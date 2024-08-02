RonFullHD

Introduction and Investment Thesis

A few months back, the market (in my opinion) overreacted to the headwinds that the industrial property sector was (and still is) facing, leaving STAG Industrial's (NYSE:STAG) P/FFO multiple detached from its long-term ability to generate cash flows within a highly attractive property sector. STAG is a triple-net lease REIT with 114.1 sq. ft. of industrial properties across 41 states. Since the last time I covered it, its stock price has increased by 16.3%, constituting a total return of ~17.1%.

While the upside potential is substantially lower than when I first covered STAG, there's still room for further multiple appreciation. Investors may also appreciate monthly dividends with a relatively attractive yield. However, one has to be aware that STAG's dividend growth has been negligible in recent years. Nevertheless, considering above-average credit metrics and solid business metrics reflected in, among others, a relatively high occupancy rate, as well as an improving investment activity, I believe it's still an attractive addition to a well-structured portfolio. I am bullish on STAG.

Negative Market Conditions Uphold, But There are Signs of Upcoming Improvement

As I mentioned earlier, the industrial property sector has had a rough time recently. Due to the oversupply within numerous markets (many new properties entering the market) combined with cooling demand, the market vacancy rate increased to high levels, exceeding 6% in Q1 2024, which hasn't been observed since 2015. The negative shift in market conditions started in mid-2022 with rising construction finishes and hiking interest rates.

CoStar Inc. and Wells Fargo Economics

Many of the sector representatives, including not only STAG but also Prologis (PLD), expected such conditions to be upheld possibly for a couple of quarters. Recent developments of the above entities, as well as other market participants such as Tereno Realty Corporation (TRNO), First Industrial Realty Trust (FR), and EastGroup Properties (EGP), suggest that the market vacancy rate drove even higher in Q2 2024. I conclude that through the decline in the occupancy rate of each of the above entities between Q2 2024 and Q1 2024. For details, please refer to the table below.

Author based on STAG, PLD, FR, TRNO, and EGP

Nevertheless, I believe that the sector is facing temporary headwinds, and long-term trends supporting the demand for industrial properties haven't gone away. Regarding the supply, there were already first signs of the upcoming improvements in Q1 2024, reflected in a substantial decrease in new construction starts. I'm looking forward to reviewing the data for Q2 2024.

Investment Activity

With high interest rates, the gap between buyers' and sellers' expectations is relatively elevated, negatively impacting the transactional market as the buyers expect lower purchase prices due to higher cost of capital, while the sellers haven't properly 'adjusted' their expectations. However, there may be signs of the narrowing of the aforementioned gap. I've recently covered Agree Realty (ADC) and NNN REIT (NNN) and recognized the growing investment volume of ADC and one of their close peers, Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT). Such a phenomenon may not be exclusive to the retail/service-oriented property sector. The closer alignment of the buyers' and sellers' expectations may also be observed within the industrial property sector, as STAG managed to grow its investment volume from $50m in Q1 2024 to $226m in Q2 2024.

Another positive factor to consider is the positive spread on investments STAG realizes. Let's assume the Company's annualized Core FFO yield as a cost of equity (1H 2024 Core FFO of $1.2, multiplied by 2 and divided by STAG's recent share price), equal to 5.9%. Moreover, let's assume its cost of debt based on its credit rating to be 5.4%. Under the above assumptions, we arrive at a weighted average cost of capital (OTC:WACC) of 5.8%, which constitutes a positive investment spread of 1.0%, given the average cap rate STAG secured during Q2 2024. For details, please refer to the table below.

Author based on Seeking Alpha and STAG

STAG Industrial's Dividends

Dividends, their coverage, growth, and level are important factors of investing in REITs and fundamental factors for many income-oriented investors. Unfortunately, STAG's dividend growth was negligible as the payments grew at the compound annual growth rate of 0.7% during the 2019 - 2023 period. Moreover, the dividend growth doesn't seem to pick up the pace as the annualized dividend for 2024 amounts to 0.7% higher than for 2023. It's significantly below the average levels of other industrial REITs (according to Prologis).

PLD's investor presentation

Please refer to the chart below for details regarding STAG's DPS development.

Author based on STAG

On the bright side, STAG has a solid AFFO payout ratio standing at ~69.4% and strong credit metrics characterized by:

BBB credit rating

fixed charge coverage in line with competitors (however, decreased quarter-to-quarter)

fixed-rated debt structure with 95.5% of debt at a fixed rate

one of the longest debt maturity terms, standing at an average of 4.7 years

Please refer to the table below for details regarding STAG's and its competitors' credit metrics.

Author based on STAG, PLD, FR, TRNO, and EGP

Valuation Outlook

As an M&A advisor, I usually rely on a multiple valuation method that is a leading tool in transaction processes, as it allows for accessible and market-driven benchmarking.

The forward-looking P/FFO multiple stood at:

17.0x for STAG

23.2x for PLD

21.0x for FR

28.6x for TRNO

25.4x for Americold (COLD)

22.5x for EGP

I believe that STAG's upside potential resulting from the multiple appreciation is substantially lower than when I last covered the Company. However, it is still there. Should the market conditions (not only the interest rates but especially the supply-to-demand relationship) improve, STAG may reach a P/FFO multiple ranging from 18.0x to 19.0x. Nevertheless, I consider some of its peers to hold a better value proposition - especially PLD and FR

STAG Industrial in a nutshell

Strengths & Opportunities

relatively high occupancy rate despite market headwinds

the upcoming shift in the supply-to-demand relationship will benefit STAG greatly

the gap between buyers' and sellers' expectations in terms of the transactional market seems to be narrowing

relatively short WALT should improve STAG's financial performance as the market rents have experienced stronger growth than rents subject to the typical rent escalators

the dividend yield is still quite attractive

increasing investment activity with positive investment spreads

high fixed charge coverage and share of fixed-rate debt

strong balance sheet with a BBB rating

Weaknesses & Risk Factors

slow dividend growth

limited upside from the multiple appreciation

should the current market conditions be upheld for longer (interest rates, supply-to-demand relationship), it may put negative pressure on STAG's business, which would be reflected in its occupancy, investment activity, and as a result - Core FFO

naturally, any other material adverse changes, including potential tenant issues, could lead to a worse financial stance and higher stock price volatility

The Bottom Line

In light of STAG's strengths and the upcoming shift in the market environment, I believe it's still worth considering as an addition to a well-structured portfolio. The Company upholds a high occupancy rate despite the market headwinds, has solid WALT that will allow it to bump rents near term, and has reasonable credit metrics. Moreover, its investment activity improved quarter to quarter, and STAG invests at positive spreads. However, one has to keep in mind that the upside potential is substantially lower than when I first covered STAG. Moreover, the dividend certainly is not attractive, and there are a few risk factors to consider.

Nevertheless, there's still room for potential upside and I remain bullish on STAG.