Jozsef Soos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I am bullish on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.(NASDAQ:KTOS) given its recent developments such as strategic leadership, and production expansion. On Feb 17, I published a bullish thesis largely backed by the company’s strategic advantages, specifically innovation. Since then, the stock has increased by roughly 10%. While the unique competitive edge I detailed in that article still holds, the recent developments—which I will address in this article—add another layer to my bullish stance.

Based on dcf model, the stock has a fair value of $35.71 translating to a 58% margin of safety. Guided by my bullish outlook and the double-digit upside, I rate this stock a buy.

The Catalysts

While I am optimistic about this stock, I have two catalysts that add to my previous extensive coverage of its competitive advantage, innovation. To begin with, is its strategic leadership. Claire Burghoff has become the company's Vice President of Corporate Communications and Government Affairs. I anticipate that her proficiency in government affairs and public relations will augment Kratos' strategic plans and involvement with stakeholders. Claire joins Kratos in a new position with a wealth of experience and a proven track record of accomplishment. Here are some salient features of her life story and accomplishments.

She earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and management from Washington University in St. Louis. She has approximately fifteen years of expertise in public relations and public policy. Her ability to create compelling narratives and establish strategic relationships has been crucial in engaging key stakeholders. Claire had a key role in creating a long-term strategic communications and public affairs presence at Cornerstone Government Affairs in Washington, D.C., before joining Kratos. For several clients, including Kratos, she skillfully blended government relations techniques with PR initiatives. In light of the above snapshot of her background, below is a specific example of her achievements.

One particular and in-depth illustration of Claire’s accomplishments and strategic leadership is her contribution to raising the profile and reputation of Kratos while she was a consultant. To convince national defense and political officials of the benefits of Kratos' affordable, high-performing technological solutions, Claire oversaw public relations initiatives.

Her strategic strategy of combining government affairs activities with public relations techniques was crucial in furthering Kratos' objectives and mission. To effectively reach important stakeholders, this involved developing strategic alliances and creating captivating narratives. Her efforts bolstered Kratos' strategic ambitions in government affairs and enhanced the company's reputation within the sector.

This accomplishment demonstrates her capacity to carry out a plan and strategy that complement business goals, eventually improving Kratos' capacity to interact with stakeholders and partners in government. Her wealth of knowledge and her prior accomplishments in leading programs provide a solid basis for trust in her capacity to succeed in her new position at Kratos.

The second catalysts are production expansion and contract awards. The company is beginning production on new, long-term, national security-related programs and is increasing production on several existing programs. This expansion is indicative of growing demand for Kratos' products and services. Furthermore, the business has been given a $499 million contract to integrate anti-tamper technology into a range of Department of Defense products. This indicates its great ability to get significant government contracts.

Given these two major levers, it is no surprise that KTOS has a bright outlook. The company is expected to increase earnings and revenue by 42.5% and 8.7% per year, respectively. EPS is estimated to increase by 43% annually. Return on equity is expected to reach 7% in three years which is way above the industry median, speaking volumes on its competitive position in the industry and affirming its competitive advantages.

WallStreet

These factors combined, and the positive projections, suggest that Kratos is positioned for a bullish trajectory in the market, which aligns with my thesis.

Q2 2024: Expectations and Focus Areas

On August 7th, 2024, Kratos is scheduled to release its financial results for the second quarter. For this quarter, I expect a revenue growth in the region of about 15% which will be a continuation of the company’s revenue growth trajectory in at least three of its last successive quarters. Further, I expect an EPS in the region of $0.12 which will reflect on the company’s stabilizing and improving profitability. These expectations are based on the company’s ongoing positive trend, and any deviations from this could be significant. In general, I expect a solid quarterly performance characterized by growth and strategic updates. In this upcoming quality report, I have several focus areas or insights. Here are some of them:

Investments and R&D: Kratos has a reputation for funding its research and development. A closer look at their investments may reveal areas of potential future expansion and their dedication to innovation.

Contract Wins: Its market position and potential future revenue streams will be strongly indicated by its recent contract wins, particularly if they are strategic or large.

Operational Milestones: Technical breakthroughs and operational success can be shown by accomplishments like the ground testing of new propulsion systems or the successful launch of a customer's new hypersonic system.

Guidance and Forecasts: Management's expectations and level of confidence in their business plan will be largely dependent on the company's forecasts for the upcoming quarters and the remainder of the year.

Based on the company's performance and strategic direction, these insights will assist us in assessing Kratos's state and prospects and informing our decision-making. Depending on the outcome of the report, I expect the stock to exhibit volatility because it has been responsive to earnings reports as shown by its 2-year data below and therefore this is my most immediate catalyst for this stock.

Market Screener

Valuation

To estimate the fair value of KTOS, I employed a dcf model. This model suits the company because it considers the future cashflows, which are fundamental drivers of value. This is relevant for Kratos because the defense industry often has long-term contracts that provide visibility into future revenues. To mitigate the major drawback of the model, overreliance on assumptions, I used conservative growth rates and assumed its WACC as the discount rate. The WACC reflects the opportunity cost as well as accounting for risk because it takes into account the risk associated with its capital structure.

Given this justification, I assumed a growth rate of 20% which is conservative considering the 5-year FCF CAGR of 55%, with a terminal growth rate of 10%. In addition, I assumed a discount rate of 7.8% which is the company’s WACC according to value investing.

WACC

Given these inputs and using its adjusted FCF/share of $1.2 I arrived at a fair value of $35.71 which translates to a 58% margin of safety.

Author

The $35 range is close to the projected price target of $37.63 in technical analysis, implying the $35-$37 price range will be a key pivot zone. Given this significant margin of safety, I believe this stock is a buy.

Technical Approach

Based on the price chart, KTOS is in what appears to be a rising channel bullish pattern, as shown by the two blue trend lines in the chart below. To confirm the bullish outlook, the price is above the 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages which are rising indicating that the stock is in an upward momentum in the short, mid, and long-term horizon. Notably, in May, the 50-day MA crossed above the 100-day MA forming the golden crossover which is a confirmatory signal of a sustainable long-term uptrend.

Market Screener

Looking at other technical indicators, the bullish outlook is solidified. To begin with, the MACD is above the signal line, both of which are above the zero line. This implies that the overall trend is bullish, and being above the zero line confirms the momentum is strong. Further, while trading volume is essential in projecting potential price movement in the future, KTOS has a rising OBV indicating that the incremental trading volume is positive, implying the stock demand is rising, which is a recipe for sustainable share price growth.

Market Screener

In light of this bullish outlook, I have projected the price target using the fib wedge. In my projection, I marked the previous uptrend pattern which began at about $5.28 and reversed at about $33.45 as marked by the first fib wedge on the chart below. I then cloned the first fib wedge in the initial trend on the current and ongoing trend and arrived at a price target of about $37.63 as indicated by the highest point of the clone fib wedge (green in color).

Trading View

In summary, this stock is in a strong upward momentum backed by growing trading volume as indicated by the rising and positive OBV. In light of this uptrend and the double-digit upside potential, I believe a buy decision is justified.

Risks

Like any investment, investing in Kratos has certain risks. For example, its partnership with GE Aerospace on compact, reasonably priced engines for unmanned aerial systems [UAS] suggests that it is engaged in innovative, albeit possibly risky, fields. While innovation is a key driver of growth, it can also involve novel technologies that have not yet proven lucrative or may not produce the desired results when invested in.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KTOS represents a unique investment opportunity in the defense sector. Its strategic leadership/appointment could unlock this company's potential, which adds to its existing long-term growth catalysts of innovation. Given this background, I believe this stock is a buy with a price target of about $37.63.