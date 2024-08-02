Undercovered Dozen: Burberry, Vinci SA, Lyft, PureCycle +

The Good Brigade/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The 'Undercovered' Dozen series highlights undercovered stocks on our platform for you to have another source for idea generation.

This time we're looking at ideas published July 26th - August 1st.

Take a look at what these less-covered ideas might hold for you. And please join the conversation below to share what you think: are any of these worth following up on?

Ticker Rating Analyst OTCPK:CDDRF, HWX:CA Strong Buy Long Player Click to enlarge

Headwater Exploration Inc. (CDDRF) shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. If anything, the cash is piling up yet again for this debt-free upstream producer. That could produce a burst of more activity down the road. Oil prices appear to be a little bit more accommodating for heavy oil producers, and this heavy oil producer has some unusually profitable wells. As my last article pointed out, higher prices often lead to more activity because paybacks are very short in the current environment. Management has announced a slew of discovery wells. Therefore, adding yet another rig is not yet out of the question. There has been a start of secondary recovery in some areas that can slow growth because secondary recovery efforts often lag up to a year. But right now, everything points to a bright future.

NXE, NXE:CA Hold Deep Value Investing Click to enlarge

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) represents an interesting stock to keep on your watchlist due to recent geopolitical tailwinds, a big catalyst, which I expect to happen before the end of this year, and finally, after management's success in strengthening their cash position by 32% YoY in Q1, 2024. This additional cash should give them enough fuel for the development of their Rook I project, building all the facilities and infrastructure required for the extraction of high-grade uranium U308; the same one used in nuclear reactors to generate carbon-free energy. The big catalyst that I foresee for this year is the verdict from the federal commission hearing, where the environmental impact statement and other considerations will be reviewed before deciding whether to grant or not all the required licenses and permits to operate. Additionally, I see the recently approved legislation in the United States to ban the import of Russian uranium as a major tailwind for NexGen's future growth.

EXR Buy Wise Bull Click to enlarge

Self-storage REITs have been on a bit of a pause due to the concerns of oversupply and rate drop from "a substantial slowdown after the higher rates experienced at the height of the pandemic and its aftermath, when demand pushed rates higher than usual." On the other hand, these REITs have demonstrated the most impressive dividend growth for the last 3 years, indicating the industry has survived the "slowdown", as the last 3 years should be the most affected times. In particular, Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has grown a dividend growth with the fastest rate over the last 3 years within the storage group. The most recent Q2 earning report has shown EXR's ability to maintain the high occupancy at its 1800+ stores. The size advantage and growth potential make EXR well-positioned for the REIT recovery going forward.

LYFT Buy Julian Lin Click to enlarge

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) stock has underperformed this year despite strong financial performance and a high net cash position. Management has outlined ambitious 2027 targets that see the company sustaining aggressive top-line growth alongside expanding profit margins. The stock is trading at a steep discount compared to close competitor Uber, presenting a high potential upside if management executes against its targets. I am upgrading the stock to buy. Assuming that management can execute against their objectives to boost margins, I expect that relative discount to narrow over time. It is interesting to see UBER see its stock re-rate sharply higher over the last several years, as the market appears to be less worried about profitability and instead viewing it as a recurring revenue business. LYFT, in contrast, has seen its stock trade sharply lower over that same time frame.

OTCPK:BURBY, OTCPK:BBRYF Hold Manika Premsingh Click to enlarge

British luxury fashion company Burberry Group plc (BURBY) starts off its first quarter (Q1 FY25, quarter ending June 29, 2024) trading update, released in mid-July, with a quote from Gerry Murphy, Chair of Burberry. He says, “Our Q1 FY25 performance is disappointing.” In fact, the performance was so disappointing for investors, that BURBY dropped by 16% in a single day following the update and is now trading near all-time lows. It's down by 42% in the past five months alone, since I last wrote about it in March. Awful as the situation is, it's not a shock. The luxury market has been winding down since last year and has pretty much slowed to a crawl, if that, in 2024 so far. Yet, it’s hard to overlook the fact that over the same time, the S&P Global Luxury Index has declined by a far smaller 11.3%. Burberry's suspended dividend payments and unconvincing market multiples indicate that it can continue to be weak. But it has fallen so much now, there's no point in selling it.

LQDA Buy Hydra Research Click to enlarge

In our previous article on Liquidia Corporation (LQDA), we discussed the rich catalyst path for value unlocking, we cited significant upside potential to a target of around $16. Today, we are revisiting the opportunity in light of significant legal developments in the last few months. For starters, in recent weeks the stock price of LQDA took a hit as a new discussion around a potential United appeal in front of the Supreme Court emerged. We think this is an overstated risk and that there continue to be no barriers to a full FDA approval at any time, subject to the agency’s efficiency and speed. However, the company is also coming from a legal win at the district court in late May, which we expected and discussed in the previous analysis. After more than 2 years of intense legal battles, court rulings, PTAB decisions, and Federal Circuit rulings, the story is still not over.

OTCPK:VCISY, OTCPK:VCISF Buy Wolf Report Click to enlarge

In this article, I'll take a look at the French company Vinci SA (VCISY). This is a French concessions and construction business, that was initially part of one of the French multinational banks over 120 years ago. For some time now, it's been one of the largest construction businesses in France, with annual revenues of over €60B, of which it manages an over 10% operating margin or EBIT. We'll look at what Vinci is, what it offers, why it has almost doubled its annual sales volume in around 10 years, and why investing in this business could be a good idea if you're interested in owning construction, energy and automotive tolls, which is another part of the company's operations. I also don't take a "BUY" rating if I don't have skin in the game - and in this company, I'll show you if I consider it the right time to get some skin in the game on Vinci, or if we should wait.

The Other Five Fit For Mention

PCT Buy Stephen Tobin Click to enlarge

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) is making progress towards commercial operations at its polypropylene recycling facility, with potential customers using PCT recycled pellets in numerous products. The company still faces technical challenges but has resolved many issues in the first half of 2024 in resolving operational issues at its Ironton facility.

NPI.PR.B:CA, OTCPK:NPICF Buy Dmytro Konovalov Click to enlarge

I expect Northland Power Series 2 preferred shares ((TSX:NPI.PR.B:CA)) (NPICF) to demonstrate a strong performance over the next 12 months. These floating preferred shares provide outstanding yields with a high likelihood of capital appreciation. Currently, NPI.PR.B:CA offers a yield of 10.42% at relatively low risk.

CIO.PR.A Buy The Investment Doctor Click to enlarge

City Office REIT's preferred dividend payments are fully covered by FFO and AFFO. The REIT's balance sheet is relatively robust, with a decreasing LTV ratio. The preferred series A ((CIO.PR.A)) shares offer an attractive 9.4% yield with manageable risk due to robust common equity support.

ADMA Buy Myriam Alvarez Click to enlarge

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) focuses on developing and commercializing plasma-derived products, primarily targeting immune-compromised patients. Revenue streams come from FDA-approved products, immunotechnology, and CDMO services, with a promising US immunoglobulin market. ADMA's revenue growth is driven by the expanding US immunoglobulin market, projected to exceed $20 billion by 2030.

AUTL Hold Bret Jensen Click to enlarge

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. Autolus uses Chimeric Antigen Receptors or CARS to reprogram its T cell product candidates. The company is headquartered in London. The company's main asset is a CD19 CAR T cell therapy called Obe-cel, which targets several indications.

