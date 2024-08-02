4 Reasons To Consider The FLCH ETF

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.75K Followers

Summary

  • FTSE Franklin China ETF has had a choppy 2024, with only a little over 1% increase YTD.
  • FLCH is a well-rounded product with a lower expense ratio, more stability, wider stock coverage, and a better income angle compared to the most popular Chinese ETF.
  • FLCH's top holding, Tencent, is expected to benefit from multiple tailwinds, including a pickup in mobile gaming, positive earnings growth, cheap valuations and compelling FCF generation.
  • Chinese GDP risks to the upside should not be discounted given the countercylical policy support that will come through in H2.
  • Chinese equities look like ideal mean-reversion candidates, with cheap valuations and encouraging technicals.

Chinese opera character (Mu Gui Ying)

K-King Photography Media Co. Ltd

Introduction

The FTSE Franklin China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH), a +$100m-sized ETF that provides exposure to 950 Chinese stocks (91% large-cap exposure), has experienced quite a choppy 2024 so far; just a few months back, it was leading global stocks with

Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

