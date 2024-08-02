ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris McGinnis - Senior Director of Investor Relations
Tom Tedford - President and CEO
Deborah O'Connor - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Gregory Burns - Sidoti & Co.
Joe Gomes - NOBLE Capital
Kevin Steinke - Barrington Research
William Reuter - Bank of America

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the ACCO Brands Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Nadia, and I'll be coordinating the call today. [Operator Instructions].

I will now hand over to your host Chris McGinnis, Senior Director of Investor Relations to begin. Chris, please go ahead.

Chris McGinnis

Good morning, and welcome to the ACCO Brands second quarter 2024 conference call. This is Chris McGinnis, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Speaking on the call today is Tom Tedford, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACCO Brands Corporation. Tom will provide an overview of our second quarter results and update you on our 2024 priorities. Also speaking today is Deborah O' Connor, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, who will provide greater detail on our second quarter results and update you on our outlook for the full-year 2024 and the third quarter.

We will then open the line for questions. Slides that accompany this call have been posted to the Investor Relations section of accobrands.com. When speaking about our results, we may refer to adjusted results. Adjusted results exclude amortization and restructuring costs, noncash goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges and other nonrecurring items and unusual tax items and adjustments to reflect the estimated annual tax rate on quarterly earnings. Schedules of adjusted results and other non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are in the earnings release and slides that accompany

