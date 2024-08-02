piranka

Investment thesis

In my previous article covering the company, I argued that its share price appreciation this year had been driven by stronger revenue growth, improving profitability, and the strengthening of its balance sheet through FCF generation. I argued that by being vertically integrated, Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) provided an attractive customer proposition by offering lower costs and higher quality. My largest concern was related to the high level of debt on its balance sheet. Nevertheless, I considered its valuation at a share price of $21 to be attractive based on its medium-term financial targets.

Shares have fallen 30% following the release of its Q2 earnings. The purpose of this analysis is to evaluate the company's Q2 earnings, assess the validity of my initial thesis, and confirm that the company remains on track.

My key takeaways from the Q2 results

Bandwidth's Q2 revenue came in at $174 million, which was above management's guidance. However, the outperformance was largely driven by messaging surcharges (which are margin neutral) while underlying Cloud communications revenue was 8.4% higher versus the prior year period, though it was down sequentially versus Q1. When adjusting for the $3 million in revenue from political spending, underlying growth was closer to 6% year over year.

Despite the weaker in growth, profitability was strong in the quarter with adjusted EBITDA and FCF of $19 million and $18 million respectively, translating to margins of 14.7% and 14.0% (as a fraction of Cloud communications revenue). According to me, one of the key drivers for the improving profitability is the company's Dollar Based Net Retention Rate (DBNRR) which was 111% this quarter versus 106% in Q2 2023. The improvement in this metric is due to management's strategic decision to prioritize growth by targeting larger customers on the platform while allowing smaller users to naturally churn off. Another driver for the improved FCF generation is the increase in stock-based compensation (SBC). As shown below, stock-based compensation (SBC) increased by 42% year-over-year. Investors should closely monitor this metric in the coming quarters to ensure that excessive share dilution does not undermine future returns.

Management remained prudent with respect to capital allocation as they paid down their convertible debt maturing in 2026. As shown below, only $35 million in debt remains due by 2026, which is easily covered by its current cash balance. The company does have other debt obligations, which I will discuss later.

My expectations from the remainder of the year

Despite underlying growth being weak this quarter, management's guidance points to stronger growth in the second half of the year. Based on management's guidance, growth in H2 2024 is expected to be 16.7% higher than H2 2023. One of the drivers behind this is the approximately $14 million in political spend expected on the platform from campaign-related messaging. Though growth appears weaker than the target shared by management during its Investor Day last year, I remind investors that the company has been prioritizing profitability in order to alleviate concerns regarding its debt. Moreover, given Bandwidth's history of beating revenue guidance by the widest margin in Q3 and Q4 of election years (Presidential and Midterms), I expect the company to strongly outperform its guidance. This is illustrated in the figure below. Furthermore, its CFO admitted to the conservatism implied in the guide when he stated:

There is some potential inherent conservatism in that, and I think de-risking the second half is appropriate.

After generating $13.9 million in FCF in H1 2024, management's guidance points to further FCF generation of at least $36.1 million in H2. This should further strengthen the company's balance sheet, which currently consists of $325 million in debt and $75 million in cash. Its debt comprises the $35 million convertible note due in 2026, $250 million convertible note due in 2028, and $40 million drawn on its revolver. Related to its 2028 convertible note, management highlighted that it was currently trading at around $160 million, which gives the opportunity for management to redeem this debt at a discount once the company has a sufficient level of cash on the balance sheet. I currently see no concerns related to the company's debt paydown, but investors should track the balance sheet trends and FCF generation closely in upcoming quarters.

Thoughts on valuation

At the current share price of $16, Bandwidth has a market cap of $432 million, assuming 27 million shares outstanding. When accounting for its net debt of $250 million, its enterprise value is $682 million. Based on management's guidance of $74 million in adjusted EBITDA and $50 million in FCF, which I consider to be on the conservative side, shares are valued at EV to EBITDA and Price to FCF multiples of 9.2 and 8.6, respectively.

I consider the current valuation to be very attractive given the promising growth outlook for the company as well as the improving profitability it has shown in recent quarters. Peers such as Twilio (TWLO) are growing are exhibiting similar revenue growth rates while being valued at a Price to FCF multiple above 18.

Conclusion

Despite a significant drop in the company's share price, I conclude that my original investment thesis is still on track. The underlying metrics remain strong, while the weaker organic growth is likely due to management prioritizing profitability in the near term. Valuation continues to look attractive, and I therefore, retain my Buy rating.