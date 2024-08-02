Stagflation Looms Larger In July Jobs Print As Bond Yields Fall; Sahm Rule Triggered

Pla2na/iStock via Getty Images

NEW YORK (August 2) - The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announced 114,000 new jobs, according to the Establishment Survey, a collection of job creation data from businesses, that was released this morning. The number is well below the 175,000 consensus estimates. May and June jobs creation figures were revised down by 2,000 and 27,000 new jobs, respectively, bringing the average non-farms jobs creation figure for the last three months to a moderate 170,000 new jobs, well down from the 242,000 figure that printed last year.

The BLS's Household Survey, which polls the number of people taking jobs, and is viewed as eliminating workers taking more than one job, printed at 206,000 new jobs. The unemployment rate printed up, again, at 4.3 percent, the highest since October 2021. The higher unemployment number was exacerbated by some 420,000 people joining the labor force in July. The "U6," which is the percentage of the population that is unemployed, plus all persons marginally attached to the labor force, plus total employed part-time for economic reasons, plus all persons marginally attached to the labor force, printed at 7.8. This created a three-month trend and up 110 bps since this time last year. Let's look at our exclusive schedule of June and July Jobs Creation by Average Weekly Wages:

May & June Jobs Creation by Average Weekly Wages (1.) Includes other industries, not shown separately. ( © 2024 The Stuyvesant Square Consultancy )

Jobs creation was, again, led by those positions that tend to have government support, like Private Education & Health Services, which added 57,000 new jobs, net, including 64,000 Healthcare and Social Services jobs. (We do not include "official" government jobs payrolls in our chart. Such government payrolls added another 17,000 jobs of 114,000 jobs reported today by the BLS.)

Higher paying jobs creation was, again, virtually moribund, save for Construction, and Information Services lost 20,000 jobs. Lower wage jobs, such as Other Services, together with the aforementioned, Education, Health, and Social Services were the majority of the new jobs creation in the Establishment Survey.

Economy Generally

The higher unemployment print, at 4.3 percent, triggered the Sahm Rule that we wrote about in last week's GDP report. Basically, the Sahm Rule says that a 50 basis point (BPS) increase in the unemployment rate over the lowest three-month moving average of the unemployment rate in the prior 12 months signals the start of a recession. (Notably, yesterday's Initial Jobless Claims also printed at its highest level since August 5, 2023.) This is a one-year chart of the Sahm Rule. A chart from inception is here. It has been a reliable indicator since 1970.

Chart of the Sahm Rule Recession Indicator (Federal Reserve Economic Data)

Bond yields nose-dived today on the jobs numbers, particularly the 10 year, signaling a flight to safety from equities. But it also signals a lack of confidence in the overall economy that may, with the ongoing above-target rate of inflation, set up the economy for the "stagflation" we warned above in our First Quarter GDP report.

The preliminary print of Second Quarter GDP was 2.8%. GDP growth printed at 1.4 percent in the First Quarter, according to the third and final estimate. US growth is arguably just "the tallest pygmy," among the Group of Seven Compared with other economies, and particularly some developing economies, it is weak. See the chart from the International Monetary Fund, linked here.

Particularly troubling, though, is that so much of the US GDP growth, as well as job growth, is fueled, directly and indirectly, by enormous government spending. Much of the purported US "growth" is from the government; around one-third of our total GDP, among federal, state, and local government expenditures.

This other interactive chart, from the IMF, shows how excessive our debt to GDP ratio, at over 123 percent, is relative to other G7 economies. Only Japan and Italy are worse off.

Federal Reserve Policy

Chair Powell on Wednesday expressed the Fed view that it will shift priority to the weakening employment situation while still combating inflation.

The Federal Reserve's latest Summary of Economic Projections (informally, its "dot plots"), from June, show a central tendency of 1.8 to 2.3 percent growth for the years, including 2024, through 2026, down somewhat from the March projections. We exceeded the upper threshold of the central tendency for 2024 unemployment, at 4.1% back in the June unemployment rate. But today's print is now at the upper threshold of the Fed's central tendency for 2026! The Fed's decision to address the weakening employment picture is appropriate and, likely, comes too late.

