Sprout Social: Not Quite Ready To Rebound Yet (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • Sprout Social fell slightly after reporting Q2 results, putting a stop to its recent post-Q1 rebound.
  • The company reported revenue growth decelerating to 25% y/y (versus the mid-30s as recently as two quarters ago), and is expecting to slow further to 19% y/y growth in Q3.
  • Management is noting that the buying environment is still soft, with greater scrutiny and approvals needed to close deals.
  • Amid sharply slowing growth rates, Sprout Social's mid-4x forward revenue multiple is not enticing. Downgrading Sprout Social to a sell rating.

Smartphone with social media like icons above it

J Studios

Lately, hopes of interest rate cuts have fueled greater investment into small and mid-cap stocks, but Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) continues to be in hangover mode, suffering through the impacts of its shocking guidance cut earlier this year

