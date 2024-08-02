SES S.A. (SGBAF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 02, 2024 1:32 PM ETSES S.A. (SGBAF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.11K Followers

SES S.A. (OTCPK:SGBAF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Whiteing - Head, Investors Relation
Adel Al-Saleh - Chief Executive Officer
Sandeep Jalan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nick Dempsey - Barclays
Carl Murdock-Smith - Berenberg
Sami Kassab - BNP Paribas
Alexander Peterc - Bernstein
Roshan Ranjit - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Hello and welcome to the SES Half Year 2024 Results. My name is Caroline and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. Please note this call is being recorded and for the duration of the call, your lines will be on listen-only mode. However, you'll have an opportunity to ask questions at the end of the call. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand over the call to your host Richard Whiteing, Head of Investors Relation to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Richard Whiteing

Good morning everyone. Thanks for joining this analyst and investor call for the H1 2024 results. The presentation was uploaded along with the press release to the Investors section at ses.com, if you don't already have it. As always please note the disclaimer on Page 2.

The agenda as for today is outlined on Page 3. In a moment Adel Al-Saleh, our CEO will present the main business highlights followed by Sandeep Jalan, CFO to cover the financials in more detail. After some closing remarks from Adel, we will take your questions.

So, with that let me hand over to Adel.

Adel Al-Saleh

Perfect. Thank you, Richard. Good morning everyone. I'm pleased to be reporting a solid first half of execution and important milestones that we have reached.

Let's start on Page number 5. First of all, half one revenue and adjusted EBITDA were fully in line with our projections and we remain on course to deliver on all

Recommended For You

About SGBAF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SGBAF

Trending Analysis

Trending News