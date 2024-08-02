Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.11K Followers

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jill Evanko - President & CEO
Joe Brinkman - CFO

Conference Call Participants

James West - Evercore ISI
Ben Nolan - Stifel
Marc Bianchi - TD Cowen
Manav Gupta - UBS
Eric Stine - Craig-Hallum
Rob Brown - Lake Street Capital Markets
Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James
Ati Modak - Goldman Sachs
Walt Liptak - Seaport Research Partners
Martin Malloy - Johnson Rice
Craig Shere - Tuohy Brothers
Sherif Elmaghrabi - BTIG

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Chart Industries, Inc. 2024 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. The company’s release and supplemental presentation were issued earlier this morning. If you have not received the release, you may access it by visiting Chart’s website at www.Chartindustries.com. A telephone replay of today’s broadcast will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call, until Sunday, September 1, 2024. The replay information is contained in the company’s press release.

Before we begin, the company would like to remind you that statements made during this call that are not historical, in fact, are forward-looking statements. Please refer to the information regarding forward-looking statements and risk factors included in the company’s earnings release and latest filings with the SEC. The company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Jill Evanko, Chart Industries’ CEO. Please go ahead.

Jill Evanko

Thank you, Joelle. Good morning and thank you for joining Joe Brinkman, our CFO, and me, to walk through our second quarter 2024 results. We are executing consistently and on the path to our reiterated medium-term financial targets, including

Recommended For You

About GTLS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GTLS

Trending Analysis

Trending News