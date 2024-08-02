Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Susan Morrison - Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer.
John Sheridan - President and Chief Executive Officer
Mark Novara - Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer
Leigh Vosseller - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brooks O'Neil - Lake Street Capital Markets.
Mathew Blackman - Stifel.
Steve Lichtman - Oppenheimer & Company
Matt Miksic - Barclays.
Chris Pasquale - Nephron Research
Mike Kratky - Leerink Partners
Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo.
Matt Taylor - Jefferies.
Issie Kirby - Redburn Atlantic
Joanne Wunsch - Citi
Travis Steed - Bank of America Securities.
Jason Bedford - Raymond
Jeff Johnson - Baird
Joshua Jennings - TD Cowen
Danielle Antalffy - UBS

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Tandem Diabetes Care Quarter 2 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Susan Morrison, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. Please go ahead.

Susan Morrison

Hello, everyone, and thanks for joining Tandem's second quarter 2024 earnings call. Today's discussion will include forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's expectations about future events, our product pipeline, development time lines and financial performance and operating plans and speak only as of today's date. There are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in our forward-looking statements. A list of factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any of these forward-looking statements is highlighted in our press release issued

