You Should Keep An Eye On STAG Industrial - Despite Reduced Upside Potential

Cash Flow Venue profile picture
Cash Flow Venue
398 Followers

Summary

  • STAG Industrial's stock price has increased by 16.3% since I last covered it.
  • The industrial property sector is facing temporary headwinds, but there are signs of upcoming improvement in supply-to-demand relationship.
  • STAG holds solid business metrics despite the above headwinds.
  • The upside potential has reduced and the dividend growth is negligible, but there are also positive sides such as credit metrics, improved investment activity, and positive investment spreads.
  • STAG is not as attractive as it used to be, but it's still worth considering for an addition to a well-structured portfolio.

3d rendering of warehouse with increase concept.

RonFullHD

Introduction and Investment Thesis

A few months back, the market (in my opinion) overreacted to the headwinds that the industrial property sector was (and still is) facing, leaving STAG Industrial's (NYSE:STAG) P/FFO multiple detached from its long-term

This article was written by

Cash Flow Venue profile picture
Cash Flow Venue
398 Followers
Cash Flow Venue on the Path to Financial Freedom. I'm a finance professional with extensive experience in M&A, business valuation, and IPOs. Welcome to Cash Flow Venue, where we discuss dividend investing opportunities, often within the REIT sector. Dividend investing allowed me to build an additional pillar of my financial life and I wish to expand my knowledge further and share it through Cash Flow Venue.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLD, NNN, ADC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information, opinions, and thoughts included in this article do not constitute an investment recommendation or any form of investment advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About STAG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on STAG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
STAG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News