What's Behind The U.S. Small-Cap Comeback?

Aug. 02, 2024
FTSE Russell
Summary

  • In July, the Russell 2000 small-cap index outpaced Russell 1000 in a shift from their relative performance during the first half of 2024. This shift seems to be related to changes in the US monetary policy outlook.
  • From July 2023 to April 2024, as the 10-year US Treasury yield rose, Russell 1000 outperformed Russell 2000, and vice versa. However, in May and June 2024 this pattern reversed.
  • AI optimism and the focus on mega-cap tech earnings and prospects may have contributed to the tech heavy Russell 1000’s continued outperformance even as the long-term yield fell.
  • In July, the small-cap index closed much of the relative underperformance from May and June and there was a general broadening of the equity rally.
  • Whether the shift in Russell 2000’s relative performance will be sustained depends on the many drivers of returns and the continuation of the benign macro backdrop that has supported the US equity rally this year.

By Indhu Raghavan, CFA, & Mark Barnes, PhD

On July 11 and 16, the Russell 2000 small-cap index lurched 3.6% and 3.5%, respectively, its two largest single day moves of the year as of the time of writing (23 July 2024). It helped

