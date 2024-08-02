Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is a leading franchisor and operator of fitness centers that could benefit from the growing demand for affordable and accessible fitness solutions.

PLNT has achieved significant growth in its membership base and store footprint over the years, given its slightly differentiated model that attracts a more unique gym 'customer'. The company operated ~2,600 stores across at the end of Q. Its footprint is in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia. Of these, 2,341 are franchised and 258 are corporate-owned.

Figure 1

TradingView

It has ~19.6mm members who pay as little as $10 per month (although, the business recently implemented some pricing changes which we'll talk about) and has contractual commitments to open ~1,000 new stores, illustrating the runway the management can deploy funds over into the future.

The stock has cycled in '24 and is flat on the year, plus with Q2 earnings just around the corner, I wanted to review the company and give my thoughts on where it stands leading into the numbers.

Insights for Q2 earnings

PLNT's Q1 numbers tell a story of what to expect in its upcoming earnings. Sales of $248mm were +12% YoY, driven by royalty upsides + new store openings. System-wide same-store sales growth was +6.2% YoY, against franchisee same-store sales growth of +6.3% and corporate same-store sales growth of +6.2%.

Meanwhile, management said its "Black Card" membership penetration increased to >62% (+10bps YoY) which added a few points to revenue per member. Management now guides +800bps revenue growth to $340-$350mm. It eyes adj. EBITDA of $140mm on this at the upper end, ~31% YoY growth. Critically, it has targets of 45% adj. EBITDA margins by FY'26.

Compelling catalysts:

New store openings provide an extensive runway for management to deploy capital - I would go so far as to say this is an advantage in the current climate. PLNT opened 25 new stores in Q1 2024 and plans to open ~1,000 new stores under existing commitments. It depends on how management deploys the funds, but the runway is extensive (~+50% on the current system).

PLNT tested different price points for the Classic Card membership, ultimately deciding to increase the price from $10 to $15 for new members starting this summer. Notably, it faced social media backlash for this, and management reported a higher churn rate during the quarter as a result. Long term, the results are unclear, but it's a bold move for a business known for its low-cost offerings. The risk is to the consumer - we've heard a lot about the low-end consumer and how they're positioned, no telling whether this is all of PLNT's market, though.

PLNT plans to refinance a $600 million tranche of debt due in September 2025 - in keeping with the points on capital deployment above, reduced cash obligations can be seen as free cash flow.

Overall my view of the company's position going into its Q2 numbers is constructive, but there are headwinds to the investment debate as I'll discuss below. The critical takeouts are 1) the runway to deploy capital via store openings, and 2) the ambitions to drive pre-tax margins >40%. We therefore need to benchmark management against this - i.e., observing (i) new store openings, whether these remain on track to hit the projected 140-150 new stores for FY'24. This is important, as it projects ~120-130 equipment placements with these (thus a tail of revenues).

I would also urge investors to observe 1) its re-equipped sales (management reckons this will make up ~60% of total equipment sales for FY'24), 2) sales per store (management forecasts ~3-5% this year vs. 5-6% previously, I'd be looking to at least 5% for conviction in Q2), and 3) what CapEx runs in at - management guides to ~25% of sales (with ~11% or this maintenance).

Business characteristics

PLNT enjoys substantially higher pre-tax margins vs. peers (27% vs. 1.4%) given its differentiated and consumer-orientated offering (many patrons will, in my view, "cross the road" to a Planet Fitness gym). Such consumers are willing to pay a premium for this (gross margins are almost 2x industry avg.) with comparable asset turns such that ROICs are ~5 points ahead of the industry. This squares off with the economics of the business enjoying a point of differentiation with consumers.

Figure 2

Company filings, Seeking Alpha

Additional business characteristics worth mentioning:

Pre-tax earnings are +$185mm vs. FY'21 on very little incremental capital. It has committed ~$900mm to produce this growth, otherwise 23% marginal ROIC. Moreover, sales are on a tremendous ramp growing each year since FY'14 at CAGR ~14.6% from $280mm to $1.1Bn in the TTM.

More recently, management rolled back ~$8.95/share of capital to engender ~$1.56/share in NOPAT growth since FY'21. It reinvested ~35% of total earnings to grow corporate value by ~6.15%, but given the high starting multiples at the start of the testing period (>71x NOPAT, 6.5x EV/IC) the investment return is -5% with ~11.5% contraction in multiple. What you pay matters - a lot.

Figure 3

Company filings, author

Figure 4

Company filings, author

PLNT earns ~10-12% rolling returns on all the investor capital that's been put into the business (inc. retained earnings) - here I compare to PLNT's competitor Xponential Fitness (XPOF) which I believe has superior economic characteristics (see my recent analysis of it here). PLNT's highly intangible asset/brand value (i.e., economic goodwill) sees it attract ~23-25% post-tax margins on a rolling TTM basis against capital turns of ~0.55x. XPOF does ~18-20% on 0.9x capital turnover. My numbers project PLNT and XPOF to produce ~12-13% and ~15-16% ROIC in FY'24, respectively. This leads me toward XPOF.

Figure 5

Company filings

Compounding the fact is that economic profit per employee is down ~$$21K vs. FY'21 - although, it is ~+$15K vs. FY'22. There are ~1,300 more employees, but the contribution is down from 3 years ago. My view is this comes with PLNT's growth - it is adding stores rapidly which need staff fit-out. As such, the "human capital" intensity is higher - but on the upside, capital charge/employee is ~1/2 that of FY'21 as it can distribute the capital cost of staff across more sites now.

Figure 6

Company filings, Author

Balanced risk/reward opportunity

Critically, there are three factors supporting the view of a balanced risk/reward - 1) high expectations (momentum), 2) valuations (we're at 34x NOPAT still), and 3) the business quality nor growth commands these premiums in my view.

Valuation insights

It's been all multiple contraction from FY'21 highs - despite the growth numbers outlined earlier, EV has traded flat since FY'22 as EV/EBIT came in from highs of 152x to ~28x as I write (Figure 8). The business is now back >4x EV/IC, which is a stretch in my view as I feel ~4x is fair.

Figure 7

Author, company filings

Figure 8

Seeking Alpha

Around 4x EV/IC appears fair as mentioned earlier given its IP + franchise economics - this allows for the valuation multiple to fade to ~27x NOPAT by FY'26E. On the upside, compression to 30x NOPAT today gets us to ~$73/share, where it trades today. Fading the multiple to 27x supports ~$76/share by year 3 with the rate of capital deployment + projected ROICs/FCFs in my numbers (see: Appendix 1).

Figure 9

Author's estimates

Risks to thesis

Upside risks to the thesis include 1) greater than 15% sales growth from FY'24-26 as this gets us >$80/share valuation, 2) ROICs at 15% or more, and 3) investors paying >32x NOPAT.

On the downside, investors should be mindful of the current start of broad equity markets, and the spillover of a broader correction. This could be preceded by geopolitical risks and/or inflation and rates data.

Investors must recognize these risks in full before proceeding.

In short

PLNT's franchise is well established and management has an extensive runway to deploy funds over in the coming years. Whilst these are positives, the rates at which it can deploy these funds aren't attractive enough to warrant current market values or valuation multiples, in my view. I would urge investors to pay close attention to the section that covers the preamble to the company's upcoming earnings. My numbers get me to ~4x EV/IC, which supports ~$73/share today, where the stock trades as I write. As such, net-net, I rate hold.

Appendix 1