Introduction

Earlier today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that job growth in July slowed to 114,000 and the unemployment rate jumped to 4.3%. The monthly job growth was the slowest since December 2020 at the height of the pandemic. Equity markets continued their selloff on this news and money shifted to the bond market, where Treasury yields plunged. Today’s report clearly shows a weakening labor market and will help move the Fed towards a rate cut in September.

(Changes in Jobs.)

Leading Indicators of Weakness

Before this morning’s jobs report, there was already data out suggesting that the labor market was weakening. Throughout the second half of June and into July, weekly initial jobless claims continued to slowly march higher. Initial jobless claims were headed towards a 52-week-high, but continuing claims, which is the number of people still unemployed, already blew through its 52-week high and continued higher. The four-week moving average of continuing claims is above 1.85 million, versus under 1.8 million throughout most of May.

Data from the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for the month of June also showed the labor market quieting. The total number of hires plummeted to under 5.5 million, representing a fresh three-year low, but the number of separations also dropped in a similar pattern. Layoffs and quits each declined as well, with quits also registering a three-year low.

The total number of available jobs less the number of unemployed has been a useful measure to quantify the labor shortage existing in the employment market. The number of jobs openings less unemployed continued its downward march towards one million in the month of June at 1.3 million, which matches where it was in January 2020. The JOLTS report indicated that the labor market had returned to pre-pandemic levels, but today’s BLS report may show that things are a bit weaker.

Unemployment Rate Jumps, U6 Rate Surges

The unemployment rate jumped 0.2% to 4.3% in the month of July. While the unemployment rate has been on a sustained upward trend over the last twelve months, July’s jump was significant. At 4.3%, the current unemployment rate sits above the Federal Reserve’s 2024 and 2025 targets. It is also the first reading above the Fed’s long-term target in this business cycle, which suggests that the economy is moving away from full employment.

The U6 rate indicates further weakening in the labor market. The U6 rate is the broadest measure of unemployment and includes workers who are working less than full-time hours (who want full-time work). The U6 rate jumped from 7.4% to 7.8% in the month of July, which is notably higher than the 6.7% reading from July 2023. Essentially, more workers are having a tough time finding full-time hours, which is another sign of a deteriorating labor market. This trend is matched by the continued decline in full-time employment, which has now been down on a year-over-year basis for six consecutive months.

Is There a Structural Problem?

Structural unemployment arises when the economy demands a different skill set than what those seeking employment have to offer. This leads to a growing group of people who are unemployed for a longer period. Recent data does point to possible issues regarding structural unemployment. The number of workers who have been unemployed for more than 27 weeks jumped last month to over 1.5 million, the highest level since early 2022. In July, the number grew once again, suggesting that there may be a growing disconnect between skills in demand and skills available.

It should be stressed that several more months of data are needed before determining if structural unemployment is the issue. In fact, we will probably know more about the health of the labor market and economy as a whole before we can determine whether we can expect a cohort of workers to be unemployed for longer.

Age and Education Indicate a Normal Softening

Last month, I pointed to a jump in the unemployment rate among college educated workers as highly abnormal and somewhat alarming. This month, the trend normalized with college educated workers seeing a drop in unemployment and workers with less education seeing an increase, which is more in line with the expectations of a traditionally weakening labor market. The age picture was a little more mixed, but unemployment among younger workers did rise by more than older workers.

We Cannot Forget Wages

While wages are suddenly becoming less important due to the changes in the current labor market, they are still worth monitoring. Average hourly earnings increased by 0.2% in the month of July, which, considering all things, is not that bad of a number. In fact, it falls more in line with the soft landing as the increase is still a healthy rise in wages, but not enough to fuel a growth in inflation as the twelve-month moving average continues to trend lower.

Despite the healthy move in wages, investors should be mindful that one million more people are unemployed now than were in January (7.16 mil vs. 6.12 mil) with half of those coming in the past two months. One million newly unemployed people will be changing their spending habits considerably and as a result, investors can expect major headwinds in consumer pricing over the coming months.

Conclusion

The developments of the last couple of months demonstrate just how difficult a soft landing is, especially when it is predicated by unprecedented amounts of monetary and fiscal stimulus. The labor market was the hottest thing going for the US economy for a couple of years, and it has suddenly shifted, driving attention away from inflation. The Fed will now need to balance its dual mandate as it tries to bring monetary policy towards neutral from restrictive, and I believe it will do so with a 25-basis point cut in September.