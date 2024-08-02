sasirin pamai/iStock via Getty Images

Avantium (OTCPK:AVTXF) is a young Dutch chemical company that is developing new technology for making bio-based plastics PEF from natural sugars obtained from plants and biological waste products. The company started as a spinoff from Shell (SHEL), which is one of the largest petrochemical companies in the world and has a substantial amount of knowledge about petrochemicals.

The CEO of the company, Tom van Aken, has been working on it for roughly two decades. Their technology is patented and proven to work, Avantium is already producing this material in their small plant at Chemelot in Geleen. The company is now in the process of scaling up, and it is building a larger commercial factory in Delfzijl to produce this material at a larger quantity.

At the moment, Avantium is still at an early stage in its development. The total company is valued at approximately €200m. While it is a risky investment, we believe that this company has the potential to disrupt the >$200b plastics industry, and still trades at a low valuation. We therefore rate the company as a "Buy", while we closely monitor its developments over the next few years.

PEF: Bio-Based Plastics Alternative for PET

This new plastic material is called PEF, compared to PET that is used for plastics we are all familiar with. PET is what is used to make plastic products, packaging, transparent films, and a large variety of household products. For those who don't know, PET is made from petroleum (oil) and contributes to GHG emissions. By contrast, PEF is made from natural sugars (fructose) instead of petroleum, making it a "bio-based" plastic aiming to replace PET.

PEF is very similar in its potential applications, but more sustainable, and it has a number of superior material properties, such as a better gas barrier, which keeps the packaged products (e.g., beer or fruit juice) fresher for longer. Moreover, PEF is fully recyclable and biodegradable, meaning that it will naturally degrade on its own, instead of leading to a plastic soup like PET does. Finally, PEF material is both stronger and more heat-resistant than PET.

PEF properties vs. PET (Avantium, 2024)

This innovation has the potential to disrupt the multibillion dollar plastics industry, and their total addressable market is very large. The total value of the plastics market is estimated at $200b annually. We use plastics in almost all areas of our lives from soda bottles to packaging for products.

Relevant Trends

There is a big problem with plastic waste that is difficult to recycle and pollutes the environment. Given our widespread use of plastics in everyday products, there is a huge amount of plastic produced every day. However, recycling all of this plastic is inefficient and not economically viable. The figure below shows that most of the original value is lost in recycling plastics, due to low recovery rates, volume losses, and lower prices for recycled plastics versus new plastic.

The majority of plastics are only used once and end up in land fills. Moreover, a significant part of this plastic unfortunately ends up in the ocean, where it sticks together as a "plastic soup", because synthetic plastics are not biodegradable. Recycling plastics is therefore not the answer to the plastics problem, and more people are becoming aware of the need for a "materials transition" in addition to the more commonly known energy transition.

Economic Reality of Plastic Recycling (McKinsey, 2024)

Many large companies are therefore looking to reduce their use of plastics, as well as exploring more sustainable alternatives for PET. For example, large CPG companies like Unilever (UL) are thinking about how to reduce their use of new "virgin" plastics in their product packaging, which means that they are aiming to use more recycled plastics or other sustainable packaging options. Governments are also funding sustainable innovations like PEF, and punishing companies for using large amounts of traditional PET plastics through taxes.

Finally, the long-term trend of ESG investing means that many large institutional investors are attracted to companies like Avantium who contribute to sustainability. In fact, Avantium has received investments from the Dutch Pension fund ABP that manages over $500b in funds. Their investment arm APG owns 9.1% of the shares outstanding in Avantium.

The Patented YXY Technology to Make FDCA

Avantium developed a patented technology that turns biological food and waste products into FDCA, which is the main building block for creating PEF. This technology is called YXY, and it turns plant-based sugars (fructose) into FDCA. This FDCA product can then be used to make PEF, which is their main end product that is used for making soda bottles, product packaging, and so on. The end product can be used similarly like PET is used currently, which is a great advantage and could help to speed up adoption of this new material.

YXY technology (Avantium, 2024)

Their product can be made from a variety of low-cost biological inputs, such as sugar beets, corn, and other non-food biomass. The inputs provide sugars (fructose) that are the starting point for the YXY process. The process does not require food products suitable for human consumption, but it can also work with biological waste products that are both cheaper and more sustainable. This sugar input distinguishes PEF from PET, which uses oil as the main input.

