Employment July 2024: Weakness Raises Hard Landing Concerns

The Employment Situation Report (ESR), corresponding to labor market activity during the month of July, was published by the BLS on Friday, August 2, 2024, at 8:30 AM EST. This report makes available an extraordinary amount of important labor market data derived from two separate surveys: The Establishment Survey and the Household Survey.

In this article, we will walk readers through the most important employment statistics derived from both surveys, but will be providing a deep breakdown of data in the Establishment Survey. We will also discuss the likely implications of the report for bond and equity markets.

According to the BLS, Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in July 2024 increased by a modest 114 thousand (+0.07%) - falling short of expectations compared to the median forecast of professional economists which anticipated a 176 thousand change. NFP was expected to grow moderately below the historical median growth rate at the 36th percentile, but actual NFP growth was weaker, landing at just the 28th percentile.

The question now is: Based on a thorough analysis of the employment data, and the initial market reactions to it, should investors make any adjustments to their economic forecasts, and/or to their investment strategies?

The right answer is never an obvious one. Success in investing largely depends on finding difficult-to-obtain information and/or insights that supply an informational and/or analytical edge. This requires both diligence and skill. Our method, focused on five key questions, helps us generate an edge from analyses of just-released economic reports:

Was there any surprise? What caused the surprise? Did the surprise alter the macroeconomic outlook? Is anything in this report being misunderstood or overlooked? Has the initial market reaction given rise to any actionable opportunities?

In this article, these questions will be addressed as we walk readers through a four-step process. First, we will perform a comprehensive analysis of the just-released report. Second, we will update macroeconomic forecasts, based on this analysis. Third, we will adjust our investment assessments of major asset classes. Finally, we will deliver actionable insights that will enable readers to capitalize on our analysis.

Headline Data

We begin our examination with summary data and analytics which we highlight in Figure 1. We recommend that readers pay particular attention to the percent rank of Month-on-Month (MoM) growth, MoM acceleration, and the surprises relative to forecasts.

Figure 1: Change, Acceleration, Expectations, and Surprise

Employment Situation Report Summary Data (BLS & Investor Acumen)

NFP added a modest 114 total jobs this July. This change was below the historical median, ranking in the 28th percentile. This Month-on-Month (MoM) change represented a -0.04% deceleration from the prior month and surprised to the downside of median expectations by 62 thousand total jobs. It should be noted that payroll data for May and June were also revised downward, adding to the overall downside surprise.

Figure 1 provides a similar analysis for Average Hourly Earnings and Average Hours Worked (Weekly). The unemployment rate was notably higher than expected. Average hourly earnings declined, and average hours worked also fell. All major indicators were below expectations.

A Deep Dive Into the Establishment Survey

This section of our report will be devoted to the analysis of data derived from the Establishment Survey. The first section tracks the rates of change of nonfarm payrolls over several time frames, broken down by industry groups. The second section presents a decomposition analysis of the contributions of various industry groups to the overall MoM change in nonfarm payrolls.

Rates of Change and Momentum of NFP Components

In this section, we break down Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) by major industry groups, scrutinizing their annualized growth rates over various time frames (1m, 3m, and 12m). The purpose of this analysis is two-fold. Our first purpose is to identify which components of NFP are exhibiting rates of change that are greater or less than the overall aggregates. Our second purpose is to determine whether, and to what extent, the rates of change of the various components are accelerating or decelerating over various time frames. Nonfarm Payroll figures are displayed in thousands.

Figure 2: Annualized Growth Rates of Key Components

Annualized Growth of NFP (BLS & Investor Acumen)

Strength and momentum of overall growth. Overall NFP, on a 3-month average basis (170 thousand), remained slightly below the historical median (31st percentile). This represents a modest deceleration compared to the 6-month growth rate (34th percentile).

Divergences in rates of change between categories. It is interesting to note the differences in the 3-month average change between Total Private and Government. In the Total Private sector, the 3-month average growth of payrolls (146 thousand) was historically below average (30th percentile). The average growth (23 thousand) in Government payrolls during the past 3-month period was slightly below average (42nd percentile), showing relative resilience compared to the private sector.

