Driven Brands Holdings: Pricing Strategy Is Working Out Well

Summary

Following my coverage of Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ:DRVN) in Mar’24, which I recommended a buy rating due to my expectation that the shares have been oversold and DRVN can beat its FY26 EBITDA margin guidance, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I am still buy-rated on DRVN despite the poor headline revenue performance. Bad weather was a major headwind for DRVN and had masked the positive results from DRVN’s pricing strategy. As DRVN laps this poor weather environment and macro backdrop starts to get better, along with the successful execution of its pricing strategy (to draw in more members), DRVN should still be able to achieve its original FY26 targets in FY27 (1 year delay).

Investment thesis

On 08-01-2024, DRVN released its 2Q24 earnings, which saw revenue of $611.6 million, missing consensus expectations of $629 million. Revenue y/y growth was 0.8%, driven by 0.6% y/y growth in system-wide sales (total same-store sales growth [SSSG] was 0.5%). Adj EBITDA margin surprised on the upside as DRVN reported a 24.9% margin vs. the consensus expectation of 23.5%. As a result, adj EPS come in much stronger too, at $0.35 vs. ~$0.28. DRVN's topline performance, on a headline basis, was not great. However, upon taking a deeper look, like-for-like growth could have been better. A big drag on the performance is the bad weather that has caused consumers to travel less on the road, which means lower demand for car washes (impacting the car wash segment) and maintenance (impacting the maintenance and paint, collision & glass [PCG] segment). In reflecting this headwind, management has revised its FY24 SSSG guidance down from 3-5% to 1-3% and FY24 revenue to be at the low end of its previously guided range.

Despite this, I think DRVN could see better than guided performance in the coming quarters for a few reasons. Number one, management guidance assumes the current consumer demand environment will remain through 2H24. This leaves room for upside, as the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates today seems much higher than a few quarters ago. This should result in an improvement in overall consumer sentiment and willingness to spend. Also, the US economy is still growing rather solidly, which is a positive leading indicator of consumer spending recovery.

Number two, DRVN has accelerated its pricing investments (reducing prices), and the results have been extremely effective. SSSG for the car wash segment were improved by 300bps to -4.1% (from -7.4% in 1Q24), and this is a spectacular performance considering the negative weather impact (almost half (44 days) of the entire quarter was impacted by heavy rain). Assuming that DRVN only realized the pricing investment impact for the remaining 57 days (2Q had 91 days) but saw 300bps improvement, adjusting for a full 91-day impact would mean a potential sequential improvement of ~480bps. We should see a more sizeable impact in 2H24 as the weather gets better. Moreover, DRVN should see an acceleration in the number of members as the price of memberships (subscription price) is in line with the price of a single retail wash (which has resulted in conversion rates increasing by three times, and this has led to 200k new members on a year-to-date basis).

The bearish narrative of this pricing investment is that it dilutes margins in the near term. While this is true, I believe the right way to frame this is whether DRVN can drive enough scale (i.e., the number of members) to benefit from fixed cost leverage (the cost of labor if fixed and does not grow in line with the number of members). Adoption momentum is great so far, as DRVN added 200k new members (the latest available number of member figures was 700k in 1Q23, so this 200k is a sizeable amount). Also, adj EBITDA margin expanded in 2Q24 sequentially from 20.1% in 1Q24 to 21.5%, which points to DRVN benefiting from the fixed cost leverage. Lastly, this gives DRVN a much more visible revenue stream and more recurring customer touchpoints that it can use to push for more upsells when needed.

Just one last thing to touch on: DRVN has finally hired a CFO, Mike Diamond. This should remove some of the lingering uncertainties in the business/stock price, as the previous CFO left rather abruptly.

Valuation

Own calculation

My target price for DRVN based on my model is $25 in FY26. My model now takes a longer-term view as the macro situation is likely to turn more positive, making it easier to forecast the medium-term outlook (less uncertainty today than in the past). Additionally, I am positive about the pricing strategy that management is executing today (working well so far). My medium-term estimates are still based on management med-term guidance provided in 2023 investor day (FY26 guided revenue of $3.4 billion and adj. EBITDA target of $850 million). Tracking the progress so far in FY24 vs. that guidance, DRVN is tracking 1-year later than expected (the growth guide was based off FY23 revenue of $2.3 billion, but FY24 is still expected to only achieve $2.35 billion as per the guide). Hence, my model assumes DRVN will achieve this guidance in FY27 (a linear approach).

The market is clearly not pricing this happening at the moment as the valuation multiple (forward EBITDA) is trading at an all-time low of 8x. My view is that multiples should go higher from here, as growth in FY27 would have recovered back to FY23 levels of ~low-10% with a better adj EBITDA margin (~22% in FY23 vs. 25% in FY27), and FY23 traded at ~9x forward EBITDA. I simply assumed multiples to stay at this level (8x) in my model to be conservative, and even with that, the upside is good enough.

Risk

The pricing strategy could dilute margins by a large degree in the near term if DRVN sees more membership growth. This could cause an overhang on the stock price as the bearish narrative starts to take over sentiment. In addition, it is impossible to know when the macroenvironment will turn for the better. While I expect potential interest rate cuts to kickstart a recovery, that may not happen, as consumers may still be wary of the macro environment.

Conclusion

In conclusion, my rating for DRVN is a buy. Investors should not be alarmed by the soft top-line performance, as it was mainly dragged down by the bad weather conditions (and also the poor macro backdrop). The former should improve eventually, while the latter is showing potential for recovery as the Fed cuts rates. Importantly, DRVN's pricing strategy is a positive one and is working out well. Overall, I believe DRVN will still be able to meet its FY26 targets, albeit one year later, given how FY24 is expected to perform.