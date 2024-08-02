Kenneth Cheung

For several quarters now, DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) has disappointed sorely after earnings. It's refreshing, then, that after posting incredible Q2 results, the delivery company experienced a welcome jolt upward, owing to incredibly strong order performance plus higher order contribution margins.

Yet even after rallying more than 10% in after-hours trading following DoorDash's Q2 earnings print, the stock is still up only ~20% for the year: in line with the S&P 500, but underperforming many other tech stocks. In my view, there's a huge opportunity for continued gains for this company, especially as DoorDash has just proven that its runway for profitability expansion is huge.

Data by YCharts

Multiple long-term tailwinds amid a reasonable valuation

I last wrote a bullish note on DoorDash in May, when the stock was still trading in the mid-$110s. At the time, the stock was reeling from lower-than-expected adjusted EBITDA leverage. Now, however, the company is starting to show incredible operating leverage as it scales: and it's doing so while lowering net consumer fees, according to the company - which, in turn, is helping to contribute to healthier order volumes. In my view, DoorDash still has a long runway for expansion ahead (we note the stock still remains down ~50% from its pandemic-era highs above $210) and I'm reiterating my buy opinion on this stock.

One of the core growth initiatives that DoorDash is pursuing is to expand its service categories, which is what it calls "vertical markets." Among the categories that DoorDash has expanded into are alcohol, sporting goods, beauty, home improvement, and of course, groceries. These offerings have expanded DoorDash's TAM from being simply a food delivery company that generates revenue at mealtimes to a generalist, on-demand convenience provider. We can see the fruits of these expansion activities in the company's incredibly strong order trends.

Here is my full long-term bull case for DoorDash:

DoorDash's growth rates are impressive and not slowing down, despite multiple competitors. Despite hitting over $2 billion in quarterly revenue and over $15 billion in quarterly marketplace orders, DoorDash is still growing both top-line metrics in excess of 20% y/y, which is a strong signal that it is still underpenetrated in its market potential. Strong growth also demonstrates that DoorDash remains competitive against Uber Eats, Postmates, and other players.

Despite hitting over $2 billion in quarterly revenue and over $15 billion in quarterly marketplace orders, DoorDash is still growing both top-line metrics in excess of 20% y/y, which is a strong signal that it is still underpenetrated in its market potential. Strong growth also demonstrates that DoorDash remains competitive against Uber Eats, Postmates, and other players. Prominent brand and broad market coverage in U.S. restaurants. Though smaller than Uber Eats, DoorDash is broadly available nationwide and continues to grow. Through acquisitions, DoorDash also has operations overseas, giving it a massive TAM.

Though smaller than Uber Eats, DoorDash is broadly available nationwide and continues to grow. Through acquisitions, DoorDash also has operations overseas, giving it a massive TAM. Expanding categories. DoorDash isn't just for food delivery anymore; it delivers groceries, alcohol, and even general home goods.

DoorDash isn't just for food delivery anymore; it delivers groceries, alcohol, and even general home goods. DashPass subscription program continues to see greater traction. The $10/month DashPass program offers free delivery fees and discounted pickup orders, encouraging not only a buildup of recurring revenue but also driving more frequent orders among DoorDash's most ardent customer base.

The $10/month DashPass program offers free delivery fees and discounted pickup orders, encouraging not only a buildup of recurring revenue but also driving more frequent orders among DoorDash's most ardent customer base. Strong balance sheet. The company has over $4 billion in net cash, unencumbered of debt, sitting on its balance sheet, providing for ample financial flexibility.

Despite all of these tailwinds, I continue to view DoorDash as quite reasonably valued. At post-earnings share prices near $118, DoorDash trades at a market cap of $46.70 billion. After we net off the $4.67 billion of cash on the company's most recent balance sheet, DoorDash's resulting enterprise value is $42.03 billion.

Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year FY25, Wall Street analysts are expecting DoorDash to generate $12.06 billion in revenue. Even if we conservatively assume a 16.3% adjusted EBITDA margin on next year's revenue (representing no additional improvement from Q2 margins), DoorDash's adjusted EBITDA next year would be $1.97 billion. This puts DoorDash's valuation multiples at:

3.5x EV/FY25 revenue

21.3x EV/FY25 adjusted EBITDA

For a company that is currently growing adjusted EBITDA at a >50% y/y pace and still has plenty of opportunities to cross-sell its customers across its various vertical offerings, I'd say DoorDash still has plenty of room for an upward multiple re-rating as it grows.

Stay long here and keep riding the upward momentum.

Q2 download

Let's now go through DoorDash's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q2 earnings summary is shown below:

DoorDash Q2 results (DoorDash Q2 earnings release)

Most impressive is the fact that DoorDash's marketplace GOV (gross order volume) grew 20% y/y to $19.7 billion, a new record for the company and a growth rate that barely decelerated from the prior two quarters. On top of that, revenue also grew 23% y/y to $2.63 billion, well ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $2.54 billion (+19% y/y) with a four-point spread.

Net revenue margins, the effective "take rate" that DoorDash earns on its orders, expanded to 13.3%, 30bps higher than the year-ago Q2. We note that this was due primarily to higher revenue contribution from merchant advertising, not an increase in consumer fees (which DoorDash says has reduced over time).

Management notes that use cases for DoorDash have continued to expand, and the company notes that many new customers are coming in for their first order that is not food-related. Per CEO and Founder Tony Xu's remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

The final point I make is that, we are increasing the number of use cases on DoorDash. We continue to see just tremendous growth, much faster than the industry. I mean, many, many, many fold faster than anyone else, both in the U.S. as well as globally in restaurants, but also outside of restaurants. And increasingly, we’re seeing customers come to us for the first time actually for non-restaurant use cases. And so, in terms of your question on new customers, I mean, we actually see a couple of things. One, we still acquire more than anyone else. I mean, more than -- in restaurants, more than one out of every two new customers that come into the industry. Outside of restaurants, we’re about one in every two. So, in any category of local commerce, we acquire more new customers than anyone else. And I think what you see about the point about like, hey, look, is the new customer point saturating? The way I think about this is for us at DoorDash, yes, we have tens of millions of customers every single month, but we have many multiples of that ordering with us every single year. So, within even our own ecosystem, whether they’re a new customer or a customer that’s an occasional customer that’s coming back now to the platform, within our own ecosystem, we have a long runway for growth."

Equally, impressive was DoorDash's profitability, which was the main point of concern for investors back in Q1. Adjusted EBITDA grew 54% y/y to $430 million, representing a 16.3% margin: 320bps better than 13.1% in the year-ago Q1. The company is gaining tremendous operating leverage from a slowdown in expense growth as revenue continues to grow 20%+ each quarter (R&D costs, for example, grew only 13% y/y).

We note that tertiary revenue streams like DashPass (which added a record number of subscribers in Q2) and advertising are helping to boost DoorDash's net revenue margins, which in turn are flowing through to boosts in gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margins as well.

Risks and key takeaways

Of course, DoorDash isn't without risks. The core risk that the company faces is its plethora of competitors, including and especially its much deeper-pocketed rival Uber - which at any time could choose to sacrifice profitability and run more promotions in order to gain market share. We're also mindful of the fact that on-demand convenience is a luxury: and amid fading hopes that the U.S. economy will have a "soft landing," order volumes may slow down as consumers choose to forego convenience to save money.

That being said, DoorDash's combination of consistent 20%+ revenue and order growth, impressive adjusted EBITDA margin leverage, and enormous cash hoard more than outweigh these risks, especially at reasonable valuation multiples. Stay long here.