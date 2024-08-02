Vertex Pharma: Driving Growth Through Suzetrigine And Next-Gen Cystic Fibrosis Treatment

fcafotodigital

Thesis

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX) historical performance has largely outperformed the SP500 as well as iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB), which aims to mimic the NYSE Biotechnology Index performance (see image below).

Total return max-chart comparing VRTX, SP500 and IBB (Seeking Alpha)

In my previous analysis of the company, I provided a full overview of Vertex's business strategy, as well as a detailed explanation of the company's diversified pipeline, including but not limited to their non-opioid pain management portfolio (Suzetrigine and VX-993). Thus, supporting a bullish thesis based on the pipeline potential to open new avenues for long-term growth.

In this sense, the biotech started the regulatory submissions for its next generation cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment, called Vanzacaftor (Vanza) Triple, in the U.S., Europe, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Switzerland. Vertex is expecting an FDA decision by January 2nd, 2025, while the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated the marketing authorisation application. Additionally, Suzetrigine's new drug application (NDA) was accepted by the FDA and its PDUFA date is set for January 30th, 2025. Hence, January 2025 will be a key month for the company and its investors.

The potential approval of Vanza triple is likely to help Vertex to protect their market dominance on Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator (CFTR) modulators. Meanwhile, Suzetrigine would enable Vertex to enter the pain management market.

Suzetrigine NDA is aimed for the treatment of moderate to severe acute pain. However, in the second half of 2024, the company is expecting to start Phase III clinical trials intended to continue the assessment of Suzetrigine's safety and efficacy in the treatment of neuropathic pain in patients with Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy (DPN). In this sense, the chronic pain market, which as I mentioned in my previous analysis of IBB, is estimated to be around $78 billion in 2024, and it is expected to grow at 6.90% CAGR for the next 10 years. Particularly, the non-opioid pain treatment is gaining more attention, given the implementation of the Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction in the Nation (NOPAIN) Act from January 2025. The ultimate goal of the NOPAIN Act is to reduce the number of opioid pills available and its misuse, as well as increase the access to FDA-approved non-opioids.

Vertex's outlook seems very promising when taking into account a potential expansion of its commercial portfolio into pain treatment. However, it is worth noting that the current commercial portfolio is supporting Vertex's growth, with the company reporting product sales-driven revenue in Q2 of $2.65 billion, accounting for a 6% increase when compared against the same period in 2023. Trikafta/Kaftrio reported $2.45 billion in Q2 2024, with an 8% increase over Q2 2023. Casgevy's penetration is being advancing in all territories where the gene-therapy is approved, with over 20 patients in the cell collection stage.

Moreover, in a recent report Morgan Stanley's analysts declared that Vertex has the lowest patent cliff risk of the industry, with only 6% of its revenue in risk, while the average patent cliff exposure in the sector is 38%.

In summary, taking into account Vertex's product revenue guidance raise, projecting $10.65-10.85 billion in 2024, its "immunity" to the current patent cliff risk affecting the sector, the potential approval of Vanza Triple and Suzetrigine, tailwinds associated with the NOPAIN Act and the expected interest rate cut in H2 2024, together with a diversified pipeline portfolio, I reiterate my "Buy" rating for Vertex.

Hence, in the next sections of this article, I will be providing a deep overview on Vanza Triple and Suzetrigine, as well as describing the Q2 pipeline latest updates, the Q2 financial highlights, valuation of the company and risk on investment, thus enabling investors to make informed decisions on whether to consider investing in Vertex or not.

Next-Generation Cystic Fibrosis Treatment: Vanzacaftor Triple

Vertex's CF portfolio, particularly Trikafta/Kaftrio, is the foundation of the company's success. Trikafta was first approved in the U.S. in 2019 for CF patients 12 years and older with at least one F508del mutation in the CFTR gene. Further label expansions have allowed the treatment to be now available for patients 2-years and older. In consequence, the company has been dominating the CF sector and reporting continued revenue increases driven by Trikafta/Kaftrio.

Despite its success, the biotech has been working ahead of competitors and advanced the development of Vanza triple, which is aimed to be the next-generation of CFTR modulators, i.e. Trikafta 2.0. As commented in the previous section, Vanza triple's NDA has been accepted by the FDA, which set January 2nd, 2025 as the action date.