The process of making PEF also requires MEG, for which Avantium has the Ray technology under development to make plant-based MEG, simply called Plant-MEG. For now, they are collaborating with Selenis in Portugal (a private company), who will polymerize the FDCA together with bio-based MEG to create the final PEF material. Avantium's new plant in Delfzijl will make FDCA and ship it to Selenis who will finalize the PEF and ship to the end customers.

Since 2011, Avantium has successfully operated a startup facility at Chemelot in Heerlen that shows proof of concept. The technology has been shown to work, and Avantium has already produced several tons of FDCA at this facility.

Recent Developments

FDCA Flagship Plant Delfzijl (Avantium, 2024)

Avantium is now building a larger factory in Delfzijl, funds have been raised this year to build it, and the plant is scheduled to open on October 22nd this year. This new factory would make it possible for them to produce larger quantities of FDCA and generate more revenues. Next to their main YXY technology, Avantium has a number of promising and patented technologies under development, but these are on hold for now to focus on FDCA and PEF.

PEF Coated fibre beer bottle (Carlsberg, 2022)

Several negotations are ongoing between Avantium and other companies that are interested in using PEF for their product packaging or other uses. Avantium has already signed a total of 15 "offtake agreements", which are pledges from prospective customers to buy FDCA and PEF that Avantium plans to produce.

Notable examples include Carlsberg who signed an offtake agreement for using PEF in their new fibre beer bottles. Moreover, LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) has signed an agreement to buy PEF for the packaging of cosmetics products. A final example is Kvadrat from Denmark, who will use PEF for their textiles (e.g., rugs). While some of these examples are just tests at a relatively small scale, these large clients are impressive and provide a lot of opportunity for Avantium to grow into the future. Positive outcomes of them could lead to larger order volumes.

Fruit Juice Collaboration with Albert Heijn CEO Marit van Egmond (Albert Heijn, 2024)

Moreover, Albert Heijn, the biggest grocery chain in the Netherlands, plans to use Avantium's PEF for packaging fresh fruit juices. This supply contract has already been signed and Albert Heijn is part of Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:ADRNY), which is one of the largest grocery businesses in the world. A successful collaboration with Albert Heijn could therefore lead to more opportunities for Avantium long-term. You can find my recent deep dive on Ahold Delhaize here: Ahold Delhaize: Undervalued As A Defensive Pick, Buy Rating | Seeking Alpha

Finally, Avantium signed its first licensing agreement last year with Origin Materials (ORGN), who will gain access to the YXY technology and pay royalties over every metric ton of FDCA produced at their facility. However, Origin Materials also produces regular PET applications next to Avantium's PEF project. Origin Materials produces CMF from wood chips, which can be turned into FDCA, but this CMF can also be turned into regular PET bottles and caps. Origin Materials has signed an offtake agreement with Terphane, who produce films. Avantium will receive royalties from this offtake agreement, but it remains to be seen how successful this licensing strategy will be long term.

Financial Results

Avantium is already producing this material and generates revenue from that. However, this is still a relatively small source of revenue for the company at the moment. In addition to their main FDCA pipeline, Avantium offers research and consultancy services that are already generating profits as a standalone business unit. This R&D solutions business unit is profitable and makes up the majority of their revenues (€13,5m R&D out of €19,7m total revenues).

The renewable polymers business unit, which produces FDCA, only generated €6m of revenues in FY2023 out of €19,7m total revenues. However, this business unit is still under development, and it has received additional government grants of €3,7m both in FY2023 and FY2022 to stimulate its development. The expectation is that this business unit will grow substantially after the Flagship plant is completed in FY2024, and they produce more of this material in the coming years. At the moment, this business unit is requiring a lot of capex, and it is not yet contributing to the bottom line of Avantium. The expectation is that these government grants will decrease due to political changes in the Netherlands, so Avantium will need to stand on its own feet.

