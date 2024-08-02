D-Keine

Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ:INTC) shares fell a massive 27% after the company submitted its Q2'24 earnings scorecard that showed surprisingly weak guidance for the chipmaker. Intel missed quarterly revenue estimates and reported a $1.6 billion loss as the company is scaling up production of its Core Ultra PC chips. Additionally, Intel announced an aggressive cost restructuring package, which is set to lay off 15% of its global workforce and eliminate the dividend for the fourth fiscal quarter. The dividend suspension especially was a shock for investors and the earnings report strongly indicates that Intel is caught in a continual restructuring setup. I believe shares of Intel will languish as a result of this shocking Q2 report, but the chipmaker's shares should ultimately rebound as the AI PC segment generates earnings visibility in the coming quarters.

Data by YCharts

Previous rating

I rated shares of Intel a strong buy in the previous quarter -- The Market Is Too Bearish -- due to the company's strong performance results in the Client Computing Group (which continued to do quite well in Q2'24). While shares are down 32% since my last recommendation, I am not changing my rating from strong buy, chiefly because Intel has a number of catalysts including growing shipments of the Gaudi 3 AI accelerator. Intel also said that it expects short-term headwinds to its performance, but higher gross margins in the future.

Intel missed earnings estimates by a mile

Intel missed both earnings and top line estimates for the second quarter, resulting in a sharp sell-off on Friday. Intel reported only $0.02 per share in adjusted EPS and missed expectations by $0.08 per share. Revenues also fell short of expectations which added to an overall ugly report.

Seeking Alpha

Intel's Q2'24 results, dividend suspension, new focus on cost cuts

Intel delivered weak performance results for its second quarter as the company accelerates investments in its AI PC segment and reported a large loss for Q2. Intel reported a quarterly net loss of $1.6B, showing a year-over-year swing of $3.1B.

The chipmaker generated total revenue of $12.8B. Intel's Client Computing Group, which generates the majority of revenue for the chipmaker, had Q2'24 revenue of $7.4B, showing a year-over-year increase of 9%. The Client Computing Group consolidates Intel's processor activities and is one of the most-watched segments in Intel's portfolio, largely because it generates 58% of the company's total consolidated revenue. Unfortunately for Intel, higher investments have had a negative gross margin impact -- with Intel's non-GAAP gross margins contracting a massive 6.4 PP quarter over quarter -- and the chipmaker's operating income completely disappeared.

Intel

Adding to concerns was Intel's performance in the Data Center segment which is where Nvidia struck gold through the early launch of the H100 GPU that is needed to power and train large language models. Intel's DCAI segment reported $3.0B in revenue, down 3% year over year while the segment's operating income declined $200M year over year to just $0.3B.

Intel

$10B cost restructuring, dividend elimination, and catalysts

Intel has guided for a new cost restructuring plan which is why investors reacted the way they did to the chipmaker's second quarter results. Intel has said that it is targeting a $10B reduction in its operating and capital expenditures in FY 2025 which is meant to improve profitability metrics. Intel also announced that it would lay off more than 15% of its global staff in a bid to control operating expenditures. The new cost reduction program quickly helped trigger a change in investor sentiment, especially because the chipmaker also eliminated its dividend for the fourth quarter.

Intel's guidance for Q3

Intel presented a weak outlook for third quarter revenues with the chipmaker's guidance calling for $12.5-13.5B in revenues for the current quarter which disappointed investors that expected $14.4B in revenue.

Intel

Intel's valuation and EPS revisions

Intel has been late to the AI party and investors have punished the company's shares as a result. Intel's shares have widely underperformed those of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Intel is not without reason the chip company with the lowest valuation based on earnings.

Intel, in the short term, faces considerable EPS revision risks which could add new pressure on the company's valuation. In the longer term, however, I believe investors are going to look back on this massive sell-off as a buying opportunity. Intel is currently by far the cheapest chipmaker with a P/E ratio of 11.7X and the large revaluation that has taken place in the last couple of weeks in the chip sector more general, and especially with regard to Intel after the disaster Q2 report, makes shares quite attractive, in my opinion.

The industry group average P/E ratio is 22.0X and Intel's 3-year average P/E ratio is 31.3X… so theoretically, Intel's shares could double, and shares would not be expensive in a historical context. Intel is also expected, interestingly enough, to see strong long-term EPS growth of 46%, in large part because the company is in such a hole right now that things can almost only get better. In my last work on Intel, I said that the chipmaker may have a fair value of $64-65 which I believe Intel could still achieve… but it will take the company a lot longer to re-price to this level (it implies a 30X P/E ratio, in line with its historical average).

Data by YCharts

Risks with Intel

The biggest risk for Intel, as I see it, relates to a change in sentiment that was triggered by the chipmaker's financial results. That Intel suspended its dividend while accentuating various measures of cost cuts strongly suggests that Intel may be stuck in a restructuring longer than I initially expected. As a result, Intel may continue to suffer continual gross margin headwinds. The fact that Intel missed the boat in the AI GPU market and only recently launched the Gaudi 3 AI accelerator compounds Intel's weakness.

Final thoughts

The earnings report for Q3'24 was clearly a shock and especially the suspension of the company's dividend as well as a renewed focus on cost savings created a significant sentiment shift on Thursday. Intel's guidance for Q3'24 came in a full one billion dollars in below market expectations. However, I believe that investors seem to be overreacting here as the company is still having a solid product pipeline, and the Gaudi 3 accelerator launch should make a positive impact on the company's financial results at the end of the year and heading into FY 2025.