Vanza's NDA is supported on the results from the Skyline 102, Skyline 103 and Ridgeline 105 pivotal clinical trials. The Phase III clinical trial results demonstrated Vanza triple superior performance on the treatment of the symptoms associated with CF when compared against Trikafta (see image below).

Vanza Triple summary slide (Vertex's Q2 2024 earnings call)

Particularly, Vanza was able to improve the forced respiratory volume in 1 second (ppFEV1) to the same extent as Trikafta, while the differentiation factor was the significant reduction of sweat chloride, a marker of CFTR protein function, observed in the large majority of patients treated with Vanza triple.

Vanza triple is a once daily dose treatment containing three drugs: Vanzacaftor, Tezacaftor and Deutivacaftor. The first two are aimed to improve the availability of CFTR protein in the cell membrane, while Deutivacaftor is responsible for promoting the opening of the chloride channel of the CFTR protein, which in turn facilitate the equilibrium of salt and water across the cell membrane.

Although Vanza has proven its superiority against Trikafta, in my opinion there is room for improvement in order to address the systemic effects of the condition. CF is a systemic condition that causes the dysfunction of the cells producing mucus and fluids such as sweat cells, airway cells, gut cells and pancreatic cells. Hence, CF's long-term effects are beyond the respiratory system, and may include diabetes, intestinal obstructions, among others.

If Vanza triple obtains regulatory approval, estimates made by GlobalData projected sales of Trikafta to reach $10.4 billion vs $5.5 billion for Vanza triple in 2030. However, given Vertex's product sales revenue guidance for 2024 and contingent on Vanza's approval, I believe Vertex's CF franchise is likely to reach the $15 billion revenue mark before 2030. In addition, Vanza triple's approval would extend the life of Vertex's CF franchise patents up to 2042. Thus, I believe Vertex core franchise is giving clear signs of growth potential.

Non-Opioid Pain Management Treatment: Suzetrigine

Suzetrigine is a non-opioid painkiller. This molecule is able to block a specific type of sodium channels known as NaV1.8. This sodium channel is solely present in peripheral pain sensors, thus Suzetrigine's specificity allows it to reduce the pain sensation by blocking NaV1.8 while sparing other essential sodium channels such as those in the cardiac, central nervous and respiratory systems (see image below).

Suzetrigine Summary slide (Vertex's Q2 2024 earnings presentation)

Taking in consideration the NOPAIN Act and that Suzetrigine is a non-opioid with similar efficacy than Vicodin, a very potent opioid, on the treatment of acute pain. I believe Suzetrigine has the potential to revolutionise the acute pain treatment and become one of the sector's leaders when it obtains regulatory approval. In this sense, the company estimates that every year there are approximately 80 million patients prescribed with treatments against moderate to severe acute pain (see image below).

Acute Pain market opportunity (Vertex's Q2 2024 earnings call)

Building on this, DelveInsights Business Research's analysts projected the U.S. acute pain market size to grow at a 7.9% CAGR until 2032. On the other hand, the company is also pursuing the evaluation of Suzetrigine on chronic pain management. In this sense, Vertex announced, in its Q2 earnings presentation, it is on track for a Q3 start of the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial associated with Suzetrigine in DPN patients (see image below).

Suzetrigine Phase III clinical trial experimental design in patients with DPN (Vertex's Q2 2024 earnings )

If successful, the company will be able to submit a label expansion for Suzetrigine that will enable its use for chronic pain management, which as commented in the previous section is projected to reach a $152 billion market size by 2034, after growing at a 6.9% CAGR for the next ten years.

Overall, I believe that once it gains regulatory approvals worldwide, Suzetrigine has the potential to become Vertex's lead revenue-driver, at peak sales. Thus increasing Vertex's long-term growth outlook.

Vertex Pharma Q2 Pipeline Highlights

Currently, Vertex accounts with a broad portfolio of product candidates targeting a large variety of conditions, including CF, pain management, IgA Nephropathy, and Diabetes (see image below).

