Treasury Rally Enters Its Fourth Month

Summary

  • After three months in a row of gains already, long-term US Treasuries have picked up in August right where they left off in July.
  • In just the first two trading days of August, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF has already gained close to 3% to trade at its highest level since February 1st, riding a seven-day winning streak.
  • TLT is only now just bumping up against a downtrend line that has been in place since its summer peak right around this time last year.

After three months in a row of gains already, long-term US Treasuries have picked up in August right where they left off in July. In just the first two trading days of August, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF (

