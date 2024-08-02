Nikada

QOE Capital: Co-Authored by Analyst Sally Ma

Thesis

Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY) is a world-leading internet and technology company that was founded in 1998 in Shenzhen, China. The company develops innovative products and services with the goal of improving the quality of life for people around the world. Its main developments include communication services that connect billions of people around the globe, including a strong presence in other entertainment industries as well. Our analysis indicates that Tencent is currently undervalued trading at $46.98 (7/23/2024) with a target of $59.09, representing 25.79% upside potential while Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME), Tencent's publicly traded media subsidy, has much less to offer with only 4.88%.

Company Overview

Tencent was founded in China in 1998 with its first service in the telecommunications industry through the launch of the social media application QQ. As of Q1 2024, QQ has monthly active users of 553 million across the world. Currently, QQ also supports email services along with casual games implemented within the application. The company further maintained their industry leadership in the telecommunications industry by the launch of WeChat in 2011, with more than 1 billion monthly active users in China. Along with the enabling of WeChat Pay, the company captured the rise of mobile payments in China through QR codes, which are still popular today.

Not only is the company active in telecommunications, but it is also active in many other entertainment fields, making the company truly a pioneer. Tencent Games, the digital entertainment division, was founded in 2003 to focus on online games. It started with simple interactive games within the QQ platform called QQ Tang, and published Honor of Kings in 2015, one of the most popular games in the world. As the world transitions into the digital world, the company did not miss out on this opportunity with online streaming services through Tencent Pictures. This division works closely with Tencent Video in creating and producing films, comic books, and television broadcasts. Currently, Tencent Video ranks number 4 in streaming services, right after Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. Another great investment is Tencent Music Entertainment Group that we will discuss separately later in this report.

Back to the original mission statement of the company, Tencent is extremely active in the utility software and e-commerce industry. As a leading technology company, Tencent offers various cloud services to organizations globally, leveraging its robust worldwide data center, data analytics, AI, and Internet of Things to provide solutions to businesses in finance, education, healthcare, retail, transportation, and more. Today, the company continues with its innovative designs, supporting its dominating position in China and around the world.

Qualitative Analysis

Threat of New Entrants

Despite the fact that the technology industry is becoming increasingly saturated, Tencent still remains one of the largest ones in China with great competitive advantages, making the threat of new entrants not as high.

Given the naturally high barriers to entry and strict regulatory environment in China, this helps existing companies like Tencent from new entrants threats. The technology sector requires high initial investment capital with technological expertise, which makes it harder for new companies to establish themselves, as many experienced employees have already been discovered by big companies. Moreover, all companies are required to follow regulations within China, which can protect existing companies to a certain extent, but new startups can still disrupt specific niches. However, with Tencent's own brand loyalty and strong presence, new entrants should pose little threat.

Threat of Substitutes

Similar to Tencent's relatively low threat of new entrants, it also faces a moderate threat of substitutes. Without a doubt, many of Tencent's services have alternative products. For example, applications like WeChat face substitution risks from WhatsApp, and Tencent faces risks from other gaming companies. On the other hand, we cannot oversee how established Tencent's services have been in people's lives. The unique features within WeChat like WeChat Pay and Mini Programs that connect people from almost all services through one application are unparalleled to other telecommunication applications. With the company's biggest target audience in China, Tencent does a great job of customizing different services to meet the demands of the people.

At the same time, the company constantly monitors and even creates new technological trends with the purpose of attracting more loyal customers, which again prevents technological substitute threats. Tencent should continue to do this to further minimize concerns.

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

As a global technology company, Tencent relies on suppliers heavily for hardware, software, and other technological needs. We believe that with its size and power, Tencent is able to negotiate favorable terms, lowering the bargaining power of suppliers. We recommend the company start investing in its own production and manufacturing centers to reduce the need for external suppliers. Currently, Tencent's investments in technology and infrastructure are starting to reduce this dependency. Thus, we expect bargaining power to be reduced even further.

Bargaining Power of Buyers

As the company serves millions of users, individual bargaining power is extremely minimized. However, large business clients still have moderate to high bargaining power due to their customer volume. At the same time, we need to consider the special situation that Tencent has in the overall target market in China. With so many of its services almost monopolized by Tencent and so many applications deeply integrated into daily life, it makes switching costs and availability extremely difficult, thus limiting the bargaining power of all customers. Tencent still should be careful in case its customers are price sensitive when leveraging between free and premium features provided.