Diversified pipeline market opportunity (Vertex's presentation at William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference)

Type I Diabetes

VX-880 is a cell therapy-based product candidate aimed for the treatment of Type I Diabetes (T1D). The cell therapy consists of fully differentiated allogeneic pancreatic cells.

The company reported the most recent results of the Phase I/II clinical trials in its Q2 earnings presentation. The results demonstrated VX-880 cells' capacity to restore the levels of blood glucose (Hb1Ac) to levels below 7%, and at least 70% time-in-range (Hb1Ac levels below 7%) in all study participants by day 90 post-implantation, with 11 out 12 reducing or eliminating the use of exogenous insulin (see image below).

VX-880 top line results in T1D (Vertex's Q2 2024 earnings presentation)

Despite the encouraging results, it is important to highlight that VX-880 still requires the patients to be under the effects of immunosuppressive drugs. In this sense, VX-880 is the building block of Vertex's T1D platform, whose ultimate goal is to develop a genetically modified version of VX-880 capable of hiding from the patient's immune system while restoring insulin production, without the need for immunosuppressive treatments. However, the hypoimmune VX-880 are still in very early stages of preclinical trials.

IgA Nephropathy and other B-Cell autoimmune disorders

Vertex recently completed the acquisition of Alpine Immune. This transaction provides Vertex with Povetacicept ("Pove")'s licence. Pove is a dual inhibitor of the B-cell activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL).

Pove has already delivered positive Phase II clinical trial results on the treatment of IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) and it is expected to start Phase III clinical trials in August (see image below). In addition, the company will be pursuing the assessment of Pove on autoimmune renal diseases and autoimmune cytopenias, which it would include Lupus Nephritis and ANCA-associated vasculitides (AVV).

Pove summary slide (Vertex's Q2 2024 earnings presentation)

In my opinion, Alpine's synergy with Vertex goes beyond Pove and its indication on the treatment of B-cell autoimmune disorders. For instance, Vertex might be able to leverage Alpine's know-how to enhance the T1D cell-therapy platform. Thus, I continue to believe Alpine's acquisition increases Vertex's growth potential.

2024 Catalysts

Overall, the company is committed to achieve 5 new product launches by 2028 or before. Considering Suzetrigine and Vanza developments, and the advanced stage of Pove, I think Vertex is likely to reach at least 3 new product launches before 2026 (see image below). Meanwhile, Inaxaplin (for the treatment of renal disease), and the CFTR gene therapy co-developed with Moderna (MRNA), known as VX-522, or VX-880 are potential takers for the other 2 expected product launches before 2028.

2024 Catalysts and Highlights (Vertex's Q2 2024 earnings presentation)

Financial Updates

Vertex's CF franchise reported $5.3 billion in total product sales in the first six-months of 2024, accounting for a 9.6% revenue increase when compared against H1 2023 (see image below). Trikafta is responsible for 92% of the product revenue realised by Vertex in H1 2024.

H1 2024 Financial Summary (Data collected by the author from Vertex's Q2 2024 financial results)

It is noteworthy that Vertex hasn't started to report Casgevy's product revenue yet, however the company has announced a 2024 product sales revenue guidance increase partially based on Casgevy's first revenues in the second half of 2024.

In terms of operating expenses, Vertex observed a 151% increase when comparing H1 2024 vs H1 2023. The majority of those expenses are related with Alpine's acquisition and reported as Acquired in-process research and development expenses, which accounted for $4.449 billion in Q2 2024.

The 151% hike in operating expenses resulted in a net loss of $2.494 billion, and $9.66 loss per share in H1 2024. While the cost of Alpine's acquisition resulted in a cash & equivalents to drop from $11.236 billion to $5.796 billion when comparing the period ended in June 2024 vs June 2023.

Although at a first glance the numbers seem to be going in the wrong direction, it is important to remark that the costs associated with Alpine's acquisition are not recurrent. Furthermore, Casgevy-driven revenue is likely to start being reflected in Vertex financial results in H2 2024. Thus, despite the EPS missing expectations by $1.08 in Q2, I believe the overall 2024 performance is likely to at least meet Vertex's increased guidance.

