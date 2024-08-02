JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Those that have followed the energy sector for some time know of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and the reputation that it has carried. The company led in the Eagle Ford shale and built a heck of a business there early on in the shale revolution, and it was an early adopter on the Delaware side of the Permian, building an acreage position and learning the quirks of that play while the rush was within the Midland. It has had a penchant for acquiring the best rock in various plays over the course of its history, it frequently drills the best-performing wells, has peer-leading reserves, and despite a rapid rise to power and growth over the decades, the balance sheet today is pristine: billions of dollars in net cash. All of that has earned it a premium trading multiple to even high-quality names in North American shale.

That luster has faded in recent years. The company now trades in line with names like Diamondback Energy (FANG) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY); only a half turn on EBITDA ahead of companies like Devon Energy (DVN). Really, there are two reasons for that today, and I think both of them do a disservice to the value that EOG Resources presents and the future earnings profile of the company.

Cash Returns To Shareholders Over Reserves

A topic I touched on heavily in recent macro coverage on the sector within my Investing Group service, the market has spent the better part of the last four years post coronavirus focused almost entirely on upstream oil and gas returns to shareholders. Buybacks and dividends have been all that mattered, and thus free cash flow has become the preeminent metric that investors have looked towards for guidance. That fits well within the framework I've used within EIA, and thus we've done well alongside this trend.

Now, by no means has EOG Resources been a slouch in this department. The Board of Directors has committed to a minimum of 70.0% annual cash flow to be returned to shareholders, much of that through regular and variable dividends. There has also been a meaningful amount of shares bought in the open market and retired. But the impact of that is less meaningful given a healthy trading multiple and the company investing in early-stage developments and its own midstream infrastructure, so many investors were lured into fatter shareholder yields from more marginal companies.

Beyond ignoring that future investment, the problem with this narrow viewpoint is companies with ten or twenty years of inventory have been effectively treated the same. Perhaps that made more sense when the market had been sold on peak oil and gas as a narrative. But as net-zero emissions targets set around the world have been walked back and natural gas in particular been embraced more as a bridge fuel once more, the market has become more comfortable - or in some ways uncomfortable - that fossil fuels are going to continue to fuel the world alongside renewable energy not only in the 2030s but well beyond that. Thus, there has to be value placed on companies with deep inventory life.

This focus on shareholder returns and austerity was right in that it forced the industry to be more cognizant of spending. I don't ignore its importance in creating change in the sector as a whole. But, it's gone too far in discouraging incremental production growth, lowering net present value from those that could readily produce. EOG Resources is one of the few operators that can do that. Even ConocoPhillips (COP) or Exxon Mobil (XOM) don't have this kind of Permian inventory.

Author Calculations

Early-Stage Opportunities

It's easy to think of the shale revolution as being over. All this talk of shareholder returns lately has meant focus has lied solely on harvesting the value of the resources that have been discovered in the ground already - but what if there is more? Investors would not be wrong to feel that there have not been any ground-breaking announcements made in United States shale lately when it comes to new discoveries. Nearly all companies are simply focused on extracting what they have, with new finds with scale sparse.

EOG Resources is different. It has announced two separate large finds over the past several years: the Dorado natural gas resource located within the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk and its search for crude oil in the Utica shale of its Ohio acreage. Rather than reward the company for this and allow management to do what it has done best for years - cultivate and develop premier oil and gas properties - a bear thesis has emerged, built on the belief that EOG Resources' focus on these assets takes away from its plans in the Delaware Basin, taking focus and capital all while risking a tilt towards natural gas versus crude oil in its overall production slate. Foolish, really, as these programs are too small to have any meaningful impact on the overall capital budget or the value of EOG Resources as a company right now. But they are, nonetheless, still attractive resources. These can be profitable wells, and they do add to the already large resource base.

