Galapagos NV (GLPG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 02, 2024 1:25 PM ETGalapagos NV (GLPG) Stock, GLPGF Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.11K Followers

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sofie Van Gijsel - Head of Investor Relations
Paul Stoffels - Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
Thad Huston - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer
Jeevan Shetty - Head of Development Oncology

Conference Call Participants

Brian Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets
Philip Nadeau - TD Cowen
Judah Frommer - Morgan Stanley
Jason Gerberry - Bank of America
Sean McCutcheon - Raymond James
Jacob Mekhael - KBC Securities

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Galapagos First Half 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to our first speaker today, Sofie Van Gijsel. Please go ahead.

Sofie Van Gijsel

Thank you, operator, and welcome all to the Audio Webcast of Galapagos H1 2024 Results. I'm Sofie Van Gijsel, Investor Relations, representing the reporting team at Galapagos. This recorded webcast is accessible via the Galapagos website homepage and will be available for downloads and replay later on today.

I would like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements during today's webcast. These forward-looking statements include remarks concerning future developments of the pipeline and our company and possible changes in the industry and competitive environments. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, Galapagos' actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied in these statements.

Today's speakers will be Paul Stoffels, CEO; and Thad Huston, CFO and COO. Paul will reflect on the first half of 2024 and discuss our pipeline and programs. Thad will provide a financial and operational

