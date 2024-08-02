J. Michael Jones

I last covered Generac (NYSE:GNRC) on April 23rd of this year, assigning a “Buy” rating with shares trading at $134.17. Since then, shares of GNRC have risen by 8.44%, slightly outperforming the S&P 500, which increased by 8.31% over the same period. Following the release of Q2 earnings, shares hit 52-week highs of $167, but eventually retreated to end the day roughly flat. The Q2 results were impressive, with revenues of $998.2 million coming in line with expectations and earnings per share of $1.35 well above the consensus estimate of $1.20. The short-lived rally was mainly driven by upward revisions to FY2024 guidance, with overall sales now projected to be between 4% and 8% and a significant lift to margin expectations. As expected, opinion follows the trend, highlighted by a flurry of upgrades for GNRC, including Canaccord Genuity’s “Strong Buy” rating with a $200 price target and TD Cowen’s "Strong Buy" with a price target of $172. Despite the recent run-up, I am maintaining my “Buy” rating and I am more optimistic than ever about Generac’s long-term trajectory. Here’s why:

Recap of original thesis

Before getting into the weeds of the Q2 earnings report, I’d like to briefly revisit my initial “Buy” thesis for Generac. For those unfamiliar, Generac leads the backup power sector across residential, commercial, and industrial markets. Generac’s residential market is its well-known “bread and butter” business, being the highest margin segment and commanding a 70% market share.

Generac first came across my desk after shares had plummeted over 80% from their 2021 all-time highs. This steep decline was primarily due to persistent inventory issues and a high-interest rate environment, severely affecting the “big ticket” discretionary nature of the business. After a surge in demand during the early COVID era driven by remote work trends, Generac began expanding production rapidly. However, as demand tapered off amidst the fastest rate hiking cycle in history, Generac was caught offside. Field inventory levels surged by over 85% in months, reaching 2x the historical averages. This excess inventory became a persistent headache for management, resulting in multiple quarters of negative free cash flow.

I believed the excessive inventories were a cyclical issue rather than a permanent impairment, and they would correct themselves over time. This thesis has proven correct, with field inventory levels largely normalized by Q1 of this year. Mr. Market has had an upbeat response, with share prices doubling from their October 2023 lows.

Despite this recent run-up, I believe this is just the beginning of Generac’s turnaround. Generac is well positioned to capitalize on several secular trends, referred to as “megatrends,” which include increasing extreme weather events and a deteriorating grid amidst a broader electrification trend. With just a 6.25% penetration rate in the U.S. residential market, 93% of households remain potential customers. Each 1% increase in penetration represents a $3.5 billion opportunity, giving Generac’s long-term growth plenty of legs to run.

Generac is also likely to gain significant tailwinds from the widely anticipated decline in interest rates in the near term. Generac should see meaningful demand acceleration as the residential housing market stabilizes and commercial construction and infrastructure projects resume. Overall, this is one of my favorite rate-sensitive plays with significant exposure to the U.S. housing market and commercial construction recovery.

Continued strength in the residential market

The biggest bright spot of Generac's Q2 earnings report was the impressive performance in the residential market. Sales in the segment increased by 8% YoY, reaching $538 million compared to $499 million. The residential segment is Generac's core business, representing 51% of total sales in FY2023. While this quarter's YoY comp was relatively favorable, growth was primarily driven by robust shipments in both the home standby and portable generator categories.

This continued strength in the residential market was the primary factor behind the revised FY2024 guidance. Management now expects home standby generators to grow in the high-teens range and portable generators to well exceed prior forecasts. As a result, residential sales are expected to increase at a mid-teens rate, up from previous guidance of low double-digit growth. Even more promising is that activations, a proxy for installations, have returned to strong YoY growth. Activations are expected to continue rising in the second half of the year, and in-home consultations are increasing at a "dramatic" pace. This surge in consultations, coupled with improved close rates, should drive meaningful demand acceleration in the near term.

In response to the heightened demand, Generac plans to boost home standby production rates and expand its dealer network. The total dealer count has grown to 8,900 and remains one of Generac's strongest competitive advantages.

The increase in residential demand is also expected to positively impact profitability, given that this is the company's highest margin segment. Management has raised FY2024 gross margin expectations to increase by 350 to 400 basis points, up from prior guidance of 300 to 350 basis points. More than 50% of this increase in gross margin guidance can be attributed to the favorable sales mix.

This strength in the residential market is a key element in my bullish thesis and something I expect to continue. With just a 6.25% penetration rate in the U.S. market, Generac has enormous growth potential and a continually expanding total addressable market (TAM). Eventually, I believe generators will be viewed in the same light as things like air conditioning and home security systems. Early penetration rates of these products support this thesis, with air conditioning rising from under 10% to ~90% and home security systems expanding from low-single digits to ~29%.

Hurricane Beryl kicks off the active hurricane season

Generac's "megatrends" have been on full display this year, with climate change at the forefront. This megatrend is based on the expectations of "more volatile and severe weather driving increased power outage activity." This past April, the CSU Tropical Weather and Climate Research Center issued its highest hurricane forecast ever. Since then, they have further increased their predictions, now forecasting 25 named storms, 12 hurricanes, and 6 major hurricanes.

