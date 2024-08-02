LUNAMARINA/iStock via Getty Images

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) is a REIT focused on office properties in the U.S. that is currently trading much lower than its book value. After recent lows, the company's share price has recovered slightly.

The last time we covered the company, we analyzed the Q4 report and subsequent company news and reiterated our buy rating based on those results. Since our last article, the company's stock price has declined by around 9%. The decline in stock price, combined with the company continually following their plans diligently, creates a compelling investment opportunity.

Since Our Last Report

Since our last report, the company has shared their Q1 2024 and Q2 2024 financials, while disposal activity has somewhat slowed compared to previous quarters, the company seems to continue to focus on repaying debt, primarily by selling their portfolio real estate.

Debt Summary Q2 2024 (FSP Q2 2024 Financials)

As can be seen in the debt summary as of 30th June 2024, above, the company has not repaid further debt until that date. However, the company used proceeds from a sale (more on the sale below) on 8th July 2024, to repay ~$25.3m in debt, reducing their total debt to ~$277.7m.

Management continues to reiterate their belief that the current stock price does not reflect the value of the company's real estate holdings. While disposal activity somewhat slowed, the company's CEO repeated his statement from previous releases:

to increase shareholder value by continuing to (...) pursue the sale of select properties where we believe that short to intermediate term valuation potential has been reached.

On the leasing front, occupancy and WALT have decreased somewhat, mainly due to the effect of sold properties. Since our last article, the company has not reported any material changes to their leasing status beyond that.

Property Sales

On July 8th, 2024, the company has completed the sale of "Innsbrook", an office property in Glen Allen, Virginia for ~$31m in gross proceeds. As mentioned before, part of the proceeds have been used to reduce the company's total debt.

Recent Dispositions 2024 (FSP Q2 2024 Financials)

It is important to mention that the property known as Innsbrook sold for a large book loss of $13.2m, representing a book loss of almost 30% on this property.

Since this property is a low-rise office building in a secondary market for the company, also representing the last property in Virginia, we do not believe that the book loss on this property sale is representative for the rest of the company's portfolio. With a GAAP rent per occupied square foot at $19.93 for the property, Innsbrook also was at the lower end of the company's properties regarding GAAP rent. This also justifies the low sale price per square foot of $103.96.

Updated Valuation

Following our valuation in our last article, we can update our assumptions based on the most recent sales and further information shared by the company in the Q2 2024 release. First, we can update our previous estimation of price per square feet of all of FSP's real estate holdings.

Asset Alchemist

By updating our spreadsheet, calculating the average price of previous property sales, we can include the Innsbrook sale in our calculation. Until now, FSP has sold 20 properties across the U.S. since December 2020, at an average sale price per square feet of $211.26. Notably, the last disposition was priced more than 50% lower than the average sale price per square foot.

After the recent dispositions, the company's real estate holdings now total a square footage of 5,180,098. Applying the average price per square feet calculated, we can come up with an updated, but still a very rough value of ~$1.09b for FSP's remaining real estate holdings.

Adding our estimate of at least $42m cash on hand, the rough net value of the company's assets is just under $900m. With the latest sales of lower-value properties, our estimate for the company's net asset value continues to decrease compared to our previous coverage.

We believe our estimate to be slightly skewed to the lower side because the current market environment does not support high dollar amount sales and thus the company is forced to currently focus on selling lower performing properties, dragging down the average property sale prices.

Risks

We want to reiterate the risks mentioned in our last Article on FSP. Namely, the two main risks are:

A strong decline in commercial real estate prices going forward, significantly impacting the company's net asset value. The inability of management to "close the gap" between the company's net asset value and the price of the common stock.

The relatively low price the company received for their Innsbrook property further confirms that risk number 1 is not to be underestimated. We are closely following further developments in the commercial real estate industry and what prices FSP will be able to sell their other properties at.

The absence of any cost-cutting measures might also confirm that risk number 2 is not to be underestimated. In theory, the company should be able to reduce their workforce now, since they have sold many properties in the last couple of years and thus should need less manpower to manage them. However, so far, the company has not conducted thorough cost-cutting measures.

With the continued execution of the company's stated goals for disposing real estate and reducing debt, the question of the long-term future for the company becomes more important. At some point, shareholders have to ask themselves if they will ever receive capital returns from their investment into a company managing a dwindling real estate portfolio.

Conclusion & What To Look Out For

Based on the ongoing efforts of the company to sell properties and unlock shareholder value, we believe the points brought up in our last analysis are still valid. We welcome the positive updates regarding successful property sales.

Based on our estimations, the stock is still trading at undervalued levels. Factoring in a further ~9% decline in stock price since our last article, we believe this to be an attractive investment opportunity. The lower prices and overall pessimism continue to provide an attractive opportunity for brave buyers.

We are still looking out, mainly for updates on the planned property sales and potential updates on the company successfully renting out more of their owned space. We are continuing to look out for any comments on possible share repurchases or clarification for the long-term plans of the company.