Attribution Analysis: Change and Acceleration of NFP Components

In this section, our analysis is focused on identifying the contributions of various industry groups to the MoM Change and MoM Acceleration of the aggregate Nonfarm Payrolls statistic. Nonfarm Payroll figures are displayed in thousands.

Figure 3: Contributions to Change and Acceleration Attributable to Major Components

Contribution of Components to NFP (BLS & Investor Acumen)

The MoM change in total NFP in July 2024 (114 thousand) decelerated significantly by -65K compared to the prior month (179K). This substantial slowdown is attributable to a notable -39K contribution to deceleration from Total Private payrolls and a considerable -26K contribution to deceleration from Government Payrolls.

Within the Private sector, Goods-producing payrolls provided a modest positive offset with a 14K contribution to acceleration, while Private service-providing accounted for a substantial -53K contribution to deceleration. Therefore, it was the considerable slowdown in service-providing jobs the primary driver of the overall deceleration in total nonfarm payroll growth for the month.

US Economy Outlook: Implications of the PCE Data

In this section, we address the following question: Based on our comprehensive analysis of the just-released NFP data, what (if any) changes should we make to our macroeconomic forecasts and/or our overall outlook for the US economy?

Updates to US Economic Forecasts

Let's begin with a brief review of forecasters' expectations leading into this report. The median forecast of professional economists expected the BLS to report that Nonfarm Payrolls grew by a moderate 176K during the most recent month.

Assuming that this forecast had been completely correct and that there were no revisions to prior data, the 3-month average change of NFP would have been 200K (+1.53% annualized), ranking in the 37th percentile historically. As it turns out, reported data (including the figures for the most recent month and revisions to prior months) indicate that NFP grew at a weaker 3-month average of 170K (+1.29% annualized), a rate of change which ranks in the 31st percentile historically. This represents a downside surprise, with actual job growth falling short of expectations and showing a softer labor market than anticipated.

Update of Overall Outlook for the US Economy

Currently, the overall outlook for the US economy is dominated by whether or not the US economy will achieve a "soft landing." How does our thorough analysis of the just-released payroll data impact the analysis of this question?

The rapid deceleration of employment growth plus the acceleration of the unemployment rate in July will significantly raise fears of a hard landing. This is particularly true as it follows very weak data in the latest ISM manufacturing survey, which exhibited near-recessionary indicators.

Although it is unwise to place too much weight on one month's worth of data, the weakness in employment data in July does confirm the weakness exhibited in the initial and continuing unemployment claims data in recent weeks. It also follows a major weakening of labor market data in the most recent JOLTS report corresponding to June.

As a result of today's weak employment figures, fixed income markets are now pricing in 100 basis points of Fed rate cuts in 2024, starting with a 50 basis point cut in September. Not only has the extent of projected cuts increased, but the conviction regarding such cuts has risen very substantially. While we do not disagree with the market's implied forecast, we would point out that the Fed may not cut by this amount unless the weakness in today's employment report is corroborated by other data.

Market Outlook

Treasury bond market prices are sharply up and yields are down as a result of the weak labor market data. In particular, we believe real yields reflected in TIPS yields, could continue to fall if further data corroborates weakness in the economy.

US equities were also down sharply shortly after the date it was reported. This reflects downward adjustments to earnings growth, expectations, and in light of weaker than expected economic growth.

Going forward, we think that the market action in the next few days will be dominated by news in the Middle East. With Israel and Iran on the brink of war, there is a significant risk of a major equity market decline. Indeed, we have been highlighting the possibility of a severe market downturn, as can be seen in this Seeking Alpha blog post.

Concluding Thoughts

Our team at Successful Portfolio Strategy has been positioning our portfolios defensively in light of extremely high geopolitical risks. Indeed, we think that very unusual opportunities are going to emerge during the remainder of 2024.