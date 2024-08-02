Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 2, 2024 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Courtney Lynn - SVP of Corporate Development, Investor Relations and Sustainability
David Strang - Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer
Makko DeFilippo - President & Chief Operating Officer
Wayne Drier - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Orest Wowkodaw - Scotiabank
Bryce Adams - CIBC Capital Markets
Dalton Baretto - Canaccord
Gordon Lawson - Paradigm Capital
Stefan Ioannou - Cormark Securities
Ralph M. Profiti - Eight Capital

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Ero Copper Second Quarter 2024 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode, and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Courtney Lynn, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, Investor Relations and Sustainability. Please go ahead.

Courtney Lynn

Thank you, operator. Good morning and welcome to Ero Copper's second quarter earnings call. Our operating and financial results were released yesterday afternoon and are available on our website as are our financial statements and MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

On the call with me today are David Strang, Ero's Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer; Makko DeFilippo, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Wayne Drier, Chief Financial Officer.

We will be making forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties from which actual results may differ materially. We would refer you to our most recent annual information form available on our website SEDAR and EDGAR for a discussion of the risk factors of our business and their potential impact on future performance. As a reminder and unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in U.S. dollars.