The addition of Dorado to EOG's diverse portfolio of premium plays improves the financial profile of EOG by every measure. It also allows us to diversify capital deployment throughout the organization and across our assets. We believe this prolific new discovery represents the lowest cost natural gas play in the United States, which will be both operationally efficient and have a small environmental footprint. Dorado competes today with EOG Resources' premium oil plays, and we expect to rapidly move it into the top tier of our inventory as development unfolds.

EOG Resources began exploring the Dorado, located in Webb County in Texas, back in January 2019. It announced it publicly a year later the discovery of more than 21 trillion cubic feet of recoverable natural gas and began to develop it. This rock sits in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk, both areas that the firm has long explored for crude oil. At the time, EOG Resources put all-in costs at less than $2.00 per mmbtu of natural gas; that probably has crept up given service cost inflation. The timing was better then, and now it's a poor time to be talking about natural gas developments, but nonetheless, it is interesting to see. After all, this offers a premier market position, situated well to supply major natural gas sales hubs in South Texas, pipelines into Mexico, and several current and planned liquefied natural gas ("LNG") export terminals. It has built a large pipeline (the second stage coming later this year) and natural gas treatment plants itself in order to support the resource. These projects cost significant sums, pulling free cash flow out of shareholder pockets, and retained within the company to support its future asset base.

Late in 2022, EOG Resources announced something new as well, what it calls the Utica Combo play on the western edge of the Marcellus and Utica shale. It picked up 395,000 net acres for $500mm to explore this and has since put together a multi-dozen well program in 2023, following on in 2024. While we tend to think of the Marcellus and Utica as sources of dry and wet natural gas, there is an area that management calls a "volatile oil window" where 70.0% liquids cuts are the norm.

EOG Resources Investor Slide Deck

These wells have had similar type curves to the Permian when controlled for crude on a per-foot basis. I find this somewhat disingenuous of a presentation method given the reality that we've talked about - long laterals give up efficiency in exchange for cost savings on the drilling - but regardless, these wells have breakevens in the $40.00 per barrel crude range.

Risks, Takeaways

The negativity on Dorado and Utica has been quite heavy in the sell-side press of late, made worse by EOG Resources sticking to conservatism and refusing to set guidance on what are nascent developments - all while being quite forceful in how great they think these projects are. That has given latitude for some commentary to run a bit wild and loose on how much and how swiftly the company might weaken itself by focusing on these projects. While the EOG Resources approach to basin development risks capital expenditures dedicated to supporting midstream infrastructure that the company aims to eventually fill - no third party would have built these projects ahead of time and left them as underutilized - it's worth remembering the company we are talking about here. EOG Resources has more than $1,500mm in net cash on its balance sheet and has a history of execution.

The above does yield some risk, though. And, while the multiple has contracted somewhat, it still trades at around industry averages. Well results in the Permian have fallen off of late as well (on a type curve basis) and gas to oil ratios are rising more than the norm in the space, so while it is hard to spin a risk outlook that is exceedingly negative, I do think there is some room to the downside if the "luster" continues to get taken off of EOG as an industry leader on well productivity. I don't think there is a severe downside here that is possible (beyond the entire upstream sector getting hit by lower oil and gas prices) but you could see a dead money case.

On the net though, in my view, EOG Resources today will be looked back on like Exxon Mobil was during the pandemic. At the time, the pressure was on Exxon to cut capital spending, cut the dividend, and hunker down. The stock sold off. Fast-forward a few years and the Exxon balance sheet is as strong as it ever has been. Guyana and other oil and gas developments that would have risked being cut then are money printers now for the firm.

I see EBITDA multiple compression in the future for EOG Resources, fueled by continued Delaware production growth plus contribution from Dorado/Utica as they develop; this will more than offset declines in other areas. Looking at on potential free cash flow yield five years from now given the likely production and cost structure then, EOG Resources actually screens cheaper than many of its peers. This is a much more forward-looking market now, and investors need to follow that, looking further in the future to find value.