This year's hurricane season kicked off earlier than anticipated, with Hurricane Beryl becoming the earliest category 5 hurricane on record in the Atlantic. Beryl made landfall in the Houston area, leading to over 2.7 million power outages during the storm's peak. For Generac, the duration of power outages is more important than severity, and Hurricane Beryl delivered on that front. The chart below highlights the outage duration for CenterPoint customers, with one million customers without power for three days and 260k going a whole week. Keep in mind that these outages took place in the sweltering, 90+ degree Texas summer heat. Hurricane Beryl followed another major outage, Derecho, which left over one million customers without power in May.

As a result, home consultation activity surged in July and is the primary driver behind the FY2024 guidance raise. Management has consistently noted that major power outage events generate $50 to $100 million in incremental revenue, and Hurricane Beryl is expected to deliver the lower end of this range.

Texas is a major market for Generac, but is still widely under-penetrated in management's view. With just below 5% penetration rate, Texas sits slightly below the national average of 6.25%. Zooming out, we can refer back to the Texas Freeze in 2021, which saw penetration rates jump from 3% to 5% over the following two years. If history is any indication, we can expect residential demand in Texas to remain strong in the coming years. Generac has over 800 dealers across Texas, many reporting a surge in customer leads. In response, Generac is stepping on the gas with its marketing and advertising, boosting targeted ads across the entire region. Another critical point highlighted in the Q2 conference call was the impact timeline of a major power outage, with management giving a range of 2 to 4 quarters.

Given the forecast of an extremely active hurricane season, I don't anticipate Hurricane Beryl will be the last major power outage event this year. As I write this, major thunderstorms in Nebraska have led to the largest outage in Omaha's history. This trend is here to stay.

Commercial and Industrial business likely bottoming

After delivering an all-time high of $1.5 billion in FY2023 sales and three consecutive years of double-digit growth, Generac’s Commercial and Industrial (C&I) business is finally going through a rough patch. The C&I business, which serves a diverse range of customers from manufacturing plants to healthcare facilities, saw a 10% YoY decline in Q2 sales. This downturn was expected, primarily due to ongoing weakness in the domestic telecom and rental markets. This segment, which accounts for ~70% of C&I sales, more than offsets the continued strength and resilience in the industrial distribution channel.

Management maintained their prior FY2024 guidance of a 10% decline but also emphasized that this is a cyclical downturn and we are likely at the bottom. With a September rate cut looking increasingly likely, I expect large commercial infrastructure projects to resume and an overall acceleration in corporate capital expenditures. This rebound in activity should provide the C&I business a jolt and set the stage for a strong FY2025.

During the Q2 conference call, management highlighted some early signs of green shoots and expressed an optimistic outlook for FY2025. On a positive note, quoting activity in the industrial distribution channel remained strong with a robust pipeline of upcoming commercial projects. Secular tailwinds support this optimistic tone, including the growing popularity of reshoring trends and policies that favor increased infrastructure spend, such as the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. FY2025 is shaping to be an exceptional year for the C&I business, thanks to favorable year-over-year comps and a “goldilocks” macroeconomic environment.

Updated valuation

GNRC Investor Relations, Author's Calculations

Considering management’s updated guidance, I’ve made some minor tweaks to my original model. With management raising the full-year revenue forecast to 4% to 8%, I have elected to raise my target to 8% revenue growth. Although this is the high end of the range, I believe the combination of an extremely active hurricane season and rate cuts will prove management was conservative. I have also slightly raised my gross margin forecast, now projecting it at the high end of the revised 350 to 400 basis point range. Additionally, I have adjusted my net income margins to 7.5%, which is in line with management’s guidance of 6.5% to 7.5%.

With these tweaks, my FY2027 EPS estimate is $12.19. Applying a 20x P/E multiple, well below Generac’s five-year average of 26x, lands at a price target of $243. This target implies a 67% potential upside for GNRC from the current share price. Over three years, this boils down to a 18.78% compound annual growth rate (OTC:CAGR).

Risks

Why I am extremely optimistic on Generac’s long-term potential, there are always risk to consider with every investment. Some of these include:

A continued high-interest rate environment and failure to realize a housing market and residential construction recovery. We have already seen what a restrictive interest rate environment has done to the C&I business specifically, with companies delaying construction and Capex projects. Failure to ease interest rates could lead to further delays.

A drawdown in consumer health. Generac is highly correlated to the housing market and as a “big ticket” discretionary purchase, dependent on overall consumer confidence and health

A lack of major power outages in the next several years. Generac’s growth and awareness is dependent on major power outages and increased extreme weather events. A lack of these could lead to waning demand.

Bottom Line

Generac delivered another standout Q2 earnings report with a strong beat and has set the stage for a robust back half of the year. As we approach the most active part of hurricane season, I will be on the lookout for major power outages. The long-term bullish narrative remains intact, and I am more optimistic than ever about Generac’s future. I am reiterating my “Buy” rating and raising my three-year price target to $243.