Existing Competition

Tencent faces fierce competition from other technology giants in China such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) which largely dominates the e-commerce industry, Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) with search engine optimization, ByteDance in entertainment, and other international competitors such as Google and Amazon. As the internet and tech industry gets more and more saturated, it is predicted that many other competitors will start entering similar markets such as social media, gaming, cloud computing, and fintech solutions. Currently, these special services give Tencent an edge when compared to other competitors. The company should continue with innovation, developments, and upgrades to stay ahead, decreasing the intensity of rivalry.

Main Investment Points

Diversified and Organized Business Model

As mentioned earlier in the company overview, Tencent originated as a social media platform with the launch of QQ, followed by WeChat in 2011. The success of these two applications helped set the future for the company's further investments and expansion. Currently, around 80% of the users in China are actively using WeChat, especially with the addition of Mini Programs and WeChat Pay. Similar to a lot of social media applications, WeChat supports messaging, video calling, voice calling, sharing locations, and more. With the addition of internal pay systems, users can transfer money through different bank cards instantly without any processing fees. This helped drive the growth of mobile payment that is used almost everywhere in China.

In addition, the Mini Program features bring customers and merchants closer together through easier access to services. Users can access the program by scanning a QR Code or searching on WeChat, then they can enjoy the unique features provided by merchants. For example, travel, shopping, dining, lodging, as well as public services such as transportation and health services. Tencent did not stop here for its expansion and market integration, the company then explored digital content with entertainment, music, sports, news, and games.

But having these applications is not enough, what drives growth for Tencent is its divided organized business model. The company mainly operates in four main sectors: Communication and Social, Digital Content, FinTech Services, and Tools. By having specific segments, each division can target a specific yet different target market for expansion purposes. Other than the revenue streams mentioned above, Tencent consistently invests in cutting-edge technologies to enhance its offerings through AI, Big Data, and BlockChain. With healthcare services and the rise of smart cities in need of advanced technologies, Tencent solidified its positioning within China while building consumer dependency on the company. Going forward, the company aims to explore new fields such as quantum computing, robotics, and the Internet of Things, which is made achievable through its diverse model.

Global Strategic Investments

In the hope of expanding its market and consumer base, Tencent implemented multifaceted expansion strategies that focused on the technology and entertainment sectors. The most significant move was increased equity stakes in companies overseas. As mentioned above, Tencent holds one of the most popular mobile games in China, with more than 200 million users globally. To increase its exposure and benefit from the rise of the gaming industry, Tencent acquired Riot Games (100% ownership) in 2011 and diversified its portfolio with Epic Games (40% stake), Supercell (84% stake), and Ubisoft. These investments can help the company gain access to top-tier gaming platforms to expand its influence in the global gaming market.

Not just focused on gaming, Tencent is actively seeking opportunities across EV, social media, and music industries. In 2017, the company acquired a 12% stake in Snap, the parent company of Snapchat. Snap's appeal to young audiences and innovative approach to social media can provide Tencent with a lot of insights into global social media behavior and the rising Gen Z. Moreover, Snap's expertise in augmented reality with user engagement techniques is exactly what Tencent wants to increase user dependency and continuously attract new users.

A cross-shareholding arrangement was made between Spotify and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) with efforts to create mutual growth in foreign markets for both companies. TME, a subsidiary of Tencent, largely dominates the music streaming industry in China. By leveraging these valuable investments, Tencent's goal of localization into foreign markets can be achieved through collaborations and establishing a presence overseas. As we have seen this strategic plan implemented ahead of industry tailwinds, we are confident in the company's future plans to generate more growth.

Valuation

With many of the growth potentials mentioned above, we are confident in Tencent's future outlook with a target trading price of $59.09, a 25.79% upside potential.

First, a weighted average cost of capital was calculated to determine the appropriate discount rate for Tencent Holdings. With current company information as of 7/23/2024 and the assumption of a 5.5% market risk premium and using the ten-year treasury bond rate of 4.41%, a WACC of 7.03% was derived.

We used the historical data from the past 5 years to forecast 10 years to 2033 with a terminal growth rate of 2.5% considering the competitive edges of Tencent. As a result, the DCF valuation arrived at a target price of $59.09, which is a 25.79% upside.

From the comparable analysis when comparing Tencent with Alibaba, Baidu, and Netease - large technology companies in China - we also expect Tencent to outperform its competitors with higher than average P/E and EV/EBITDA ratios. Thus, we believe in Tencent's future growth potential, hence the 'buy' recommendation.

