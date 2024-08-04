Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Introduction:

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc (NYSE:SCD) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that was incepted over 20 years ago in Feb. 2004. The fund provides a broad-based portfolio that can invest in a range of equity and fixed-income securities of both U.S. and foreign issuers, including MLPs (Master Limited Partnerships), stocks, REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts), and fixed income. Its primary objective is to seek total return, with an emphasis on income. The fund uses a moderate amount of leverage, which is currently at 19% of the total assets.

As per the fund's literature,

"The Fund's investment objective is total return with an emphasis on income. The Fund may invest in a broad range of equity and fixed-income securities of both U.S. and foreign issuers. The Fund will vary its allocation between equity and fixed-income securities depending on the investment manager's view of economic, market, or political conditions, fiscal and monetary policy, and security valuation. It invests using a rigorous research process to identify companies with strong fundamentals, skilled and committed management teams, and a clear market advantage."

Other salient features of this fund are as follows:

The fund is mostly invested in equities but also invests a small portion of the assets in other fixed-income securities such as convertibles, preferred securities, and bonds.

The fund has a major concentration in energy companies, especially mid-stream MLPs and large technology companies, many of which are part of the “Magnificent Seven.”

The fund seeks to deliver high total returns, but with an emphasis on income derived from energy MLPs and other income securities.

Since inception until Jun.30, 2024, the fund has paid a total distribution of roughly $24.75 a share.

As of Jun.30, 2024, the fund was using roughly 19.07% leverage (of the total assets). This was less than most of its peers in the same fund category.

The fund has a decent record of performance as it has provided roughly 7.54% annualized returns since inception in 2004 until Jun.30, 2024 (assuming all distributions were reinvested). However, the more recent performance (one, three, and 5-year) has been excellent, either matching or even exceeding the S&P500.

As per its mandate, the fund can invest globally in both equities and bonds. However, as of Jun.30, 2024, it was mostly invested domestically in the U.S. (nearly 90%) and largely in equities of common stocks, Energy MLPs, and Equity REITs. Bonds and preferred securities made up only about 9.5%.

As of Jun.30, 2024, the fund was invested in 106 securities; however, the top 10 holdings constituted nearly 35% of the assets.

As of Jun.30, 2024, the fund had roughly $351 million worth of total assets under its management. The net assets amounted to $284 million.

The fund is an actively managed fund and, as of May 31, 2024, had an expense ratio of roughly 1.18% on the net assets, which included 1.02% management or advisor fees. On top of the base fee, there are interest expenses on the leverage that the fund uses, which amounted to roughly 1.19% on the total assets. However, the interest component has been on the rise during the past two years due to the high interest rate environment.

As of Jun. 30, 2024, its distribution yield on the market price was 8.76% and 8.17% on the NAV.

As of Jul. 30, 2024, SCD's market price offered a discount of -7.92% to its NAV., which is nearly the same as the 6-month average but 25% less than its long-term average discount (over 3 or 5 years)

Financial Outlook:

Let's look at the Fund's Financial health and performance. The most recent detailed report that is available to investors is the semi-annual report ending on May 31, 2024, and the previous year's annual report for the period of Dec. 2022 – Nov. 30, 2023.

Net Investment Income:

The net investment income (or NII in short) is the net income that a fund earns. These come from investment in the form of dividends, distributions, and interests or derivatives like options, minus all the fund's expenses, including management fees, operating expenses, commissions, and interest on leverage. For equity-based funds, especially in high-growth sectors like technology, the NII is not very relevant. However, for fixed-income or bond funds, it is very relevant.

Here is what it looks like in terms of NII, Distributions, and Net Assets at the beginning and end of the statement period.

(All amounts are in US $ (except Shares Outstanding) for the 6-month period ending on May 31, 2024, and the previous year's 12-month period ending on Nov. 30, 2023. The negative amounts are shown inside parentheses).

Table-1:

Distributions:

SCD provides managed distribution on a monthly basis of $0.1130 per share, which comes out to be a yield of 8.71% at current prices (as of 07/30/2024). The yield has come down quite a bit from as high as 9.80% as of Jan. 2024 to the current levels. That has been the result of close to a 15.6% run in the share price year-to-date.

