Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 02, 2024 1:18 PM ETPerrigo Company plc (PRGO) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.11K Followers

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bradley Joseph - Vice President of Global Investor Relations
Patrick Lockwood-Taylor - President & Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo Bezerra - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Schott - JPMorgan
Korinne Wolfmeyer - Piper Sandler
Daniel Biolsi - Hedgeye

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Perrigo Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Friday, August 2, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Bradley Joseph Vice President of Global Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Bradley Joseph

Good morning, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Perrigo's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I hope you all had a chance to review our press release issued today. A copy of the release and presentation for today's discussion are available within the Investors section of the perrigo.com website. Joining today's call are President and CEO, Patrick Lockwood-Taylor; and CFO, Eduardo Bezerra.

I would like to remind everyone that during this call, participants will make certain forward-looking statements. Please refer to the important information for shareholders and investors and safe harbor language regarding these statements in our release issued earlier today.

A few items before we start. First, unless otherwise stated, all financial results discussed and presented are on a continuing operations basis. Continuing operations include the HRA Rare Diseases business, which was classified as held for sale after the quarter end and does not include any contributions from the divested RX business, which was accounted for as discontinued operations prior to its sale.

Second, organic growth excludes acquisitions, divestitures, exited product lines and currency in

Recommended For You

About PRGO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PRGO

Trending Analysis

Trending News