The Fed minutes from the June meeting reflected concerns with commercial real estate, or CRE: "A few participants pointed to downside risks to economic activity associated with the fragility of some parts of the CRE sector or the vulnerable balance sheet positions of some banks."

Overall, Fed Chair Powell seemed less confident Wednesday in achieving the Fed's dual mandate of stable prices and full employment without recession - the "soft landing" - than he had been in the June presser. He seemed mostly concerned with rising unemployment. But it was disconcerting to hear Chair Powell seemingly dismiss both the Sahm Rule that we discussed in our GDP report last week and the long-standing inverted yield curve as statistical anomalies instead of high-probability indicators of recession. As former New York Fed President Bill Dudley told Bloomberg after the Chair's rate decision presser Wednesday, "It's like ignoring a coin flip that comes out 'heads' 13 consecutive times." We fear that the Fed may be too far behind the curve to avoid recession or, worse, that it will accept at higher target rate of inflation, as some commentators have suggested.

Alternative Fed Policy Tools

We have said for quite some time that the Federal Reserve balance sheet is too large; much larger than it should be, given how far we are from the pandemic. As of July 15th, the Fed balance sheet was still at $7.2 trillion; roughly where it was in December 2020, still in the height of the pandemic and just $100 billion less than it was at the start of the Biden Administration in January 2021. Before the pandemic, the Fed's balance sheet was just $4.1 trillion.

The Fed minutes earlier this year mentioned valuations of commercial real estate being overstated. We believe the Fed has been loosening its rate of quantitative tightening because of the enormous risk to the banking sector. Commercial real estate loans originated during the ZIRP or near-ZIRP rates that prevailed in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis are coming to maturity and require refinancing. Many of those loans will have to be refinanced at rates that are three or four hundred basis points higher than they were when the loan originated. Those financing costs, together with the enormous cost increases in commercial real estate insurance that have evolved since the pandemic, will hinder cash flows and cause many owners of commercial real estate to simply default and "hand over the keys" to the lender. While the nation's 31 biggest banks survived a test of a theoretical severe downturn according to results released in June, regional and community banks - which tend to have larger percentages of their loan portfolios in real estate - are at greater risk and at greater risk to the economy overall.

We continue to believe, as we have said for months now, that monetary policy, and the Fed's effort to assure a "soft landing" continues to be far too accommodating, and has been a longer-term mistake. We see it in the continuing 12 month CPE Trimmed Mean Inflation rate, 2.79 percent. While the June print, at 1.7 percent, makes us somewhat optimistic, the six-month figure is still 3.2 percent. Continuing inflation bears out the obvious effect of the excess money supply and bloated Federal Reserve balance sheet.

Fiscal Policy

Readers should regularly look at the schedules of "Household Debt and Credit", prepared quarterly by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, to monitor debt and delinquency figures, particularly among "Generation Z"; young people 18 to 29 who are the principal drivers of family formation that drives so much of GDP. Fiscal policy is adding another trillion dollars to the national debt every 100 days. All that cash sloshing around - from fiscal and monetary policy - has, we think, artificially boosted asset prices, including home prices and securities values, above where they would otherwise be. We believe it sets up a reckoning in the future: either continued inflation (as the spending continues and deficits increase) or a sharp and perhaps lengthy recession; the kind of lengthy economic malaise we saw after the 2008 financial crisis.

Failing to arrest this fiscal and monetary policy - and soon - will, we believe, result in a Hobson's Choice of policymaking, where future prosperity is at substantial risk.

Looming "Gray Swans"

There are at least four looming "Gray Swans" facing the economy. "Gray swans," rather than "Black Swans," are events that can be foreseen, but are unlikely. Black Swans are totally unpredictable. (A Gray Swan is comparable to a hurricane in hurricane season, whereas a Black Swan would be something like a devastating earthquake.) Virtually all the looming Gray Swans we can foresee are attributable to bad national policy choices. They include:

De-dollarization. The choice to try to weaponize the dollar against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine has led several nations to do direct settlements in their currencies. We discussed the prospect of this happening here in February 2022. It has now come to be with the passage of the "21st Century Peace Through Strength Act" (H.R.8038), which I discussed further here.