Though the fund has provided a high level of income throughout its existence of 20 years, it has lacked consistency to some extent. It has switched from monthly distribution to quarterly and vice versa a few times. It has also raised and lowered the payout many times. That said, the management has done a reasonably good job of paying relatively high distributions in a manner that has been sustainable while still maintaining the NAV over the years.

So, is the distribution covered?

Even though SCD has been categorized as a hybrid fund, in reality, it is an equity fund, so there is simply not enough NII (Net Investment Income) to go around to meet all expenses and pay distributions. Even with 20% leverage and 20% allocation to MLPs, the income still falls short of its expenses and distributions. So, it has to meet the shortfall in distributions from realized capital gains, and sometimes as ROC (return of capital). Below, we present a rough picture of the last 6 years based on available information.

Table-2: Distribution Data

Note: We have taken the year 2023 distribution and tax info from the company-provided documents; however, previous years were not available on the company website and have been sourced from CEFConnect. The info appears to be correct, but we have no way to vouch for its 100% accuracy.

We can observe from the above table that distribution sources can vary from year to year, but we see nearly 50% distribution as ROC (return of capital) for most years. However, ROC is bad when it is destructive to NAV. But in this case, it does not appear to be so. The NAV of this fund is quite volatile from year to year because of the types of underlying investments. However, the fund has been able to maintain its NAV reasonably well while paying nearly 50% of its current NAV in distributions in the past 6 years.

Discount/Premium:

The fund is currently trading at a decent discount of -7.92% to its NAV. However, this is still less than the 52-week average discount of -10%. This is also reflected in the z-scores for various time spans, and it indicates that the fund is a bit pricier now than it was in the last few years. On a five-year basis, it has traded at a higher discount of -11%. One of the reasons that the discount has narrowed in the past 9 months is that the management switched from quarterly distributions to monthly distributions late last year after increasing the distribution amount by nearly 30% in the previous quarter. In practical terms, it does not make much difference whether the distribution is paid on a quarterly or monthly basis, but psychologically, a monthly distribution appeals to many more income investors.

Below, a five-year chart is presented, showing the discount and premium information. We can see that if we look at the 5-year chart below, this fund has always traded discounted, though the discount has narrowed significantly in 2024. Besides discount/premium information, we should always look at the overall valuation of the fund within its sector(s). Currently, generally, stocks, especially technology stocks, are costly and constitute nearly 20% of the fund's assets.

Chart-1: SCD – 5-Year Premium/Discount Chart

Funds Holdings:

The fund is fairly diversified among different sectors, but two sectors, namely energy, and technology, dominate with nearly 40% of the fund's assets. Besides energy and technology, the financial sector has the third-largest representation. As of Jun.30, 2024, it had 106 positions, with a vast majority of them being common stocks, MLPs, or equity REITs. A minimal portion of the asset may be in preferred and bond securities.

The top 10 holdings make up nearly 35% of the fund's total assets. Some top holdings are Energy Transfer (ET), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Broadcom (AVGO), Blackstone Inc. (BX), ONEOK (OKE), NextEra Energy (NEE), Apollo Global (APO), and Plains GP Holdings (PAGP).

The top holdings and asset composition as of Jun. 30, 2024, are presented below.

Table-3: Top Holdings as of 06/30/2024

Table-3A: Industry allocation as of 06/30/2024

Performance and Valuation:

The long-term performance, especially since inception, has been decent but not outstanding, considering the fact that it has such a large representation of technology stocks. However, more recent performance, especially during the last 3 and 5 years, has been excellent, matching or exceeding the performance of the S&P500.

Chart-2: Growth of $10,000 since inception until Jun.30, 2024.

Table-4: Annual Returns over 1,3, 5, and 10 years, and also since inception (As of Jun.30, 2024)

Let's see how the fund compares over the last 3, 5, and 10 years (and since inception) with the S&P 500 and a host of other funds that are similarly categorized as Global and Hybrid funds. These funds differ in many ways from each other, even though they may be similar in terms of how they are categorized.

SCD

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO)

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).

