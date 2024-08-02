Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Q2 2024
SA Transcripts
SA Transcripts
148.11K Followers

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniel O'Rourke - Investor Relations
Robert Vitale - President and Chief Executive Officer
Jeff Zadoks - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
Matt Mainer - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Lazar - Barclays
David Palmer - Evercore ISI
Kenneth Goldman - JPMorgan
Matthew Smith - Stifel
Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler
John Baumgartner - Mizuho Securities
Robert Dickerson - Jefferies
Marc Torrente - Wells Fargo Securities
Carla Casella - JP Morgan

Operator

Welcome to the Post Holdings Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Daniel O'Rourke, Investor Relations for Post.

Daniel O'Rourke

Good morning. Thank you for joining us today for Post's third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call. I'm joined this morning by Rob Vitale, our President and CEO; Jeff Zadoks, our COO; and Matt Mainer, our CFO and Treasurer. Rob, Jeff and Matt will make prepared remarks, and afterwards, we'll answer your questions.

The press release that supports these remarks is posted on both the investors and the SEC filings section of our website and is also available on the SEC's website. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. An audio replay will be available on our website at postholdings.com. Before we continue, I would like to remind you that this call will contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to written uncertainties that should be carefully considered by investors as actual results could differ materially from these statements.

These forward-looking statements are current as of the date of this call and management under takes no obligation to update these statements. We'll discuss certain non-GAAP measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures

