July Jobs Report: Unemployment Spike Triggers Recession Signal

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
2.2K Followers

Summary

  • Just 114,000 jobs were added in July, well below expectations of a 185,000 increase.
  • More importantly, unemployment spiked above a key mark indicated by the closely-followed Sahm Rule.
  • The weakness in July validates the Federal Reserve’s recent commentary pertaining to the softening labor market.
  • July’s payroll data reaffirms the view that the policy environment remains due for loosening.

Portrait of bike shop owner leaning on counter

MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Good news included earlier in the week in the Federal Reserve's ("Fed') Federal Open Market Committee's ("FOMC") July policy statement was followed by a payroll report that landed well below expectations, showing weakened job growth and rising unemployment. Judging by the

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
2.2K Followers
Providing timely and quick to the punch analysis of earnings and macro-related events across various sectors, with a focus on retail and real estate. I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DJI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DJI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News