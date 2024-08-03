Guido Mieth

Introduction

I have been following JDE Peet’s (OTCPK:JDEPF) for quite a while now, but unfortunately the company’s share price performance has been pretty underwhelming. I still think the market is not fully understanding the value proposition here, and as the company recently published its H1 results, I wanted to double check if my previous investment thesis is still valid. I have been writing put options on JDE Peet’s but all my options expired out of the money. While this allowed me to pocket the option premiums, it means I currently have no position in the stock.

JDE Peet's has its primary listing in Amsterdam where it is trading with JDEP as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume is just over 240,000 shares (the trading volumes have been increasing in the past few months) and that makes Amsterdam the most liquid listing to trade the common shares of JDE. I will use the Euro as base currency throughout this article, unless indicated otherwise.

A positive surprise in the first half of the year

While the market wasn’t expecting much for the first half of this year (and this was reflected in the share price as an initial good performance in March and early Q2 was followed by a share price decrease to less than 20 EUR Per share), JDE Peet’s actually performed quite well.

The company reported an organic revenue increase of 3.6% and that was caused by a combination of price increases (which represented two-third of the revenue increase) and higher volumes (which fueled the remaining one third of the revenue increase). On a reported basis, the revenue increased by almost 6% to 4.21B EUR as some recent acquisitions also started to contribute.

As shown in the income statement below, the total revenue indeed increased by 5.6% on a reported basis, while the COGS increased by just 3.3% and the combination of a higher revenue and slower increase of the COGS helped the gross profit to increase by almost 10%.

JDEP Investor Relations

Additionally, the SG&A expenses decreased by in excess of 15% resulting in a reported operating profit of 672M EUR, which is more than twice the reported operating profit in the first quarter of 2023.

While that is a jaw-dropping improvement, there is more than meets the eye here. JDE Peet’s recorded an impairment charge in the first half of 2023 and recorded that impairment charge as an operating expense. So while it looks like the financial performance improved pretty dramatically, the underlying improvement was less pronounced (but still admirable as even adjusted for the impairment charge in H1 2023, the H1 2024 operating profit included a 25% increase on a YoY basis).

JDEP Investor Relations

In fact, it wasn’t easy to compare H1 2024 with H1 2023 due to all these non-recurring items. As you can see in the income statement above, the net finance expense jumped from 49M EUR in H1 2023 to 158M EUR in H1 2024. That’s an increase by in excess of 200%. But once again, this was caused by non-recurring items. As shown below, the net finance cost increased by 31M EUR while there was a massive difference in FX and the fair value of derivatives, as shown below, and that caused the majority of the increase in net finance expenses.

JDEP Investor Relations

That being said, JDE Peet’s underlying results were strong enough to deal with that, and the bottom line shows a net income of 360M EUR and based on the current share count of 486.5M shares outstanding, the EPS was approximately 0.74 EUR per share.

Keep in mind this does include the non-cash and non-recurring items. And as the cash flow statement below shows, the reported operating cash flow was 467M EUR, but this includes a net investment of 227M EUR in the working capital position. Also note, this includes about 89M EUR in realized FX losses on the cash flow level. On the other hand, we should still deduct the 55M EUR in interest payments, deduct an additional 54M EUR in cash tax payments and 40M EUR for lease payments.

JDEP Investor Relations

This means the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately 545M EUR and 590M EUR after including the 45M EUR in interest received. The total capex was 152M EUR, resulting in a net free cash flow of 438M EUR. That’s approximately 0.90 EUR per share.

The strong cash flow was partially used to pay the 172M EUR in semi-annual dividends while the rest helped to cover the 928M EUR in acquisitions.

The dividend will be maintained, while the debt ratio decreases

JDE Peet’s has a history of completing smaller bolt-on acquisitions in all-cash deals, and it closed two more acquisitions during the first half of the year. I discussed the M&A in more detail in my previous article. The acquisitions weren’t cheap (JDEP paid on average about 14-15 times the EBITDA) but it expected to benefit from economies of scale and synergy benefits.

And while the cash flow was pretty strong in the first half of the year, JDE Peet’s had to dip into its cash reserves to make the deals happen. At the end of the first semester, the net debt increased again to 4.78B EUR, but I’d like to make two comments here.

JDEP Investor Relations

First of all, the net debt includes the lease liabilities. This includes 258M EUR in lease liabilities, so the net financial debt is approximately 4.52B EUR. Secondly, the debt ratio of 3.1 times EBITDA likely does not fully take the contribution of the two new acquisitions into account as both acquired companies were only consolidated during the first half of the year.

The adjusted EBITDA in H1 was 840M EUR and the median analyst consensus for the full-year EBITDA is 1.5B EUR. I think that is too low, considering the company’s H1 adjusted EBITDA actually came in 10% higher than the analyst consensus. Looking at the consensus for FY 2025, the adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to come in at around 1.56B EUR, and about 1.48B EUR excluding lease amortization. This represents a forward debt/EBITDA ratio of around 3. That being said, if the full-year free cash flow indeed comes in at around 400M EUR in H2 and about 1B EUR in FY 2025, the net debt will likely decrease fast. After accounting for three semi-annual dividends of 0.35 EUR per share, JDEP will have approximately 900M EUR available for debt reduction (excluding changes in the working capital position). That’s why I think it is very realistic to aim for a net financial debt of less than 4B EUR by the end of next year, in which case the debt ratio would decrease to 2.6-2.7 (and potentially even lower as I am only including 500M EUR in net debt reduction into account).

The only caveat is that there is no doubt the average cost of debt (currently just around 1.2%) will increase. Looking at the bond prices on the secondary market, I see an average cost of debt of 3-3.5%, but fortunately the debt maturity schedule is well spread out in time.

JDEP Investor Relations

Assuming an increase to the average cost of debt and assuming a gross debt level of 4B EUR through the cycle, JDE Peet’s would pay about 80M EUR in additional interest expenses which would weigh for about 12-15 cents per share on the net result on an after-tax basis. So yes, while the cost of debt undoubtedly will increase, that increase will be very manageable.

Investment thesis

In my last article, I argued JDE Peet’s was trading at a free cash flow yield of approximately 8%. I now think I was too conservative and based on the projections for this year and next year, I think the stock is currently trading closer to a 10% free cash flow yield.

JDE Peet’s is a serial acquirer and continues to pursue smaller bolt-on acquisitions. That being said, the management confirmed it won’t touch the dividend which currently represents a dividend yield of approximately 3.5%. There is plenty of cash on the table on an after-dividend basis to continue to pursue M&A while reducing the net debt at the same time.

I will continue to write put options on JDE Peet’s with strike prices that are slightly out of the money. A P20 for October 2024, for instance, has an option premium of approximately 0.45 EUR per contract which would allow me to effectively buy the stock at around 19.55 EUR per share should the stock trade below 20 EUR and the option gets exercised.

