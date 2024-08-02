skhoward/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) stock has been very disappointing since their 2023 separation from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and their IPO. It has significantly under-performed its peers and the rest of the market. Because Kenvue owns some top-tier premium healthcare brands and still has the potential to have future earnings growth, KVUE is on my watch list.

Kenvue Owns Top-Tier Premium Brand Names

As most investors already know, Kenvue owns a collection of premier consumer brands in the broad healthcare field that are often number one or number two in their specific industry. These brands include Tylenol, BAND-AID, Listerine, Aveeno, Neutrogena, Johnson's, Zyrtec, and many other top-quality brands.

For decades, when individuals who are just starting to invest ask me what stock they should buy, I suggest that they buy a token amount of stock in a company that they really like their products/services as a starting position. I am taking that approach with Kenvue. I use and really like many of their products. While they may not be the cheapest, they are usually the best. The reason I have not bought any KVUE stock so far after their separation from Johnson & Johnson in 2023 is that I am waiting for a "better" price - below $17. (I will also not just be buying a token amount).

Kenvue's brands are mostly very well-established brands, and that is a problem. There is not much room for growth. There might be additional growth from international sales and population growth, but it most likely will not be significant for their current product lines. Over time, they have leveraged their brands, such as Tylenol, to target a wide variety of ailments and pill types, but that approach has already been mostly exhausted. While offering many different types of Tylenol to meet consumer needs might seem to be their primary intention, it is also a way to get additional shelf space in stores. A larger variety/sizes of Tylenol products on a shelf increases the likelihood a consumer will be able to see and buy their products. If, however, you only have one type/one size product on a shelf, it could be lost in the clutter of so many other brands/products on a specific shelf. Kenvue takes this approach for most of their brands.

The importance of shelf space is the second major reason why I like Kenvue. I think they could buy a number of small quality consumer companies or brands that have weak bargaining positions because of their small size when trying to negotiate deals with major retailers. Kenvue could use its very strong bargaining power to get better pricing and shelf space for the acquired company's products. In addition, Kenvue might be able to get lower interest rates on any borrowings the acquired company may have because Kenvue has a fairly strong balance sheet and a debt rating of "A" by S&P. The combination of these two factors could allow Kenvue to report modest growth in the future via acquisitions.

On the downside, premium-priced brand names continue to be impacted by generic/store brand names. Some consumers are forced into buying lower quality generic/store brands because of their limited budgets, and for some products, consumers can't directly tell the difference between a premium brand and a generic. This is why companies advertise - they need to convince consumers there is a significant difference. Consumer brand loyalty varies significantly from one product type to another. (For example, I rarely get a headache, but when I do, I only use Tylenol, but I will use store brand lotions on my dry skin.)

Kenvue's Separation from Johnson & Johnson

There have been a number of Seeking Alpha articles discussing Kenvue's separation transaction from JNJ, but there are still some points I want to cover. First, I was completely against the deal. I have owned JNJ stock multiple times over the last 50 years, partially based on their broad consumer product lines. Second, I thought debt issuance and remittance of cash to JNJ leveraged KVUE too much. The total unsecured notes issued by Kenvue was $7.75 billion or about $4.04 per KVUE share and all that cash, after fees, was transferred to JNJ - Kenvue did not get any of that cash. I would have preferred raising the $22.00 IPO price by $2-$3 per share and issuing much less debt. While Kenvue's debt is rated "A" by S&P, lower interest expenses, higher interest expense coverage, reduced leverage, and increased cash flow could have resulted in an even higher debt rating. Third, KVUE stock price has significantly underperformed JNJ stock price since the separation. KVUE is down 30.74% while JNJ is down only 0.82%.

KVUE and JNJ Stock Change Since Separation

JNJ has sold all their KVUE shares, and the two remaining JNJ executives who serve on Kenvue's board are leaving the board and are being replaced by independent executives. At least now, the shares previously owned by JNJ no longer represent a potential downward selling pressure on KVUE stock price.

Our Vue Forward

Kenvue has many very old brands but is relatively new as an independent company. It was, therefore, not surprising that management announced some needed structuring and creation of a program called "Our Vue Forward". Part of this restructuring includes reducing the headcount by 4%. They "expect to incur restructuring costs totaling approximately $550 million, split roughly evenly between 2024 and 2025 with a payback period of approximately 18 months". Part of this program also involves more aggressive marketing/advertising campaigns. I assume management has the data to support their approach because too often I see expensive campaigns that spend a lot of money and management's time with just mediocre bottom-line results. Too often, revenue increases, but it does flow down to the bottom line. I expect their 2Q conference call on August 6 will give some update on the progress so far.

KVUE Value Based on Present Value of Future EPS Model

There is a very wide range for an appropriate current KVUE stock price value using the old-school model of the present value of future EPS using different metric estimates. I am starting with an adjusted EPS of $1.10 for 2024, which is slightly below the $1.14 consensus and at the low end of management's guidance of $1.10-$1.20 because I am expecting consumers to be more price-sensitive and purchase more competing generic brands. In addition, retailers selling their products are facing serious financial difficulties and may continue to keep their inventories under very tight controls.

Using estimates of a 7% discount rate and a 7% EPS growth rate for 5 years followed by a 4% growth rate after 5 years, the KVUE value is $43.63. Some may assert the low 7% discount rate is appropriate because of Kenvue's valuable top-tier premium brand names and because it has a strong "A" debt rating. Using that same 7% discount rate but decreasing estimated growth rates to 3% for 5 years and only 1% after 5 years, the KVUE value drops to $20.22.

Given the high level of interest rates that may remain fairly high going forward, some assert a 9% discount rate is more appropriate than 7%. (I am in the 9% camp.) Using the same two EPS growth rate models but increasing the discount rate to 9%, the resulting KVUE values are $26.06 and $15.12. These values compare to the current KVUE stock price of $18.63.

Kenvue Is "Cheap" Compared to Peers

Kenvue has significantly under-performed its peers since its IPO. Using Seeking Alpha's data, KVUE currently has a forward P/E of 16.3x and yields 4.43%, which compares favorably to their peers. Procter & Gamble (PG) has a forward P/E of 23.1x and yields 2.60%; Colgate-Palmolive (CL) P/E is 27.8x and yields 2.02%; Unilever PLC (UL) P/E is 20.7x and yields 3.00%; Haleon Plc (HLN) P/E is 23.8x and yields 1.63%.

Conclusion

I am a buyer of KVUE below $17.00. With a current quarterly dividend of $0.205 and a stock price of $17, the dividend yield would be a relatively attractive 4.82%. The primary reason I am waiting to buy is that I am rather bearish on the broader stock market. I think the Tech sector will continue to be under severe selling pressure, which could depress the entire market. I also am using a discount rate of 9% when valuing KVUE. The problem is future sustainable growth in EPS/dividends. Kenvue needs to make a number of small acquisitions at reasonable prices in order to achieve a higher growth rate.

Just because KVUE stock is "cheap" compared to its peers does not automatically make it a buy if the market as a whole is overpriced. At the current price of $18.63, I consider KVUE a "hold" and would consider it a "buy" under $17.00.