Subsidiary Considerations

With Tencent's mature business model, the company also owns many subsidiaries that operate in various industries. One of its core units within Tencent's overall social media branch is Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) as the company's only music subsidiary so far. For those who are interested in investing in Tencent's subsidiaries, it is just as important to consider the pros and cons separately. Hence, we will also dive a bit into TME's performance.

Tencent formed TME in 2016 after buying China Music Corporation, and it has now grown into the leading music and entertainment platform in China, with roughly 60% of the market share. TME owns several popular applications, such as QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. As of early 2024, these applications dominate the top 3 in music streaming applications in China with their monthly active users.

To maintain its strong presence in front of active users, TME began to explore various music events to build steady consumer relationships. These events include Tencent Music Entertainment Awards in 2019, TME Live in 2020 as a new panoramic music live entertainment brand, and several music charts to reflect the popularity of the latest songs in the country. Recently, in Q1 2024, TME signed a strategic licensing agreement with Universal Music Group for better services and further international outreach.

With its strong performance domestically, we also performed a DCF valuation on this important subsidiary of Tencent to assess its growth potential. With similar methods to the valuation above, we calculated a WACC of 7.88% with an implied share price of $15.10, representing 4.33% upside potential.

Through the intrinsic valuation, we arrived at an implied share price that is very similar to the trading price, with only a 4.33% upside. When leveraging both the historical performance and room for future expansion, a final recommendation of 'hold' is given to TME. This conclusion is also supported by the comparable valuation below with the P/E ratio. Spotify, iQiYi, and Mango Excellent Media were identified as reasonable competitors given the broad services offered by TME both domestically and internationally. We recognize there may be outliers or extreme values present in this analysis that could have influenced the analysis outcome, thus a 'hold' recommendation is the most appropriate. Therefore, it is just as important to analyze the subsidiaries of a strong parent company.

Risks

Dependency on Key Markets

Tencent's core businesses rely heavily on the Chinese market, which poses several risks in concentration and macro environment areas. The most important and one that limits Tencent's positive future outlook is market saturation and economic slowdown. As the company's primary market, China is approaching high saturation in terms of user growth for internet services, gaming, and social media. This is worsened by new government regulations that limit the number of hours minors can spend on mobile games and relevant mobile applications. The effect is definitely major, as gaming plays a major role in the company's income and profitability. This risk limits the room for organic growth within the home market.

Another major factor is the economic downturn in China, which reduced consumer spending on discretionary products such as online gaming, social media, and digital entertainment. These sectors, acting as an important player in Tencent's core business, are negatively affecting the company's revenue. Without a doubt, this is much of a global concern that most companies are currently facing. However, Tencent still needs to be very careful with the limiting domestic growth potential in addition to local competition from other tech giants. The company should continue their plan of internationalization, as we saw from strategic agreements in the past, to mitigate similar risks.

Currency Fluctuations

Tencent's global operations expose the company to international currency fluctuations, which can impact its financial performance in several ways. First, Tencent earns a portion of its revenue in foreign currencies due to its investments overseas. Fluctuations in exchange rates can affect the value of these gains when converted back to CNY. Similarly, cross-border transaction fees for licensing, partnerships, and acquisitions also face likely situations. Currently, this risk is minimal as the local currency is relatively weak when compared to USD.

To mitigate this risk, Tencent can engage in hedging strategies via financial instruments such as options and forward contracts. At the same time, these hedging strategies can incur significant costs and may not fully protect against adverse foreign currencies. Therefore, the company needs to consider both sides when hedging. Since Tencent already has many friendly and steady relationships with several international companies, the company can consider negotiating forward contracts with a fixed currency exchange rate to minimize fluctuation exposure.

Currency Fluctuations are also a large risk to international investors, as the ADR does not hedge currency risk for the investor. Many investors will find hedging currency risk themselves is not suitable for their investment style. Nonetheless, as part of an investment portfolio, holding ADRs can be a hedge against the dollar weakening.

Conclusion

Tencent Holdings operates in a unique landscape, dominating domestic markets across industries and making an international presence slowly. Weighing the risks mentioned with the company's strengths, we arrived at a final recommendation of 'buy' for Tencent and 'hold' for its music entertainment subsidiary. Investors should remain observant of the company's growth potential.