On the whole, Avantium is not profitable at the moment due to high R&D costs and the significant Capex required for building out the new flagship plant in Delfzijl. That being said, these costs are required as start-up capital and the flagship plant is a significant one-time investment that I think they will benefit from in the long run. After the flagship plant is built, the capex will come back down to more reasonable levels and Avantium could become profitable in the future. You can see below that their net cash outflow increased 144% last year, mainly due to these construction costs. Net cash outflows for FY2024 and beyond should therefore be lower than the current level of €114m.

Avantium Financials (FY2023)

Finally, in terms of the balance sheet, Avantium is well capitalized after their recent equity raise in February. The company raised an additional €70m in capital from shareholders and expects to remain well-capitalized until the Flagship Plant is fully commercially operational near the fall of 2024. These funds will mainly be used to pay for the construction costs of their new flagship plant in Delfzijl. Due to this form of financing, the balance sheet is relatively strong with low debt levels and a lot of cash on hand. However, existing shareholders faced significant dilution if they did not participate in the equity raise, and they may not be prepared to shelve out much more money.

Outlook

Looking forward, Avantium has a number of buyers lined up who want to get this PEF supply from them and use it in their supply chains. The FDCA material is useful for a variety of widely used products such as packaging and bottling. There is a lot of demand for PEF and many companies have expressed significant interest in obtaining this material from Avantium. Given the above, I therefore expect substantial revenue growth in the coming years as the new flagship plant comes online to produce more FDCA and PEF materials.

Partnerships and Agreements (Avantium, 2024)

Avantium has signed a total of 15 off-take agreements, including large multinational companies such as Henkel. This particular deal is a long-term commitment from Henkel, stating 5 years of demand for PEF. On the whole, many companies are interested in FDCA and Avantium signed 15 agreements with large players, which makes me confident about future demand.

Avantium is a member of a consortium that includes well-known companies such as LEGO, who are a big consumer of plastics and trying to make their products more sustainable. LEGO tested using recycled PET but didn't continue with that because it was not sustainable enough. That being said, LEGO is already using bio-based plastics made from sugarcane in their products. Making LEGO bricks from PEF could be an interesting possibility.

However, due to the relatively small scale of PEF production, the material is still a lot more expensive than regular PET. While some companies are willing to pay extra to get this material now, costs would need to come down to make it an economically viable material in the long term for general usage (i.e., scale). The strategy for now is to focus on FDCA and PEF and bring it up to a large enough scale with their licensing strategy.

Valuation

It is very difficult to value this company because a lot of it depends on future developments. However, the future of Avantium seems bright and there is a lot of concrete interest for their products. The technology is well-developed and mature. The company is now just before the point where large-scale commercialization will occur. The company reaffirmed guidance of a total of €100m in revenue and becoming EBITDA positive by FY2026. This implies a stellar 70% revenue CAGR from €20m in FY2023 to €100m in FY2026.

The total company currently trades for just under €200m, which is a very tiny valuation considering that the new flagship factory alone is already worth over €100m. The company is well capitalized after its recent equity raise. Just focusing on the balance sheet, we can see that the current market capitalization is a little over 1.5 times the book value of the company, which is relatively cheap. Assuming that Avantium can take just a small portion of the $200b TAM plastics industry. I believe that this is an innovation with multibillion-dollar market potential.

Conclusions

I believe that PEF has the potential to revolutionize the $200b plastics market. Avantium's licensing model is a viable long-term strategy because the company can leverage its substantial amount of intellectual capital. Origin Materials in the USA has already taken on such a license to produce PEF in North America. Avantium would enjoy high margin revenues from such licensing agreements by leveraging its intellectual property rights, instead of becoming a major producer itself. However, significant investments will still have to be made somewhere in order to achieve sufficient scale for economically viable PEF production. It might be better for Avantium to do this themselves and grow into a large bio-based chemical company.

An alternative exit would be acquisition by larger players such as BASF, who is the world's largest plastics company. Also, SCG Chemicals Public Company Limited, a leading plastics producer in Asia, already owns a 3% stake in Avantium. A full buyout seems like a likely scenario to me, when Avantium starts to successfully disrupt traditional PET products with their new PEF material. This innovative technology represents a large threat or opportunity for large traditional PET producers, making it an attractive takeover target.

