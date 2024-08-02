Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Outlook

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) recently reported its Q2 2024 financial results, beating revenue but missing earnings estimates.

FORR has produced a revenue decline due to reduced event sponsorship spending from the technology industry and lower demand in its consulting segment.

With no uptick in sight from these segment challenges, investor funds would be better allocated elsewhere.

My outlook on FORR is a Sell.

Forrester’s Market And Approach

Forrester provides a wide range of research-related services to organizations worldwide, including technology, marketing, customer experience, B2B sales, digital transformation and strategy and product management.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Data

Research

Consulting

Conferences & Events.

The firm obtains new customers through direct sales and marketing efforts and via partner referrals and industry event outreach.

Per a 2022 market research report by The Business Research Company, the worldwide market for market research services was an estimated $74 billion in 2020 and was forecasted to exceed $91 billion by 2025.

If achieved, this would represent a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.2% from 2020 to 2025.

The market research services market is expected to expand to $111 billion by 2030, at an estimated CAGR of 4.0% from 2025 to 2030.

The primary reasons for this growth trajectory are expected to be the growing use of data analytics by businesses and more outsourced back-office functions.

Additionally, a growing use of AI-enabled capabilities will have a significant effect on service delivery, leading to more opportunities for vendors.

Forrester is active in various adjacent research verticals.

Significant industry participants include:

International Data Group

Gartner

ASCM

Nielsen

Frost & Sullivan

Altimeter Group

SiriusDecisions

Numerous smaller research companies.

FORR’s closest competitor is considered to be Gartner (IT), with Gartner being the far larger of the two firms in size and global reach.

However, Forrester has particular expertise in customer experience and business transformation and may be more cost-effective for smaller or more vertical-specific client types.

Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter (columns) has fallen, primarily due to a drop in the Consulting and Events segments; Operating income by quarter (red line) has turned up sequentially on lower operating expenses relative to revenue.

Seeking Alpha Data

Gross profit margin by quarter (green line) has also dropped on a similar trajectory to topline revenue, likely due to changes in revenue mix. Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter (orange line) have risen year-over-year due to less operating leverage. However, management is lowering compensation and related costs on a sequential basis.

Seeking Alpha Data

While Earnings per share (Diluted) have increased sequentially, the trend toward lower lows during money-losing quarters.

Seeking Alpha Data

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

For balance sheet results, FORR ended the quarter with $118.5 million in cash and equivalents. At the end of Q1 2024, the company had $35.0 million in total debt, all of which was long-term.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was only a paltry $4.7 million and capital expenditures were $5.3 million. The company paid $15.9 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.

In the past year, FORR’s stock price has fallen by 403% vs. that of the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF’s (XSW) gain of only 8.0%, as the chart shows here.

TradingView

Below is a handy major financial and operating metrics table that I use for quick reference for trailing twelve-month and forward results.

Metric Amount EV/Sales (“FWD”) 0.8 EV/EBITDA (“FWD”) 7.3 Price/Sales (“TTM”) 0.9 Revenue Growth (“YoY”) -11.8% Net Income Margin 0.3% EBITDA Margin 6.2% Market Capitalization $385,770,000 Enterprise Value $350,850,000 Operating Cash Flow $10,000,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) $0.08 2024 FWD EPS Estimate $1.50 Rev. Growth Estimate (“FWD”) -5.9% Free Cash Flow/Share (“TTM”) $0.25 Seeking Alpha Quant Score Strong Sell - 1.38 Click to enlarge

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The company's Rule of 40 performance, which is simply topline revenue growth plus operating margin, produced a negative (2.4%) for the current quarter, a poor result.

Rule of 40 Performance (Unadjusted) Q2 2024 Revenue Growth % -11.8% Operating Margin 9.4% Total -2.4% Click to enlarge

(Source: Seeking Alpha.)

Why I’m Negative On Forrester

Forrester is facing revenue decline due to underperforming Events and continued demand challenges in its Consulting segment.

The events segment has shown a decline due to a drop in sponsorship, which comes from the technology industry pulling back on spending as a part of a broader focus on profitability over growth in that industry.

The company is not alone in experiencing a soft consulting environment, as many consulting firms are seeing client hesitancy on non-discretionary projects and a focus on cost-takeout work.

The hoped-for growth impetus from AI-related projects is likely minimal, as most companies are still at the early pilot stage and also focused on cost reduction initiatives in this area.

Still, over time, as firms see greater efficiencies and the ability to automate and improve customer service, AI projects will gain pace in consulting firms’ activities, especially customer experience experts like Forrester.

The graphic below shows the mention frequency of various keywords as a sentiment indicator of management and analysts in its recent conference call.

Seeking Alpha Data

The frequency of negative keywords is telling. The company faces continued Macro headwinds in its consulting and advisory business lines and will likely continue to do so through the end of 2024.

The firm will likely see relative improvement in the U.S. versus Europe, with interest rate cuts expected in the second half of 2024, possibly improving the U.S.’ economic outlook and client willingness to spend.

However, large technology industry layoffs aren’t helping. Recently, Intel (INTC) announced a 15% company-wide layoff, which will likely affect up to 17,000 jobs worldwide.

A possible bright spot may be U.S. federal government contract work, much of which is awarded in Q3 of the year, and management believes the firm is “well positioned and are expecting big things from that team this quarter.”

With ongoing doldrums in the consulting segment from weak client spending, falling revenue in the events unit due to technology industry retrenchment, Forrester faces serious challenges to even reduce its revenue decline rate in 2024.

As such, investor money would likely be better allocated elsewhere, so my outlook on Forrester Research, Inc. shares is a Sell.