across three different markets and coming from 12 different generation facilities. About 2.23 GW worth of its owned capacity comes from the Susquehanna Nuclear Facility I already mentioned. At this time, Talen Energy owns 90% of that business. However, the company also owns 4.07 GW worth of capacity that involves natural gas. This excludes 1.43 GW that comes from a combination of natural gas and coal. However, the firm is transitioning to move away from coal for this particular facility. It also has minority interests that grant it owned capacity of 822 MW of coal-based electricity production. And it also has 2.12 GW worth of production that it is planning to retire, most of which comes from coal, but some of which involves oil.

Talen Energy

The most recent win for the company came on July 30th when news broke that the annual power market auction held by PJM Interconnection revealed a surge in prices that should take effect for the time from June 1st of 2025 and should end on May 31st of 2026. For those not familiar, PJM Interconnection is the largest US electrical grid operator out there. Its reach spans 13 states, plus Washington, DC. Technically speaking, PJM Interconnection is one of seven different RTOs (Regional Transmission Organizations) and ISOs (Independent System Operators) operating throughout North America. A map of its territory, as well as the territory of other major grid operators, can be seen in the image below.

RTOs and ISOs

Since its founding back in 1927, PJM Interconnection has grown to be a true behemoth. It includes over 1,100 remember utilities that serve in excess of 65 million people. The nonprofit organization, at the direction of FERC, focuses on ensuring the safety of energy generation, as well as its reliability and security. It does this in a number of ways, including by coordinating the movement of electricity across its territory. On the wholesale side of things, it runs a capacity market that includes an annual auction that helps to ensure that enough power is secured for the inhabitants in its area in order to meet peak demand three years out. It also provides other services, but for the purpose of this article, its auction is what's most important.

This capacity market matches power supply with demand as best as it can. Most of this matching occurs in what is called its Base Residual Auction that is held three years prior to the delivery year for the energy in question. When one of the utility firms participating in the auction makes upgrades to their assets that improve energy efficiency, for instance, the end result would be a decrease in expected demand. They can also change supply by increasing their own capacity through various investments. The hope here, in establishing prices, is that energy firms like Talen Energy will see these prices that are set and be encouraged to boost investment in order to capitalize on said price changes.

It just so happens that, on July 30th, PJM Interconnection's Base Residual Auction Report for the 2025/2026 window of time came out. For the vast majority of the region, the clearing price for electricity for the 2025/2026 period of time stands at $269.92 per MW-day. This represents a massive increase over the $28.92 per MW-day for the prior year's auction. In fact, looking back over the last 10 years prior to this, not a single year saw a number that was even remotely close to this. The highest during that time was the $164.77 per MW-day for the 2018/2019 window.

PJM Interconnection

This surge comes as the unforced capacity for the area hit 135,684 MW. This is down 11,794.9 MW from what was seen in the prior year. It's also the lowest that the RTO has seen in at least 11 years. For context, 'unforced capacity' is installed capacity that is not typically experiencing a forced outage or a forced de-rating. The lower that this number is, the lower that overall production capacity is. And when capacity drops, prices increase. In fact, the total cost to consumers as a result of this auction comes out to $14.7 billion. That is significantly higher than the $2.2 billion for the prior year. And it eclipses the $10.9 billion that was the highest of the prior 10-year window. Ultimately, though, it's unclear how much consumers will end up paying relative to what they are paying now. This is because, last year, capacity costs represented only about 8% of their electric bills.

This should certainly bode well for Talen Energy. According to a press release issued on July 30th, the company believes that the 6,820 MW cleared will result in about $670 million worth of capacity revenues during the time that these prices are in force. To put this in perspective, for the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, the company generated only $45 million in revenue associated with these types of activities. So this will certainly be a boon for the company and its investors when it does come through the pipeline.

When it comes to whether or not it makes sense to buy into Talen Energy, I must say that I view the company favorably. Management has worked hard to transform the business from what it was prior to bankruptcy to what it is today. Using proceeds from sales, combined with cash flows, the company has successfully paid down a tremendous amount of debt. At the end of the first quarter of this year, net debt was $1.55 billion. But according to management, as of May 6th, of this year, after factoring in the proceeds associated with its ERCOT sale, Talen Energy should have net debt on its books of only $845 million. Management has also been very active in buying back stock. The latest update on this involved the repurchase of 2.4 million shares in exchange for $280 million. This followed $612 million worth of stock that the company bought back as part of an equity tender offer earlier this year. All combined, this should take up the vast majority of the $1 billion share buyback program that the company had previously put in place.

When it comes to fundamentals and overall valuation, the picture is more complicated. We really have no idea the bottom-line impact that should be seen as a result of the PJM Interconnection development. But even if we just focus on this year, things look fine. For this year, management is forecasting EBITDA of between $600 million and $800 million. And if we use the midpoint for estimates, adjusted operating cash flow should be somewhere around $405 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

TLN Stock Valuation Vs. Peers

Using these figures, we can see how shares of the company are currently priced. I would typically value the company based on historical results from 2023. But because of the bankruptcy situation, that would create a picture that is not comparable to how the company is today. In the table below, I then compared Talen Energy to five similar firms. On a price to operating cash flow basis, our candidate is the most expensive of the group. But on an EV to EBITDA basis, only one of the five companies ended up being cheaper than it.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Talen Energy 15.7 10.4 Vistra (VST) 6.7 11.3 Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) 96.3 10.9 The AES Corporation (AES) 4.6 16.4 TransAlta Corporation (TAC) 2.3 5.1 American Electric Power Company 8.9 12.4 Click to enlarge

This disparity can be chalked up in large part to the low leverage that Talen Energy currently has. In the chart below, you can see the net leverage ratio for each of these companies. With a net leverage ratio of 1.21, Talen Energy is the least indebted of the five firms. And the spread between it and four of them is vast. This means that the overall risk profile for the company is reduced and that its potential to add capacity to benefit from higher prices should also be greater.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This does not mean that the picture can't or won't change, either in a positive way or a negative way. In fact, new data is about to come out covering the second quarter of the company's 2024 fiscal year, and investors would be wise to pay attention to it. The data in question will be released on August 13th, before the market opens. Given the bankruptcy situation the business had to go through, comparing this year's results to last year's may not make the most sense. But it would be helpful to know what to expect this time around. At present, analysts expect sales of $437.5 million, with earnings per share expected to be negative to the tune of $1.14. If this comes to fruition, it would imply a net loss of $58 million.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I have become a fan of Talen Energy. Some of the best opportunities, from my experience, come from companies that emerged from bankruptcy. Since then, management has made some really great moves. Buying back stock and paying down debt using cash flows and proceeds from asset sales are definitely great to see. In at least one respect, shares are attractively priced. Leverage is low, and this recent development involving PJM Interconnection should prove to be a boon for the company next year. Add all of this together, and I think that a solid 'buy' rating is appropriate.