Introduction

Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLY) has underperformed the iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN) by almost 20% so far in 2024, with the French lender's shares delivering a circa 8% loss against the 11% total return in the benchmark ETF:

SCGLF vs EUFN in 2024 (Seeking Alpha)

I have written about the company many times, most recently in February 2024, arguing the shares were undervalued since they didn't price in the potential profitability improvement in the coming years. While profitability has improved significantly in H1 2024 the bank's valuation remains depressed, partially due to the snap parliamentary election in France which again catalyzed its underperformance relative to the EUFN in 2024.

I think Societe Generale remains a worthwhile investment considering its improving profitability and very undemanding valuation. That said, I remain cautious about the sector outlook for European banks against the backdrop of ECB rate cuts.

Company Overview

You can access all company results here. Societe Generale is a Eurozone-focused diversified bank with 43% balance sheet exposure to France, followed by Western Europe at 23% and North America at 16%:

Balance sheet exposure by region (Societe Generale Q2 2024 Results Presentation)

The company reports results in three main segments of roughly equal size, namely French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance at 31% of Q2 net banking income, Global Banking and Investor Solutions at 38%, and Mobility, International Retail Banking & Financial Services at 31% of Q2 net banking income:

Segment Results (Societe Generale Q2 2024 Results Presentation)

Operational Overview

French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance was the weakest performing segment in terms of profitability, with 1.1% higher Y/Y revenues in Q2 2024 offset by a 1.9% Y/Y increase in operating expenses which included transformation charges. Cost of risk was also elevated relative to the prior year, leading to a 15.4% Y/Y reduction in segment net income, or a return on normative equity, RONE, of 6%. The segment performance drew much attention as the bank cut its 2024 full-year net interest income forecast from €4.1 billion to €3.8 billion due to subdued loan demand and elevated deposit costs. Nevertheless, I expect a rebound in profitability for the remainder of the year as the main drag on net interest income, legacy hedges, expired in May:

Net interest income French retail, 2023 vs 2024 (Societe Generale Q2 2024 Results Presentation)

Global Banking and Investor Solutions was the star performer in the quarter, delivering a 10% Y/Y increase in Q2 2024 revenue. Operating expenses only grew 0.6% Y/Y, which coupled with a benign risk environment led to a 24.3% Y/Y increase in net income, or a RONE of 20.4% for the quarter.

Strength in the segment was broad-based, although most notable in Equities trading (+24.4% Y/Y) which marginally exceeded 2022 levels.

Mobility, International Retail Banking & Financial Services saw the weakest revenue momentum, as net banking income dropped 2.3% Y/Y from a strong prior-year quarter. Operating expenses were 9.3% higher Y/Y, which coupled with a significant increase in the cost of risk led to a 33.3% reduction in segment net profit, but an attractive RONE of 12.1% nevertheless.

The weakness was concentrated in the vehicle leasing subsidiary Ayvens which was impacted by normalization in the used car results, notwithstanding an improvement in margins relative to Q1 2024.

On a consolidated level, revenue increased 6.3% Y/Y in Q2 2024 while operating expenses only grew 2.9% Y/Y. The cost of risk was significantly higher Y/Y, at 26 basis points in Q2. The return on tangible equity, or ROTE, stood at 7.4%. The net tangible asset value was €63.6/share, up 1.3% Q/Q.

H1 2024 Result Highlights (Societe Generale Q2 2024 Results Presentation)

Capital Position

The CET1 ratio dropped 0.1% Q/Q to 13.1% at the end of Q2, 2024 as organic capital generation was offset by M&A and regulatory changes:

CET1 evolution in Q2 2024 (Societe Generale Q2 2024 Results Presentation)

The CET1 ratio remains 2.84% above the 10.26% requirement. The bank is currently accruing for shareholder distributions at 50% of reported earnings, with a final decision on distributions to be made with the 2024 full-year results. Nevertheless, for H1 2024 a €0.91/share provision is booked against CET1 capital.

Progress on 2024 Targets

After a slow start in Q1 2024, Q2 2024 marked a significant improvement across revenues and profitability. Case in point, ROTE was 4.2% in 2023, 4.1% in Q1 2024 and 7.4% in Q2 2024:

2023-2026 Key performance indicators (Societe Generale Q2 2024 Results Presentation)

I expect Societe Generale to generate a ROTE of about 7% in the remainder of 2024, which will still be impacted by restructuring charges. But overall, despite €476 million in H1 2024 in transformation charges (down 1% Y/Y), 2024 is set to bring a significant improvement in profitability relative to 2023.

We can conclude that while profitability for many European banks peaked in 2023, for Societe Generale it was more of a bottoming-out after the weak performance in 2022 as well. Looking ahead, I expect Societe Generale to improve its profitability in both 2025 and 2026, largely due to reduced restructuring charges and associated cost savings. This will likely be in contrast to many European peers, which will see weaker profitability in the coming years due to ECB rate cuts.

Valuation

If we strip our restructuring charges, I estimate Societe Generale is currently operating at a ROTE run rate of about 7.5%, which is rather unimpressive. However, when you factor in its tangible book valuation of just 0.33, we see that even a 7.5% ROTE results in a 22% earnings yield on tangible equity, which is quite attractive, even if the bank falls short of its 9-10% ROTE target for 2026.

Risks

The main risk facing Societe Generale is that global central banks are only getting started on their interest rate cuts. This will create a sector-wide headwind for banks. As such, I expect more declines in net interest incomes in the years ahead, which will pressure the whole industry. In any case, be very selective with your bank exposure. Given the risk-reward profile of Societe Generale, I think it is a worthwhile investment, although I reckon you should be underweight the sector as a whole.

The other risk to consider is whether the far left and the far right manage to overturn Macron's pension reform in the autumn of 2024. This will likely result in higher budget deficits and a worsening business environment. Given Societe Generale's 43% balance sheet exposure to France, it will be one of the most affected domestic lenders.

Conclusion

Investors were disappointed by Societe Generale's 2024 net interest income outlook and largely ignored robust profitability improvements in the Global Banking and Investor Solutions segment. I think net interest income will remain under pressure as central banks dial back monetary tightness. The good news for Societe Generale is that other business segments will likely continue to perform even in such an environment. Considering that the bank's profitability likely bottomed in 2023 and is set to improve in the years ahead, I think Societe Generale remains one of the lenders you should own, notwithstanding the tough environment facing the banking sector.

