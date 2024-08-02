Fadyukhin/E+ via Getty Images

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSX:GIL:CA) stock is awarded a Buy rating. GIL's second quarter bottom line expanded significantly by +17.5% YoY, which was equivalent to a +2.3% beat. The stock is undervalued based on an assessment of its forward P/E multiple and its intermediate term earnings outlook.

I wrote about Gildan Activewear's operating profitability outlook in my prior November 19, 2023 write-up. This update evaluates GIL's financial performance for the second quarter of 2024 and analyzes the company's new FY 2025-2027 financial targets.

GIL's Earnings Grew Strongly In Q2 2024

Gildan Activewear issued a press release disclosing its latest second-quarter financial results on August 1, 2024, before the market opened.

The company's normalized earnings per share or EPS rose by +17.5% YoY from $0.63 in Q2 2023 to $0.74 in Q2 2024. GIL's most recent quarterly bottom line also came in +2.3% better than the sell side's consensus forecast of $0.72 per share.

GIL's substantial bottom-line expansion for Q2 2024 was driven by both faster-than-expected revenue growth and meaningful margin improvement.

Top line for Gildan Activewear rose by +2.6% YoY to $862 million in Q2 2024, which represented a +1.3% revenue beat. In May this year, the company had previously guided for a relatively more modest "flat to up low single digits" top-line expansion on YoY terms for the second quarter.

GIL noted in its Q2 2024 results press release that it saw "a positive market response to our recently introduced products featuring key innovation, including our soft cotton technology." It is positive that Gildan Activewear's new offerings have gained traction with consumers, and this has boosted GIL's revenue for the second quarter.

Separately, Gildan Activewear's normalized operating margin expanded by +6.2 percentage points YoY and +4.6 percentage points QoQ to 22.7% in Q2 2024. GIL's recent second-quarter adjusted operating margin beat the analysts' consensus estimate of 21.6% by +110 basis points, as per S&P Capital IQ data.

The company's profitability and bottom line for Q2 2024 were boosted by lower operating expenses. At its Q2 2024 earnings call, Gildan Activewear highlighted that "a lot of the expansion (in Q2 profit margin) came from improvement in raw material costs and on the manufacturing side."

Gildan Activewear reported a good set of results for Q2 2024, and there are favorable read-throughs for GIL's medium-term financial prospects.

Gildan Activewear Is Undervalued Considering Its Mid-Term Outlook

GIL outlined the company's "three-year outlook" for FY 2025-2027 as part of its most recent quarterly results announcement. In specific terms, Gildan Activewear expects to deliver a FY 2025-2027 normalized EPS CAGR at the "mid-teens" percentage level which will be supported by a top-line CAGR at a "mid-single digit" percentage and an expansion in operating profit margin (no specific target).

In my opinion, the company's FY 2025-2027 earnings growth target is achievable, taking into account the takeaways from the company's Q2 2024 financial results.

Gildan Activewear indicated at its second-quarter results briefing that its "soft cotton technology" is "well received by the market" which has driven "market share gains." As indicated in the company's January 19, 2024 media release, GIL's new apparel products with the "soft cotton technology" will "feel softer to the skin and have improved printability qualities."

The company's actual Q2 2024 top-line growth had exceeded its prior management guidance and surpassed the market's expectations, with new product innovation being a key driver. As a reference, GIL's historical FY 2011-2023 revenue CAGR was +5.2%. Therefore, Gildan Activewear should be able to leverage on its new innovative product offerings to drive future sales expansion and meet its FY 2025-2027 mid-teens top-line CAGR goal (in line with historical sales growth figures).

On the other hand, Gildan Activewear has yet to completely realize its profitability improvement potential.

In the preceding section, I mentioned that GIL's Q2 2024 operating margin expansion benefited from a reduction in operating costs. At the company's Q2 earnings briefing, Gildan Activewear emphasized that its "whole manufacturing system today" has "a lot of room for optimization and continued improvement." In other words, Gildan Activewear's operating profitability could get better over time with enhanced operating efficiencies.

Also, I noted in my previous November 2023 article that "GIL has set up new production facilities in Bangladesh as part of its plans to optimize its manufacturing footprint to deliver lower operating expenses." The operating profitability boost from the company's Bangladesh manufacturing plants will most probably be more visible in FY 2025 and beyond. This is because the operating capacity for its operations in Bangladesh is anticipated to hit a meaningful 75% by the end of the year.

Gildan Activewear is trading at a below fair valuation according to the Price-to-Earnings Growth or PEG valuation metric. GIL's PEG multiple is 0.83 times (or under 1 time reflective of fair valuation) based on the stock's consensus forward one-year (FY 2025) normalized P/E of 12.5 times and the company's estimated FY 2025-2027 EPS CAGR of +15% as per its "three-year outlook." Assuming that GIL's PEG ratio re-rates to 1 time in the future, this translates into a potential upside of +20%.

Key Risk Factors

Investors should consider two major risks associated with the investment case for Gildan Activewear.

One key risk is that GIL's new products go out of favor with consumers, and the company loses market share to its competitors.

The other key risk is that the ramp-up of Gildan Activewear's manufacturing operations in Bangladesh turns out to be much slower than expected, which will have a negative impact on the company's profitability outlook.

Conclusion

I continue to stay bullish on GIL. The company's Q2 2024 financial performance was above expectations, and its medium-term earnings growth outlook is positive. More importantly, the stock is undervalued as per the PEG metric.