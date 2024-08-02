Sprout Social: Not Quite Ready To Rebound Yet (Rating Downgrade)

J Studios

Lately, hopes of interest rate cuts have fueled greater investment into small and mid-cap stocks, but Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) continues to be in hangover mode, suffering through the impacts of its shocking guidance cut earlier this year alongside its Q1 earnings print.

Sprout Social's Q2 results brought comparatively much less shock, and yet the Street was still unimpressed, sending the stock down in the mid single digits and interrupting the stock's attempt to rebound over the past few months. In my view, Sprout Social is quite range-bound and hasn't demonstrated any new optimism in its growth trajectory that will allow its recent rally to continue.

Data by YCharts

Unimpressive growth rates and a stock that isn't cheap: no reasons to be long here

I last wrote a neutral opinion on Sprout Social in May, immediately following the company's disastrous Q1 earnings print. I had upgraded the stock at the time from a prior sell rating. And yet now, amid the stock's ~30% recovery from its low point post-Q1 and a lack of hopeful results in Q2, I'm downgrading Sprout Social back down to a sell rating.

My first consideration here: at least after Q1, Sprout Social had the benefit of being reasonably cheap. After the sharp rebound in the stock over the past two months (largely a function of rising sympathizing with other small/mid-cap tech stocks in anticipation of interest rate cuts rather than anything to do with Sprout Social itself), the stock no longer looks appealing from a value investor's standpoint, especially amid sharp deceleration and expectations that growth will continue to decelerate.

At current share prices near $37, Sprout Social trades at a market cap of $2.10 billion. After we net off the $93.2 million of cash and $40.0 million of debt on the company's latest balance sheet, Sprout Social's resulting enterprise value is $2.05 billion.

Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year FY25, Wall Street investors are expecting Sprout Social to generate $483.0 million in revenue, or 19% y/y growth. This puts the stock's valuation at 4.2x EV/FY25 revenue.

Of course, Sprout Social isn't expensive at these levels. The stock used to command high single-digits valuation multiples: but then again, that was when it was growing at a comfortable mid-30s pace each quarter. But with the company's growth already expected to decline to the high teens next quarter, it's difficult to envision that Sprout Social can really return to a true valuation premium over its software peers.

Here are the other core fundamental risk factors to watch out for:

Companies are cutting back on sales and marketing spend, and social media managers are on the chopping block. Companies are slashing their sales and marketing budgets - both for advertising spend, as well as, the G&A headcount that supports it. While social media management as a core company function will continue to see secular tailwinds, we'll likely see retrenchment as companies tighten their belts.

Companies are slashing their sales and marketing budgets - both for advertising spend, as well as, the G&A headcount that supports it. While social media management as a core company function will continue to see secular tailwinds, we'll likely see retrenchment as companies tighten their belts. Lack of execution experience in enterprise sales. Part of what made Sprout Social cut its guidance this quarter was that it acknowledged being unprepared for enterprise buying cycles, despite the fact that it's now predominantly an enterprise sales company. Execution missteps may further hamper growth rates.

Part of what made Sprout Social cut its guidance this quarter was that it acknowledged being unprepared for enterprise buying cycles, despite the fact that it's now predominantly an enterprise sales company. Execution missteps may further hamper growth rates. Slowing ACV growth. The company's rate of ACV (average contract value) increases are slowing, indicating that attempts to move upmarket may not be fully materializing.

The company's rate of ACV (average contract value) increases are slowing, indicating that attempts to move upmarket may not be fully materializing. DIY competition. Sprout Social's tools are useful, but not groundbreaking. Managing social media posts and running analytics on campaign performance can be done with in-house tools, or with more general-purpose competitors like HubSpot (HUBS).

Steer clear here and invest elsewhere.

Q2 download

Q2 results came in largely as expected, but offered little relief for investors who had hoped that Sprout Social had taken a "big bath" quarter in Q1 only to surprise to the upside in Q2. Alas, that wasn't the case for the company, whose revenue growth slowed down as promised and didn't lift its guidance back up for the full year.

The Q2 earnings summary is shown below:

Sprout Social Q2 results (Sprout Social Q2 earnings release)

Sprout Social's revenue grew 25% y/y to $98.5 million, only barely beating Wall Street's expectations of $97.8 million (+24% y/y). Revenue growth decelerated four points from Q1's 29% y/y growth rate, which in turn also decelerated five points from Q4's 34% y/y growth rate. Sprout Social is facing a blend of difficult conditions: lower overall spend on sales and marketing, the general challenge that all software companies face of keeping up growth rates once they hit a certain scale, and greater deal scrutiny.

The latter headwind of increased approval processes and slowing deal cycles is one that management notes has not yet improved. Per CEO Ryan Barretto's remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

The buying environment in Q2 mirrored what we observed in Q1. As we identified and adjusted for last quarter, our buyers are managing through new approval processes and an increasing number of steps through the decision-making process, leading to lengthier evaluation cycles. In this environment, we extended our product leadership, improved our competitive win rates, further improved gross retention and delivered notable Tagger upside. Our team is strengthening, our pipeline is rapidly expanding, and our platform is delivering incredible value."

The hopeful note here is that while deal cycles are taking longer to close, management believes that it's still building a healthy pipeline - which may mean a burst of new closings may materialize in future quarters.

Unfortunately, that doesn't seem set to happen in the near term, as Sprout Social's guidance for Q3 calls for revenue growth to slow even further to just 19% y/y:

Sprout Social guidance (Sprout Social Q2 earnings release)

Compounding the challenge of slower growth, Sprout Social is also reporting weaker FCF. Discretely in Q2, FCF of $2.4 million declined -59% y/y, while for the first half of FY24, FCF of $13.8 million declined -1% y/y and represented a 7% FCF margin, down from 9% in the year-ago first half. For a company that has a very thin, <$100 million cash balance (and only just over $50 million in net cash, after subtracting out debt), these are worrisome trends.

Key takeaways

Sprout Social faces challenges with product relevance in an economic climate that is seeing big cuts to sales and marketing budgets. This is materializing into slower growth rates for the company, which will continue to put pressure on Sprout Social's ability to climb back to its usual valuation premiums. Amid a complete lack of near-term catalysts and Sprout Social's expectations that it will continue to see decelerating growth, I'd prefer to sell this stock and invest elsewhere.