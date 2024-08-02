Nature, food, landscape, travel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Back in early November 2023, I wrote an article that took a bullish stance on U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE:UHAL) (NYSE:UHAL.B). Odds are, you already know what that company does. After all, it seems its trucks are everywhere. But just in case you don't, consider that the firm operates largely as a do-it-yourself moving business. Customers can rent its trucks and trailers for the purpose of moving whatever they have to. However, there are other parts of the company as well. Most notably, the firm has a rather sizable self-storage business under its belt. And in truth, this does seem to be where much of its value lies.

In my article about the company last year, I acknowledged that the firm had seen some weakening from a fundamental perspective. But even with that pain, I concluded that shares were cheap enough to justify upside. This was especially true after factoring in the continued growth of the firm's self-storage business. Alternately, my findings led me to rate the business a "buy" to reflect my view at the time that shares should likely outperform the broader market. But things have not gone exactly that well. While it's true that shares are up a robust 23.6% since the publication of that article, that's actually worse than the 29% increase seen by the broader market. Despite this, I remain undeterred. In fact, I think that the company deserves further upside from here. As such, I have decided to keep it rated a "buy" for now.

The good through the bad

If you look at U-Haul strictly from a top line and bottom-line perspective, you will see a company that's experiencing some weakness. Take revenue from 2023 through 2024 as an example. During this time, the metric dropped from $5.86 billion to $5.63 billion. The biggest drop here for the company, by a country mile, involved its self-moving equipment rental activities. Sales dropped from $3.88 billion to $3.62 billion. This decline of $253.2 million was driven by a drop in the number of transactions, a reduction in average revenue per transaction, and a decline in the average miles driven per transaction, for the equipment in question.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Weak demand for the company's services certainly has played a role in this. However, it's also worth noting that management is in the process of cycling out of some of their older vehicles. For instance, in their conference call for the final quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, management stated that they have plenty of older vehicles on the books that they plan to get rid of. These are vehicles that have around 120,000 miles or so on them. This aged fleet has necessitated significant maintenance capital spending. In fact, for this year, the forecast by management is spending of about $1.7 billion. But as the company cycles out of older vehicles and into newer ones, there's the potential to right-size the fleet through the reduction of a few thousand vehicles on a net basis.

With the drop in revenue for the company came a decline in profits as well. Net income took a hit, plunging from $924.5 million to $628.7 million. This was driven by multiple factors, including $99.7 million of additional operating costs, $33 million of additional repair expenses caused by higher costs associated with preventative maintenance and the selling of the aforementioned older vehicles. Increases in liability costs, property taxes, and building maintenance all were responsible for increased costs, as was higher personnel spending. As a result of this, other profitability metrics for the company took a hit. Operating cash flow declined from $1.73 billion to $1.45 billion. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a decline from $1.67 billion to $1.51 billion. And lastly, EBITDA for the company fell from $1.89 billion to $1.57 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

As you can tell, the overall picture for the company did worsen from 2023 to 2024. But there have been some bright spots for investors to enjoy. Most significantly is the continued expansion of the company's self-storage business. Over the past three years now, self-storage revenue has grown from $617.1 million to $831.1 million. This excludes $335.8 million, using data from 2024, that involves a combination of both self-moving and self-storage products and services. But because we can't separate these out from one another, I'm less concerned about that impact.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In my prior article on the company, I stressed the role that the self-storage side of things could play in the company's future. And it's clear to me that management is taking this mindset seriously. The growth for the business on this side came from an increase in the number of self-storage locations that the firm has in operation from 1,844 to 1,962 over the past three years. The total number of rentable storage units grew from 876,000 to just over 1 million. The firm’s physical footprint expanded from 75.1 million square feet to 86.8 million square feet. And the number of units that it owns specifically as opposed to managing grew from 601,000 to 728,000.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Even during difficult times, this is the type of business that you can rely on. This reliability, combined with high margins, is precisely why management got into this space to begin with. It also, I believe, represents the majority of the company’s value as it stands. I say this because, why do we don't have a breakdown of profitability for self-storage on its own, we do know that a review of three major self-storage companies, shown in the chart below, indicates enterprise value to sales trading multiples of between 13.1 and 18.2. Again, we do miss out because of the aforementioned self-storage products and services that are included into the self-moving products and services category. But just focusing on the self-storage revenue on its own, this part of the company should be worth at least $10.89 billion and as much as $12.72 billion. The low end of this range assumes that the self-storage part of the company would be worth the same as the cheapest of the three companies shown below. And the higher end assumes that this part of the company should trade at the average of those three firms.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Considering that U-Haul has an enterprise value at this time of $14.40 billion, this means that all of the other operations of the company, which account for 85.2% of overall sales, need only be worth between $1.68 billion and $3.51 billion for the company to be trading where it's at today. My best estimate is that this is an understatement of the overall value of the firm's other assets.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

If we use enterprise value to sales multiple that matches the same multiples of the three companies most similar to it as shown in the chart above, we would get an enterprise value for the non self-storage operations of between $12.08 billion and $16.91 billion. Once again, the low end of this scale is based on the multiple of the cheapest of the three companies, while the high end matches the average of the three. In the most conservative case, this scenario results in an enterprise value of $22.97 billion. That translates to a gain from here of 70.4%. And in the best-case scenario, we get an enterprise value of $29.63 billion. That would result in an upside of 125.2%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Even if we ignore the imprecise estimates involving what different aspects of the company might be worth, and focus instead on how shares are currently priced for the business in its entirety, shares still look attractively priced. In the chart above, you can see how shares are valued based on figures from 2023 and 2024. Admittedly, the price-to-earnings multiple is a bit lofty for 2024. But all of the other trading multiples look attractive to me.

Takeaway

Based on the data currently provided, I must say that I'm impressed with the performance achieved by U-Haul from a share price appreciation perspective. Even though the firm fell short of what the broader market achieved, I never would have guessed the market would have risen this much in such a short window of time. The firm is facing some weaknesses on both its top and bottom lines. But it does have its growth business in the form of its self-storage operations under its belt. In addition to this, despite the pain seen on the bottom line and even though shares have appreciated nicely, the stock still looks attractively priced to me. Given these factors, I have decided to keep the firm rated a "buy" for now.