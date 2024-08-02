Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.11K Followers

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christy McElroy - SVP, Capital Markets

Lisa Palmer - President and CEO

Alan Roth - East Region President and COO

Nick Wibbenmeyer - West Region President and CIO

Mike Mas - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Goldsmith - UBS

Jeff Spector - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Juan Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets

Viktor Fediv - Scotiabank

Craig Mailman - Citigroup

Samir Khanal - Evercore ISI

Dori Kesten - Wells Fargo

Ravi Vaidya - Mizuho Securities

Ki Bin Kim - Truist Securities

Ron Kamdem - Morgan Stanley

Floris Van Dijkum - Compass Point

Linda Tsai - Jefferies

Tayo Okusanya - Deutsche Bank

Alec Feygin - Baird

Mike Mueller - JPMorgan

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Regency Center Corporation's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Christy McElroy. Thank you. You may begin.

Christy McElroy

Good morning, and welcome to Regency Centers' Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Mas, Chief Financial Officer; Alan Roth, East Region President and Chief Operating Officer; and Nick Wibbenmeyer, West Region President and Chief Investment Officer.

As a reminder, today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements about the company's views of future business and financial performance, including forward earnings guidance and future market conditions. These are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. It's possible that actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements we may make.

Factors and risks that could cause actual results to

Recommended For You

About REG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on REG

Trending Analysis

Trending News