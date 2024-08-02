JodiJacobson

Overview

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) is a Canadian mid-cap gold producer, with one of the more impressive operating histories over the last few years. The company released its Q2 2024 results on August 1st, which is what this article will be about. I last covered this stock in April of this year, and that article can be found here.

The stock price performance of Alamos Gold has been excellent over the last 3 years, up 122% where the stock has outperformed gold, The VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX), and most peers by a decent margin. The stock is also up 30% YTD, even if the relative performance hasn't been as extreme in 2024.

Figure 1 - Source: Koyfin

Earlier this year, Alamos Gold announced the acquisition of Argonaut Gold for its Magino project. The remaining Argonaut assets have since been spun out to Florida Canyon Gold. It has in turned announced a sale of the Mexican assets and a merger with Integra Resources, where Florida Canyon is likely to fit nicely with the other Great Basin assets nearby.

Q2 2024 Result

Alamos Gold reported $181M in EBITDA, $97M in adjusted net earnings, and $107M in free cash flow during Q2, which were up substantially compared to Q1, when the free cash flow, for example, was only $24M.

Figure 2 - Source: Alamos Gold Quarterly Reports

Q2 was a record quarter in several regards. The company reported record gold production of 139,100 gold ounces during the quarter, the gold price (XAUUSD:CUR) was a record $2,336/oz, which naturally led to record revenues.

Figure 3 - Source: Alamos Gold Quarterly Reports

We also saw both cash cost and all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") decrease quarter-over-quarter ("QoQ"). Cash cost in Q2 was $830/oz, down 9% compared to Q1. AISC was a very competitive $1,096/oz during Q2, down 13% compared to the prior quarter.

So, with lower costs and a record gold price, Alamos Gold had an extremely impressive AISC margin of $1,240/oz during Q2, which was a 54% increase compared to Q1. So, it is fair to say Alamos Gold is thriving in the current gold price environment.

Figure 4 - Source: Alamos Gold Quarterly Reports

Among the various mines, we did see strong production out of the company's two Canadian mines, Young-Davison and Island Gold. Young-Davidson was impacted by higher mining rates and better grades, while Island Gold primarily saw a substantial pickup in grades during Q2. The Mexican Mulatos district saw a QoQ production decline, primarily due to the completion of mining of the Mulatos pit last year, even if La Yaqui Grande is delivering solid production numbers now.

Figure 5 - Source: Alamos Gold Quarterly Reports

We saw a similar behavior for costs among the mines, with the Young-Davison seeing the cash cost drop 13% to $1,030/oz due to higher mining rates and better grades. Island Gold saw a massive 30% QoQ decrease in cash cost to $493/oz, due to the impressive 14.14 g/t gold grade mined during Q2. However, the grade will normalize in the second half of the year, so we should expect costs at Island Gold to increase from present levels during the rest of 2024.

The Mulatos district saw some inflationary pressures and reported a cash cost of $907/oz, which was an 8% increase compared to Q1. With that said, the cash cost at the Mulatos district has during the first half of the year still been below the 2024 guidance.

Figure 6 - Source: Alamos Gold Quarterly Reports

Alamos Gold also reported a gold production of 22,700 ounces (0.86 t) for Magino during the second quarter of the year, even if the Argonaut transaction closed following the end of the quarter. This is a slight improvement compared to Q1, but there will now be some planned downtime in Q3, which is expected to set up the mill for stronger production from Q4 and onwards.

Figure 7 - Source: Alamos Gold & Argonaut Gold Quarterly Reports

Exploration Updates

The company has, throughout 2024, announced exploration success at both Young-Davidson and Island Gold. The company announced some very interesting high-grade results close to existing infrastructure at Young-Davison in May of this year. Where the below results should be compared with the reserve grade of around 2.3 g/t gold.

Figure 8 - Source: Alamos Gold Press Release

The results released in July from the exploration drilling at Island Gold were even more spectacular. The Island Gold mine has a very impressive reserve grade, just above 10 g/t gold. However, many of the drill holes from the recent exploration program had substantial intercepts with grades well above that, even if we assume some dilution. So, there should be no concerns about the reserve life of this mine.

Figure 9 - Source: Alamos Gold Press Release

Conclusion

Alamos Gold is one of the more impressive gold mining companies around. Going forward, 3 out of 4 mines are in Canada and all 4 mines are relatively low-cost operations, even if it might take a few more quarters to get Magino to operate more seamlessly.

Figure 10 - Source: Koyfin

With a forward-looking EV to EBITDA of 9 and a Price to Earnings of 20, the stock might not be dirt cheap. However, Alamos Gold Inc. is a quality company and there is a lot of organic growth embedded in this company. So, production is expected to be well above current levels in a few years, while remaining a low-cost producer. So, I still consider Alamos Gold a good buy for anyone who wants a quality gold mining company in their portfolio.