Oil Shock. With the Israeli/Hamas War ramping up, we are gravely concerned about the state of the strategic petroleum reserve. The United States uses about 20.5 million barrels of oil. The Biden Administration tapped America's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to artificially lower oil and gasoline prices to reduce inflation after 2021 election losses in "purple" Virginia and a near loss by Governor Phil Murphy in New Jersey. At the time, the Washington Post said the results showed the "wind was at the back" of the GOP. The Biden White House tapped the SPR again in October 2022, shortly before the midterm federal elections. Given flashpoints in Eastern Europe and the Western Pacific, a dearth of needed oil in the US SPR in the event of a conflict could strangle the economy with expensive fuel costs. We now have less than a month's supply of oil in the SPR, assuming the average use of 20 million barrels a day.

Municipal bankruptcy. The stress and costs of migrants could force a technical default on municipal general obligation bonds of some "sanctuary cities".

Widening wars. Geopolitical risk has been escalating for some time. An overflight by both Chinese and Russian bombers within Alaska's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) was intercepted by North American Air Defense at the end of last month. The Israeli/Hamas War continues in the Golan Heights and, very possibly, with infantry soon to be deployed into Lebanon. Finally, the Russia/Ukraine war risks drawing in NATO allies and, possibly, even the United States.

Prognostication

We expect the economy to slow and unemployment to rise. We think GDP for the third quarter will print at 1.5 percent, +/- 25 bps in October, based on today's number and evidence of weakening consumer demand, particularly in the quick serve restaurant space that we follow very closely. Furthermore, we reiterate our view that we're on the cusp of a "stagflation" cycle, with tepid growth, higher unemployment, and continued inflation.

Currently, the "Misery Index," an old measure of the economy from the Jimmy Carter years, that simply adds the unemployment and the inflation rate, is at 6.9%. While it is highly likely the Fed may reduce rates at its September meeting, given today's jobs print, we note that there are two more inflation prints before the Fed's September meeting. (The Fed may also want to avoid a rate cut so close to the election to avoid the appearance of being politicized and, perhaps, opt for the more robust Quantitative Tightening that we have long advocated.)

Other July Data

Readers may also be interested in these other recent economic data points:

The Institute for Supply Management's Manufacturer's Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) at 46.8 for July, shows the industrial economy contracting, faster after a brief period of expansion 4 months ago. (The months of contraction that had been interrupted by a brief March growth number of 50.3. A reading below 50 signals contraction.) Prices continued to increase, faster, from 52.1 to 52.9. The May ISM Services Index, showed the service economy declining for the second time in three months, from 53.8 to 48.8 in the June print. The July index prints on Monday.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for May, released Tuesday, printed slightly worse, with 46,000 fewer job openings in June than May. There were also 941,000 fewer job openings than last year. There were 302,000 fewer job separations in June than in May, and 544,000 fewer separations than last year.

Privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in June slowed markedly, at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,386,000. This is 3.8 percent below the revised April rate of 1,440,000 and is 9.5 percent below the May 2023 rate of 1,532,000.

Personal income and outlays, for June, released July 26, showed disposable personal income up 0.2 percent in current dollars and also up 0.1 percent in chained 2017 dollars. ("Chained dollars" is a measure of inflation that considers changes in consumer behavior in response to changes in prices.) Personal income in current dollars was also up 0.2 percent.

The June Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index from a year ago, excluding food and energy, released the same day, and reported to be the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, printed at 2.6 percent, year-on-year, unchanged from last month. PCE inflation, also called "headline inflation," printed at an annualized 2.5 percent, down 10 bps from last month. Annualized inflation rates have barely budged for a month, with the biggest move being only 20 bps.

The RCP/TIPP Economic Optimism Index (previously the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index) for July, printed at 44.2 The index has printed in negative territory for 34 consecutive months.