Table-5: (Data — period as specified, if not specified then as of Jun. 30, 2024)

Item Desc. SCD CHW GLO ETO S&P 500 Dividend Yield% (as of 07/30/2024) 8.71% 8.88% 10.87% 8.28% 1.26% Current Discount/Premium (07/30/2024) -7.92% -9.99% -14.24% -9.09% N/A Annualized Return [CAGR] From Jan. 2008 – JUN. 30, 2024 8.05% 6.44% 3.10% 7.17% 10.32% Max. Drawdown From Jan. 2008 – JUN. 30, 2024 -57.5% -55.9% -57.4% -66.1% -48.47% Std. Deviation From Jan. 2008 – JUN. 30, 2024 22.9% 24.0% 21.4% 25.3% 16.11% 10-Year CAGR (Jul. 2014 – Jun. 2024) 8.2% 6.81% 2.8% 9.1% 12.70% 5-Year CAGR 12.95% 6.84% 1.31% 9.18% 14.89% 3-Year CAGR 11.75% -5.63% -13.1% 3.04% 9.86% 1-Year CAGR 33.48% 25.77% 21.09% 19.69% 24.38% Fees (excluding interest) 1.19% (Interest additional) 1.11% (Interest additional) 1.84% (Interest additional) 1.22% (Interest additional) 0.09% Leverage 20.3% 31.83% 13.73% 18.54% 0% No. of holdings 106 886 107 175 504 Assets $351 Million $696 Million $373 Million $556 Million $556 Billion Allocation Global Hybrid fund Global Hybrid fund Global Hybrid fund Global Hybrid fund Largest 500 US companies Click to enlarge

Note: Some data (e.g., number of holdings and leverage) may not be current.

In the above table, we have included the S&P500 simply as a reference point; otherwise, it is not a benchmark for SCD. We have included four other funds for the comparison, and all of them are categorized as 'Hybrid-Global' funds. That said, they differ a lot from each other in terms of global exposure, equity vs. bond allocations, and how much leverage they may be using. So, the comparisons are far from perfect, but still, we can see that SCD stands out in terms of performance, especially during the past 5 years.

Risk Factors:

Investors need to be aware of certain risk factors that are associated with this fund and CEFs in general. Risk factors could be summarized as follows:

SCD is a fund that is mostly invested in equity, with major allocations (nearly 20% each) to Technology and Energy MLPs. In addition to equity market risks, Energy MLPs do have risks related to commodity-price volatility, even though they generally do not produce commodities. Furthermore, during the last year or so, the technology has been on a tear due to AI (Artificial Intelligence) related boom. If the reality falls short of the high expectations that are already built into the prices of so many technology names, the sector may correct in a big way.

SCD uses nearly 20% leverage and has been paying high interest on the leverage. But right now, the interest rates are expected to decline, starting with a Fed rate cut in September 2024 (or later part of 2024) and four to five more cuts in 2025. That should mostly help funds like SCD. However, it is always possible that the Fed may delay and stick to its higher for longer mantra if inflation does not cool down enough. This is certainly a risk that remains.

The general risks, such as the geopolitical situation.

There is still a possibility of the occurrence of a recession in 2024 or 2025, though most market participants are expecting a shallow one if that happens.

Market risks: The S&P 500 has been making new highs on the back of large technology stocks and the AI-fueled boom. The broader market is certainly expensive in many areas, especially due to some bubble-like actions with the AI (artificial intelligence) hype. A significant correction in the broader market will bring down all sectors with it, especially the technology sector.

Concluding Thoughts:

SCD fund shares are currently trading at a reasonable discount of just under 8% and offer roughly 8.75% yield. To achieve the level of income that it provides, the fund uses a moderate level of leverage of roughly 20% of the total assets. As we all know, leverage can play on both sides; it can enhance performance and income in good times but can also hurt the performance in down cycles or during a high interest rate environment. That said, more than likely, we have already seen the peak interest rates, and they should decline going forward. This should act as a tailwind for technology stocks as well as for income funds like SCD.

For income investors who need high income, LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a good choice as a long-term holding, with predictable income and potential for market-matching total returns. The shares are not as cheap as they were last year, as we can see that the yield has declined from 9.8% at the beginning of this year to the 8.75% range now. Even then, we are getting some of the best names in Technology and best-run MLPs discounted. So, it may be best to open an initial position and accumulate it on a dollar-cost-average basis. For existing investors with full positions, it is a “hold.”