VRTX Stock Valuation

Vertex's shares are currently trading at $505.78, accounting for a $133.3 billion market cap, and a P/E ratio of 32.8. Since early-May VRTX has been observing a bull run, taking the share price up approximately 25%, with the exponential moving average and the moving average convergence/divergence signing for a "Buy" (see image below), while the relative strength index of 68% suggesting that the stock is not in overbought territory yet.

Vertex's 3-months share price candle chart depicting EMA and MACD (Seeking Alpha/TradingView)

In terms of analysts ratings, according to Seeking Alpha, the stock has a Buy rating from Seeking Alpha analysts, a Buy rating from Wall Street Analysts and a Hold rating from Quant. By performing the same rating analysis, I described in here, my blended rating for Vertex is "Buy". Additionally, the analysts' consensus projects the EPS to drop in 2024, while observing significant growth in 2025 and onwards.

Vertex's TTM PEG GAAP is 1.47, which is 45% higher than the sector median. Similarly, Seeking Alpha's forward PEG-non GAAP for Vertex is standing at 14.2, which is significantly higher than the sector's median, which is standing at 1.92. Although those ratios do not support a bullish thesis, I believe those ratios are affected by the negative EPS caused by Alpine's acquisition.

Taking into account that the company raised their revenue 2024 guidance to $10.65-10.85 billion, which on average would translate into an 8.9% revenue growth when compared against FY2023. Together with the positive revenue outlook provided by Casgevy, as well as the potential regulatory approvals of Suzetrigine and Vanza, together with the long lifetime of the patents protecting all its commercial products, I believe this company has an enormous revenue growth potential, that is likely to reward long investors with significant returns from 2025 onwards. While there is a possibility that the market has a negative reaction to the Q2 negative EPS, I think a temporary share price drop might provide new investors with the opportunity to open new positions in Vertex.

Hence, based on Vertex's product sales performance, the near-term catalysts that might allow the company to launch 2 new products with high revenue potential in 2025, as well as its diversified innovative pipeline, I maintain my "Buy" rating on Vertex as a growth opportunity for long-term investors.

Risks

In my previous article, I highlighted Vertex's revenue-reliance on Trikafta/Kaftrio as a risk, based on the increasing competitive landscape in the CF area. However, this risk might be mitigated by the potential regulatory approval of Vanza triple, which not only has a longer patent lifetime, but also has demonstrated significant therapeutic superiority against Trikafta. In addition, the company continues to progress with the development of VX-522, which is a gene-therapy product candidate aimed to provide a solution to patients unresponsive to CFTR modulators. Although Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT), are developing their own gene therapies for CF, the top-line results from their Phase 1 clinical trial showed mild improvements in ppFEV1, which caused their shares to fall last month. Thus, Vertex might have the opportunity to enlarge their dominant position as leaders in providing therapeutic solutions to people with CF.

In addition, the potential approval of Suzetrigine for the treatment of acute pain, and the expectations of a further label expansion into chronic pain, are stepping stones of my bullish investment thesis. However, it is important to notice that other companies, including but not limited to, Eli Lilly (LLY) and South Rampart account with non-opioid product candidates aimed for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Although Suzetrigine is likely to be available in the market before other product candidates, I believe initiatives such as the NOPAIN Act, are prone to boost the development of non-opioids. Thus, the competitive landscape, in the long-term, might look much more crowded than currently is. Nonetheless, considering the acute and chronic pain management market size, I think some competition is unlikely to affect the revenue growth outlook for Suzetrigine in the short- to midterm.

Conclusions

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, in my opinion, is currently one of the large biotech companies with the greatest growth potential. The company seems to be transitioning smoothly from a focus on Cystic Fibrosis to a diversified portfolio with indications on rare disease and largely under-addressed clinical needs, such as pain management and diabetes.

The continued positive product-revenue trend, led by Trikafta, has been funding operations and the development/acquisition of product candidates with the potential to become blockbuster drugs in the next 10 years or earlier. Hence, in the future, Vertex's CF franchise product revenue might be overtaken by the pain management franchise.

Therefore, taking in consideration the commercial products' performance, the pipeline developments, the macro tailwinds such as the NOPAIN Act, and potential interest rate cuts, as well as Vertex's low exposure to patent cliff, support my overall "Buy" rating for Vertex for long investors.

