Decoding The Reform Plans From China's Third Plenum

Summary

  • China’s growth is characterized by a “two-speed” economy with outperformance in industrial production, exports, and manufacturing investment offset by a persistent drag from property market and housing-related consumption.
  • The local governments’ massive debt problem is the main risk.
  • The Third Plenum aims to level the playing field, treating all ownership equally and removing market entry barriers.

By Tracy Chen, CFA, CAIA

The world watched expectantly as China completed its Third Plenum of the 20th Party Congress, looking for signs of a potential end to exported deflation and weak domestic growth. However, unlike the Third Plenums of

